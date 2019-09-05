GlycoMimetics: Still Potential In AML Therapy

GlycoMimetics (GLYC) was looking pretty in the spring of 2019. The stock price was down from a high of $26.05 in February 2018, but that was largely due to dilution from cash raises. Positive Phase 3 results from rivipansel, licensed to Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) for vaso-occlusive crisis associated with sickle cell disease, were widely expected in Q3 2019. Beyond that, the Phase 3 trial of uproleselan for AML (acute myeloid leukemia) was underway.

Then, on August 2, 2019, GlycoMimetics reported failure in the rivipansel trial being conducted by Pfizer. The stock dropped to a 52-week low of $2.64 and has recovered only slightly since then. Which raises the question: is the chance of the AML drug succeeding now being discounted because the VOC drug failed? At what price should GlycoMimetics be trading for, given its cash, platform, and clinical pipeline?

Data by YCharts

Cash

At the end of Q2 2019, GlycoMimetics had cash and equivalents of $184 million. In the quarter, the net loss was near $16 million. If the net loss per quarter remains stable, GlycoMimetics has cash to over two and one-half years. That should be plenty of time to see the results for the AML trial.

Expected value of uproleselan for AML

Uproleselan is an E-selectin antagonist, being evaluated in a company-sponsored Phase 3 trial in relapsed/refractory AML. It is wholly owned by GlycoMimetics. It received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA. The uproleselan Phase 2 trial had strong statistical results.

The AML therapy landscape has been changing rapidly. A few years ago, there was nothing new beyond standard chemotherapy. Now, several new drugs are commercially available or in clinical pipelines. However, they tend to target specific mutations or cellular pathways. For instance, Agios (AGIO) sells Tibsovo for AML involving the IDH1 mutation. One advantage of uproleselan is that it does not target a specific mutation, but works by releasing tumor cells from bone marrow, where they are relatively protected from chemotherapy. A positive side effect has been observed: uproleselan reduced the incidence of chemotherapy induced side effects. For that reason, in addition to combining well with standard chemotherapy, it may be a good combination agent with other AML therapies.

How much is that worth, presuming Phase 3 results are positive and the FDA approves the drug? It depends on pricing and physician decisions, so revenue estimates can vary widely. There are about new 10,500 cases of AML in the U.S. each year. If uproleselan with standard chemotherapy becomes the standard of care, a reasonable estimate of annual revenue, at a price of $100,000, will be about $1.0 billion. If other therapies produce high cure rates, then the revenue would be significantly lower. For purposes of this article only, I am going to ballpark an early ramp market cap value of $1 billion, with an 80% probability of success, for a net market cap of $800 million. But if, after a few years, it took a more significant market share, the value could go well above that.

GlycoMimetics has also completed a Phase 1 clinical trial with a third drug candidate, GMI-1359, a combined CXCR4 and E-selectin antagonist. I would not put any significant value on this candidate unless Phase 2 results are positive.

Expected loss of value from rivipansel failure

Rivipansel was licensed by Pfizer, which would have owed milestone payments plus royalties if the drug had gone on to commercialization. GlycoMimetics reported that Pfizer would pay up to $285 million in milestones plus double-digit royalties on annual sales that could peak above $1 billion. Results would depend on the exact royalty number, pricing, ramp time, and market share achieved. Resulting market cap would depend on expenses as well as revenue, and investor sentiment, but my guess is a market cap of $1 billion. If it had not been for the trial failure, I would have guessed a 90% chance of success. So, potentially, the failure lost $900 million in future market cap.

Analysis and conclusion

At the closing price of $3.24 on September 3, 2019, GlycoMimetics had a market capitalization near $140 million. That is less than cash, but we can expect the cash to be spent developing uproleselan, so it does not help much should that trial end in failure. When shares were trading at $12, as recently as July 2019, market cap was above $500 million. Going back to my estimates, the potential market cap if both trials succeeded could have grown to $1.7 billion. At no time has the GlycoMimetics stock price resulted in that level of market capitalization.

Likely, the best way to value GlycoMimetics at this point is to ignore rivipansel and build a model from the ground up for uproleselan, which I have not done here. Instead, by my own estimates, rivipansel was worth roughly half of the value of GlycoMimetics. I note that in GlycoMimetics: Forecasting The Clinical Binary For Rivipansel, my fellow Seeking Alpha author Integrated BioSci Investing used a different set of assumptions to conclude that if rivipansel failed, the stock would tumble "over 50%." He estimated a 40% risk of trial failure.

My own conclusion is that a reasonable value for GlycoMimetics at this time is $5.00 per share. That works to rationalize losing half its value from $10 per share, due to the rivipansel failure. It also works if uproleselan (taking into account some probability of failure, and the unknown market share that could be achieved) is currently worth just $216 million in market capitalization. If I am right, that a fairer assessment of the drug is at $800 million in market cap, obviously, the stock could go considerably higher as investors start to focus on the timeline for top-line data, expected in Q4 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLYC, AGIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.