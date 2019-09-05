Strength Is Returning To The Broad Market

After a summer of discontent, in which anxiety over the global trade outlook reigned supreme, strength is finally returning to the stock market. In this report, we’ll look at the tell-tale signs which suggest that the bulls are in the process of regaining their control over the short-term trend. When all the pieces discussed here eventually fall into place, investors should expect to see new highs in the major indices by the fourth quarter.

A more benign news backdrop gave the stock market a needed boost on Wednesday. Hong Kong’s government agreed to withdraw a contentious extradition bill which had been fiercely protested for months. The news gave the bulls a shot of adrenaline and catapulted the S&P 500 Index (SPX) to a 1% gain for the day.

The across-the-board rally on Wednesday was enough to turn my immediate-term (1-4 week) trend indicator bullish for the first time since July. Four of the six major indices which comprise this indicator – namely, the Dow, the SPX, the Nasdaq 100, and the NYSE Composite – have now closed at least two days higher above the 15-day moving average to confirm an immediate-term bottom per the rules of my technical trading discipline. Admittedly, this is a weak buy signal, for it’s always ideal to see corresponding strength in the S&P 400 Midcap Index when the large cap SPX is on the mend. But there are just enough signs that strength is gradually returning to the broad market to justify a bullish short-term bias.

Before we look at those positive signs, let’s examine a couple of areas which still stand in need of improvement. One is the extremely important area of broad market volatility. This, of course, is measured by the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), which as of mid-week hadn’t yet dropped back below the 16.00 level. Keep in mind that an ideal VIX level when buying stocks is anything between the 10.00 and 15.00 levels. When the VIX is around 20.00 or above, history teaches that buying stocks can be quite dangerous – at least in the short term.

Source: BigCharts

As recently as Sept. 3, the VIX was as high as 21.00 which suggests that overall market volatility is still above normal. We should see VIX gradually declining until eventually it falls well below the 16.00 level and stays there for several days. More than anything else, this will let us know that traders’ nerves have been calmed and that the market won’t be as sensitive or responsive to every major news headline that crosses the wires. Lower volatility in turn will mean more investors will gain the confidence to move out of the safety of bonds and will return to equities.

Although volatility is still a mitigating factor, the stock market is poised to benefit from a fresh influx of cash. As the flight to safety in the last few weeks has kept the major indices below their yearly highs, clearly, this market doesn’t want to go down. Despite the internal weakness reflected in some major sectors this summer – namely energy and healthcare – the SPX has shown a remarkable degree of resilience in staying above its widely watched (and psychologically significant) 200-day moving average. This increases the likelihood that when the energy and healthcare sectors bottom out, the major indices will rally to new highs in Q4 2019.

Source: BigCharts

The selling in the NYSE energy sector stocks in particular appears to have been overdone in August, and already there are signs that oil and gas stocks are bottoming out. While a bottom hasn’t yet been technically confirmed (per the rules of my trading discipline) in the NYSE Arca Oil Index (XOI), it’s telling that the number of energy stocks on the NYSE new 52-week lows list has drastically dwindled in the last few days. After weeks of dominating the new lows, energy sector stocks appear finally to have hit a major low and evidence of bargain buying among value-oriented participants is apparent in early September. It has been my contention that a meaningful bottom for the broad market must begin with energy stocks, and that what bodes well for this sector can only help the bulls consolidate their control over the market’s short-term trend.

In the last few days, there has been a notable decline in the number of stocks making new 52-week lows on both major exchanges, but particularly, the NYSE. As long as we see fewer than 40 stocks making new 52-week lows on the NYSE in the coming days, we’ll have a strong indication that internal selling pressure has dried up. This in turn will mean that stocks will be perfectly positioned to rally since the major hindrance to higher stock prices this summer has been lifted (i.e. weak energy stocks).

On a related note, it’s encouraging that the 4-week rate of change (momentum) of the NYSE new 52-week highs and lows is turning up again. The following graph shows the improvement in this indicator, which I consider valuable for pointing to the market’s near-term path of least resistance. A rising high-low momentum indicator always indicates that the downward pressure of stocks making new lows is diminishing, while new highs are increasing. That’s a sign that the incremental demand for equities is on the rise. As long as this indicator is rising, investors are justified in being optimistic about the stock market’s near-term prospects.

Source: BarChart

Another encouraging sign was the 2.35% rally in the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI). This is an important consideration for U.S. investors, for the China ADRs were among the biggest loss leaders in the last several weeks. Trade war fears were the obvious catalyst behind China’s poor equity market showing. However, the latest surge in U.S.-listed China stocks is potentially good news for the major indices, for it implies that informed investors are no longer worried about the imminent effects of trade-related news on the stock market. Accordingly, this should give the stock market some breathing room in the near term to recover the lost ground from August.

Source: BigCharts

A final consideration is the major improvement in market breadth. The NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line is arguably the best tool for measuring breadth, and as you can see here, this indicator has made a new high as of the first week of September. In most cases, leadership in the A-D line precedes returning strength in the SPX and other major indices. This indicator is a major technical argument for an optimistic outlook in the weeks ahead.

Source: StockCharts

With a growing number of technical and fundamental indications pointing to the bulls still having control of the U.S. equity market, investors shouldn’t lose heart about the market’s prospects in the coming months. There are an adequate number of signs to suggest that volatility will soon diminish and that the stock market is gearing up for a fourth quarter surge. The drastic improvement in breadth and diminution in the number of stocks making new 52-week lows are but two such signs that strength is returning to the broad market. A bullish posture is therefore still justified.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ). As discussed in a recent report, my research indicates that food retail stocks are among the top relative strength and earnings growth leaders of the broad market. I’m using a level slightly below the 34.20 level as a stop-loss for this trading position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.