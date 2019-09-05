AT&T: Let It Run, For Now

The company continues to make long-term missteps likely to doom the stock from any significant rally above $40.

With AT&T (T) finally climbing to new yearly highs in the last month, investors still holding the stock should look for a blowoff rally to $40+. The stock remains cheap compared to a peer, and the major drawbacks aren't likely to come to the surface until later in the year. The investment thesis remains bullish on this quick run up by the stock despite long-term managerial issues.

Image Source: HBO website

Converging Metrics

Despite constantly complaining about the executive management team of AT&T, my investment portfolio has held shares since the closure of the Time Warner deal. The main reason was the stock trading far below the valuation multiples of Verizon Communications (VZ) due primarily to the stock never getting a boost from the 2018 tax cuts. At the time, the focus on the Time Warner merger caused the market to miss the big boost to EPS and cash flow numbers. For this reason, AT&T trades at a massive discount to the 12x P/E ratio of Verizon.

Data by YCharts

Another prime signal that a disconnect existed is the dividend yield. Verizon has seen the yield dip to nearly 4.0%, while AT&T was up above 6.0% and is still at rather large 5.7% yield.

Data by YCharts

The gap between the dividend yields reached a decade long peak recently. The ratio peaked with the AT&T yield at nearly 1.7x the yield of Verizon. The ratio is still close to 1.4x. The level remains higher than any time since the financial crisis. At a few points, AT&T actually had the lower yield.

Data by YCharts

At $40.00, AT&T would see the dividend yield dip to 5.1%. At the 2016 highs of $43.50, the yield dips to 4.7%. A big key here is that AT&T hasn't seen the yield reach as low as the 4.0% level like Verizon, so the most likelihood occurrence is the two yields meet in the middle, if at all.

The "For Now" Part

The long-term issue after this expected rally in AT&T to $40 is the debt picture and the current management team's proclivity to make debt riddled acquisitions at premium prices. The large gaps in the above dividend charts occurred right after major merger deals were announced.

The biggest yield separation occurred in mid-2017 when AT&T was on the verge of closing the Time Warner deal likely pushing risk adverse investors into Verizon causing their dividend yield to dip. The "for now" part occurs toward the end of 2019 when the management team has already discussed shifting free cash flows towards repurchasing shares versus debt reduction that is working so well now.

At the same time, WarnerMedia will face the real possibility that HBO Max heads towards a flop. Several research pieces have shown that consumers are only willing to purchase 2-3 video streaming products, and HBO Max might be the overpriced product missing out.

Disney+ is scheduled for release here soon in November and Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and Hulu (owned by Disney) are already scheduled to capture the vast majority of the market. Even worse, constant media reports continue to cover the confusing mess of the streaming services offered by AT&T.

The news doesn't get much better for AT&T's streaming plans. Multiple reports suggest subscribers will only pay for up to 3 services for a combined cost of $21 to $38 depending on the report. HBO Max is completely overpriced at $17.

Hollywood Reporter even suggests consumers unwilling to spend no more than $21 on monthly streaming services know very little about HBO Max, while Apple TV+ is slightly better known already. Consumers that have heard some about HBO Max are at 23.7% with Apple TV+ up at 26.0% and Disney+ at 39.0%.

The main point of the Time Warner merger was to grab HBO and utilize the OTT distribution network to compete with Netflix. Now, the data points to Disney already surpassing them in consumer knowledge and Apple on pace to grab more consumer attention with content spending topping $6 billion.

WarnerMedia appears on the outside looking in with a service pegged at costing too much for the market at $17. Viewers are likely to balk at both the price and the timing of not reaching the market until Spring 2020.

For this business reason and a management team unlikely to focus on repaying debt, the rally is one to be sold, not held to collect the dividends long term.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AT&T is likely to see another 10% rally heading into year end. At this point, the valuation multiples should converge with Verizon Communications and eliminate the easy upside gains going forward. At the same time, the market is likely to become frustrated with the executive management plans to move away from aggressive debt repayments while the WarnerMedia streaming plans falter.

For these reasons, investors should let the stock run, but only for a limited time.

