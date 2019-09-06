Don't Be A Facebook Bag Holder

Facebook (FB) is currently trading 14% off the all-time highs and is rallying over the last two weeks alongside the general market. In this article, I'll explain why I believe it is unwise to hold on at this level and investors should take advantage of this move higher.

Insider sales and metrics warn of a possible high

Mark Zuckerberg had a busy time in August as he unloaded Facebook's stock with a total value of over $300 million. This insider selling by the Chairman and CEO is notable as it was the first real trade in over 6 months and despite the sale being part of a previously announced plan to redistribute his wealth, the timing of the sale is interesting as it may indicate an underlying realization of fair value.

Zuckerberg announced his philanthropic plans in 2015 and a previous New York Time article from that period said,

"In a securities filing, Facebook said Mr. Zuckerberg planned 'to sell or gift no more than $1 billion of Facebook stock each year for the next three years."

Alongside Zuckerberg, Chief Accounting Officer Susan Taylor sold 50% of her stake on the 20th of August and Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel also dumped 60% of his 30,000 shares, so we are left to make our own minds up about the medium-term outlook for Facebook when the company's key executives are bailing out, while other tech insiders are standing still.

At a price of $187, Facebook is currently trading at 30x earnings which has been the average P/E ratio for the last few years. In the latest Q2 earnings report, the figures looked good enough as total revenue came in at $16.9 billion, which was up 28%. The earnings noted that currency rates had eroded $574 million of revenues as the U.S. dollar strengthened; so it's possible that some further pressure will be added there as the dollar trend looks to continue higher in the current global climate of slowing growth and risks in countries such as Argentina and Hong Kong.

More worrying for the company would be the rise in costs. Total expenses for Q2 were $12.3 billion which were up 66% from a year earlier. This figure included a $2 billion expense from a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission over privacy issues as the company tries to repair its reputation from the Cambridge Analytica scandal. If we take a look at the six-month financials for 2018 and 2019 we can see that costs have almost doubled from $13.8 billion to $24 billion. This looks like a trend that could erode any hopes of significant EPS growth in the near future.

With earnings on a downward trajectory over the last year, this is not looking good for PE ratio upside anytime soon.

Regulatory risks are still a threat for tech monopolies

I note the risk of rising costs because I don't believe that Facebook is about to see a clear run into the future. The storm clouds seem to be circling at home and abroad for the Silicon Valley giants over accusations of running unfair monopolies.

I noted in an article a year ago that Facebook may be planning a move into blockchain and that prediction was realized with the recent announcement of the company's Libra stablecoin. The arrival of Libra has already brought criticism from regulators and lawmakers in the U.S., Europe and China before it has even been released, so it doesn't look like the move into financial services will be an easy one and this will only add fuel to the fire when it comes to anti-trust accusations.

When it comes to regulators, the EU is already investigating an issue related to passwords which may see the company landed with another $2.2 billion fine as Europe's GDPR regulations come into play. Another headwind is coming there after the French Senate approved a digital tax of 3% on companies that generate global revenues of $845 million or more. This is not development for the tech giants as other nations such as the United Kingdom have seen criticism levelled at corporations for tax avoidance. The knives appear to be out for the easy targets of Silicon Valley and this will intensify as the global economic slowdown continues. Brexit is another risk for the big tech companies which take advantage of tax loopholes via Ireland or Luxembourg as an independent Britain will have freedom to change the rules on taxes.

The next headwind for the stock price of the social media giant is the thirst in Washington to take on the tech monopolies, with President Trump and some Senators lining up to take aim at these companies in recent months over their practices.

Trump has been critical of conservative censorship and Senator Ted Cruz echoed this at a hearing in April: "If we have tech companies using the powers of monopoly to censor political speech, I think that raises real antitrust issues."

This statement is similar to one by Democrat Presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren, who had campaign ads removed by Facebook after calling for the company's breakup. Warren said, “I want a social media marketplace that isn’t dominated by a single censor." So, regardless of which party is in power in 2020, the breakup and/or regulation of Facebook is a very real prospect.

Can we anticipate Zuckerberg's exit?

As Mark Zuckerberg continues to unload shares, it is possible that we will see him exit the company in the near future. At Facebook's annual shareholder meeting, 68% of outside investors voted to fire him as Chairman and install an independent to the role. This majority was up 51% from the year previous and only Zuckerberg's voting control over the stock allowed the company to ignore the requests. Despite that outcome, there is a growing discontent amongst shareholders that could erupt if another data privacy issue dented the stock.

Matters escalated further in a recent interview with Senator Ron Wyden, where he suggested that Zuckerberg should face a potential prison term for lying about the privacy scandal:

"Mark Zuckerberg has repeatedly lied to the American people about privacy. I think he ought to be held personally accountable, which is everything from financial fines to — and let me underline this — the possibility of a prison term. Because he hurt a lot of people. And, by the way, there is a precedent for this: In financial services, if the CEO and the executives lie about the financials, they can be held personally accountable.”

Things are becoming heated for the tech CEOs who are now facing a similar level of criticism as the bankers did following the subprime financial crisis of 2008. Will the Chairman and CEO of Facebook hang around to face constant criticism and scrutiny? The other issue is that the distraction of these external issues will affect the CEO's ability to focus on the company's direction, especially as the arrival of Libra coin nears and the business model of the company is possibly upended.

Conclusion

Facebook's stock has had a great run in recent years but the current valuation would be an opportune time to take profits or even sell short. Headwinds are building for the company's earnings, which are on a downward trajectory with costs rising and regulatory headwinds building. I also expect that Mark Zuckerberg won't stay around too long in the current double role and if he stepped away completely from the company, there could be a negative reaction by investors as a power vacuum would emerge just as the company moves towards revolutionary change with Libra coin and is facing the heat of lawmakers and regulators.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short Facebook via stock options in the near-term and into year-end.