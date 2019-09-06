United Rentals: Put This One On Your Watchlist

United Rentals is down 27% over the past 12 months but has recovered more than 10% this year.

United Rentals (URI), one of America's largest machinery/construction related stocks is down 27% over the past 12 months despite reporting solid earnings at the end of July and being optimistic with regard to the US economy. The problem is that the underlying economy has been weakening and the company's largest tailwind (nonresidential construction) is about to enter contraction. I like the company's business model a lot but think now might not be the time to buy.

I will start this article by giving you a broad overview of the current economic trend (outlook). Based on this, I will tell you why United Rentals has been doing so well and why the company is an amazing macro tool. Then, I will tell you what needs to happen before I start buying this stock.

By now, it's no surprise when I say that economic growth is weak. Since the yield curve has inverted, it seems to be obvious that we are about to enter a recession. Even though I have been bearish on the economy since the end of 2018, I am not calling for a recession. However, the news I am about to give you is not positive. The leading ISM manufacturing index has declined to 49.1 in July, which is 0.9 points below the neutral 50.0 line. This is indicating contraction and could (not will, but could) lead to a recession in case the ISM index drops further or stays below 50 for an extended period of time. If you can spare a few minutes, I highly recommend you to read my most recent article covering the economic outlook.

That said, there were a few business cycles since the end of the GFC. And by business cycle, I do not mean a cycle that ends in a recession but economic trends from peak to bottom. The most recent cycle started in 2016 and ended in 2018 when growth peaked. At this point, we are more than 8 months into a slowing cycle.

The graph below displays both the United Rentals stock price and the ISM manufacturing index. Both are not moving in lockstep as the ISM index is an index and United Rentals a stock price. That said, the stock is highly dependent on economic growth which leads to severe sell-offs during downtrends.

At this point, we are seeing a technical uptrend since the start of the year when the ISM index was well above 54.0.

Strength does have 2 reasons. The first reason being the company's strong performance in the second quarter and earlier quarters.

In the second quarter, when growth was already well below its 2018 peak, the company generated total sales worth $2.29 billion. This is 21% higher compared to the prior-year quarter. The company's results were boosted by a 'strong market' and the recent BlueLine acquisition. Total rental sales were up 20% as a result of BlueLine and Baker. On a pro forma basis, rental sales were up 4.8%. Fleet productivity was up 70 basis points on a pro forma basis. The company suffered somewhat from bad weather which pressured utilization rates and the ongoing integration of BlueLine.

Used sales were up 25% or $40 million year on year as the used sales environment continues to be strong. Adjusted gross margin in the sued segment was 49.2%, which is down from 51.6% as a result of the mix of equipment.

Total adjusted EBITDA was up 18% with adjusted EBITDA margin declining by 110 basis points to 46.9% as a result of BlueLine and Baker. Pro forma adjusted EBITDA improved by 40 basis points.

The company's largest tailwind, nonresidential construction, has been very strong in the past. In the first 6 months of this year, total construction spending was down 2.0% on overage. Nonresidential construction spending massively outperformed and gained 3.3%. Unfortunately, both are in a significant downtrend and only a miracle will be able to keep nonresidential construction spending from going negative, in my opinion.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: FRED Database)

The second reason the stock is up 10% this year is the strength of the S&P 500. Stocks have been pricing in higher economic growth since the start of the year (article) and are nearing a point where economic growth has to pick up to justify the rally.

The stock is priced at just 5.5x next year's earnings and will be a major winner during the next economic upswing. I am just not willing to buy this stock at this point. the risk/reward is much worse than the stock price might suggest. If economic growth does not rebound anytime soon, I think we will get a much better entry position for both mid-term trades and long-term investments.

The company will likely report some weakness in the third quarter as organic growth is very likely coming in close to 0%. That said, keep this stock on your watchlist. The company's business model and attractive valuation will continue to offer investors and traders a great trading vehicle.

