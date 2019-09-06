Slack: Wheels Just Fell Off

By all accounts, Slack Technologies (WORK) reported a solid FQ2 for the first quarterly report following their hot IPO back in June. The stock was already down substantially from the highs above $40, but the IPO rally was so outrageous that investors should expect the IPO pricing at $26 is broken. My original research was bearish on the stock following the hot IPO, and the view hasn't changed much now.

Image Source: Slack website

Decelerating Metrics

No other metric kills a highly priced IPO than metrics pointing towards decelerating growth. So, despite beating FQ2 revenue estimates by $3.7 million, the company only reported 57.5% growth for the quarter. The company had growth rates in the mid-60% range in FQ1.

The bigger issue is all of the trends that drive future growth are all decelerating. The customer base hit 100,000 for only 37% growth YoY. Last FQ2, the customers were at 73,000 for 55% growth. The growth rate has dipped at least 500 bps per quarter for three quarters now.

Source: Slack FQ2'20 presentation

The net retention rate is another metric facing constant deceleration. Slack saw FQ2'20 net dollar retention at 136%, down from 146% in the same period last year. The number is still impressive, but a lower retention rate will naturally reduce growth rates.

Source: Slack FQ2'20 presentation

The company guided to FQ3 revenues of $155 million for YoY growth of 47%. The FY20 guidance of revenues reaching $607 million doesn't help overcome the credit given in the quarter for service outages. The 2H numbers shouldn't be impacted by any expected service outages, so investors won't be able to look past the $8.2 million hit to FQ2 revenues.

These numbers reinforce the forecasts for revenue growth to dip below 40% in FY21. The market was likely hoping for a big revenue beat to push these revenue targets far higher. The company is projected to reach revenues of $1.14 billion in FY21, and those numbers appear very solid at this point.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings estimates

Considering the reasonable expectations that the decelerating revenue growth holds according to projections, the company just can't guide to an operating loss of up to $180 million for the year and retain lofty valuation multiples. Large losses are best supported by accelerating or at least stable revenue growth.

At the least, the numbers are enough to concern investors that the competitive Microsoft (MSFT) Teams collaboration app is cutting into growth rates. The tech giant recently reported 13 million DAUs to top the amount claimed by Slack.

Stretched To The Max

No doubt, Slack is a better value now with the stock back down to the IPO price at $26. A fully diluted share count of 521.5 million shares still leaves a $13.5 billion market cap with the stock down at the IPO price of $26.

Even after this dip, Slack trades at 16.2x next year's revenues. Compared to a cloud communications stock like Twilio (TWLO), Slack still trades at a 33% premium to Twilio.

Data by YCharts

Analysts forecast Twilio growing at a 33% rate next year, so the comparison is very reasonable. My argument is that both stocks are far too expensive.

Takeaway

Slack is a far better deal now at the IPO price, but the stock still isn't a good deal. Investors need to let the stock valuation come in to more reasonable levels and confirm that Microsoft Teams isn't a real threat to the long-term growth story before buying the stock. The stock valuation needs to dip below $10 billion before Slack should be on anyone's radar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.