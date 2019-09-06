Nio: Sell Before New Lows

Sometimes, you just have to admit you were wrong. In this case, I'll do that for Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NIO), which I thought could be a major threat to Tesla (TSLA) in China. After its IPO in the US, Nio looked like its production ramp was going well, and it could become a major player in the EV space. Unfortunately, a few quarters later, things don't look so rosy, and the situation is likely to get even worse.

(Source: company website, seen here)

There's been a lot of negative news coming out of the name recently. First, the company's July deliveries report was a bit underwhelming, driven by a pull-through of demand into June as well as a voluntary battery recall. The company's co-founder has also left, and with Chinese economic conditions weakening a bit, the company was forced to announce a significant reduction of its workforce. We've seen a similar story with Tesla getting rid of a large number of employees to try and turn around the bottom line.

On Thursday, the company announced a private placement of $200 million in convertible notes, part of which is coming from the CEO. There are two tranches, with the first due in 360 days, and while it contains to interest payments, a 2% premium must be paid at maturity and the conversion price is $2.98 per share (or "ADS"). The second part is for three years, contains a 6% premium payment at the end, and is convertible at $3.12 per share. With a market cap of less than $2.9 billion currently, it's a decent amount of dilution if converted.

If we take a look at the company's balance sheet, Nio did have cash and short-term investments of $1.11 billion at the end of the March quarter. However, there was also about $1.38 billion of debt, of which $400 million was due in less than a year. The company also is in a major loss situation, losing almost $391 million in the first quarter of the year. When you throw in needed capital expenditures to ramp production, cash burn is also a problem. More capital raises are likely going to be needed, and that either means more interest expenses or additional dilution.

Nio tried to follow the Tesla strategy, entering the premium EV market in China, but it hasn't generated the amount of sales needed to be financially sustainable long term. The EV sales leaders in the country are mostly from much cheaper vehicles, and the market is getting more crowded by the quarter. Over the next couple of months, Tesla will start production of its Model 3 in Shanghai, which is aiming for 3,000 units a week at the end of its first phase. Even if Tesla only gets to half of that, it still would be many times more than Nio, which delivered less than 8,400 vehicles total in the first 7 months of this year.

With Nio shares up about 8% on Thursday as the market is cheering potential trade talks on the US/China front, I think investors should take the chance to sell the stock before it hits new lows. The company just raised another $200 million in convertible debt, and we'll find out on September 24th how much money was lost in Q2 and how much cash was burned. With the Chinese EV industry being really competitive and Tesla about to make its major move in this country, I see the stock dropping further as it will likely need more capital to fund the business at these low production levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.