Amazon: The Trading Signal

The historical relationship of transport stocks and the economy may not be as strong as it used to be. Amazon may be a better signal.

US GDP grew at an annualized rate of 2% in the 2nd quarter of 2019, down from 3.1% in the first quarter.

Is Amazon (AMZN) becoming the next FedEx (NYSE:FDX) or UPS (NYSE:UPS)? Amazon has been building its own transportation system for years and finally ended its ground delivery contract with FedEx in August. They now deliver over half their packages themselves and are set to own over 60 airplanes to make 2-day delivery possible. It was more than a decade ago that Amazon changed the way we shop, but now, they are changing the way those items get delivered to our doorstep.

When Amazon reported 2nd quarter earnings in July, they came in almost 6% below estimates, and the stock has fallen 11% since then. There are huge costs involved with building out your own transportation network, and it affected their bottom line during the 2nd quarter. Amazon next reports earning on October 25. Earnings estimates have already been lowered for the quarter, so it won’t be such a high bar to get over. At a current price of $1,800, it looks like a good entry point to own shares of Amazon before the all-important holiday shopping season.

Another way to look at Amazon is as an economic indicator. Transports were usually watched because if trucks and trains weren’t busy moving consumer goods, then it would show up in a weak economy sooner than later. Now that Amazon is a retailer and transporter, it may have a stronger correlation to indicating the direction of the economy than transports alone.

The Commerce Department released 2nd quarter US GDP last week. It came in at 2%, which is far below first quarter’s 3.1% rate, but still positive. Consumer spending drives about two-third of US economic output and US household spending increased to a 4.7% annual rate.

From looking at the chart of iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT) and Amazon, they have deviated sharply over the past few months. At the beginning of the year, they tracked very closely, but when Amazon dropped FedEx and UPS in the spring of this year from express air-shipping, there was a break in their relationship.

FedEx and UPS’s profits will now be more dependent on corporations sending packages to each other, than consumers online shopping habits. So, the correlation to the US consumer will weaken. Amazon’s earnings miss may be a forerunner of weak economic data and should be watched for signs of a stronger relationship.

Buying into Amazon now gives your portfolio good exposure to the US retail consumer, while it is still well off its 52-week high. Of course, with all the geopolitical concerns in the world, always beware of market volatility and potential drags on the market. For now, just keep shopping to keep the economy moving in positive territory.

