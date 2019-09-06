Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Management Presents at Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference Call September 5, 2019 2:25 PM ET

Company Participants

Marilyn Mora - Head, IR

Muninder Singh Sambi - VP, Enterprise Networking

Conference Call Participants

Jim Suva - Citi

Jim Suva

Looks like you all had a very tasty lunch and I’m glad to hear about that, and if anybody missed the lunch, there will be additional snacks in the hallway being set up pretty soon here. I want to you to Citi Group's Global Technology Conference here in New York. This is being webcast and so we do want to note, if you do have a question, please raise your hand and the microphone will make its way over to you. Because this is a tech specialist conference, we don't do company overviews with canned presentations about what the companies do, we can save that for a time when I’m marketing or do a teaching with you this is meant to be very detailed.

Today, we're very pleased to have Cisco Systems during this fireside chat, it's meant to be interactive. It’s a packed room for those of you on the webcast, you can't see that, but it is a packed room so therefore my prepared questions, I may trim a few of them so we get the audience sometimes to ask them questions also, which will be topical. But what's very important to know is who's on stage because you want to know, who the executive is in this and this is Muninder. He is a Vice President of Cisco's Enterprise Networking business. I want to say one more time Enterprise Networking Business.

So if you want to get the most value out of this meeting and the time with it, we ask questions about Cisco's Enterprise Networking business. Asking things about other businesses, service provider and things like that are kind of out of scale and scope for this meeting, but we do have also Marilyn who is joining us on stage also. She can help with some of those items also, but we really like to take advantage of time to focus on Cisco's Enterprise Networking business, but to begin with before I ask my first question Marilyn has a couple of comments.

Marilyn Mora

Yes. So, I just want to give you the Safe Harbor statements. We may be making forward looking statements, so I would refer you to our SEC filings found on the Cisco Investor Relations website. I'll turn it back over to you. Jim.

Jim Suva

That was brief into the point, I could have done that.

Marilyn Mora

Yes.

Jim Suva

But what I can't do is talk about your background, your history, and exactly define your scope and scale within Cisco that I think everybody in this room will very much benefit from so then we can proceed with our questions.

Muninder Singh Sambi

Perfect Jim. So my name is Muninder Singh Sambi, I represent Enterprise Networking. In the team I lead Product Management for enterprise switching which is the catalyst product line as well as enterprise routing and the Viptela SD-WAN acquisition.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jim Suva

And how long have been at Cisco? And are you more of a finance guy, engineering guy, consultant guy?

Muninder Singh Sambi

I've been in the Cisco for over 19-plus years and both capacity of as an engineer as well as product management, product management being part of the engineering group that focuses on innovations and delivery of the innovations to market.

Jim Suva

Got you, so during that 19 years, it's been different focus points and seats that you've been in. Got you, that’s good to know. So can you talk a little about the Enterprise Networking business, talk about the selling process? If you were go to a client, how that selling process goes like do you go and sell only your products? Are you also selling services, security, software? How does the selling process go at Cisco in your group?

Muninder Singh Sambi

Yes. So, the selling process Jim has evolved. I think what our customers are expecting us to deliver is simplicity, it's the value of security or embedded security, and the value of data and analytics. And when I say simplicity, they want an architecture that is simple to operate that is simple to consume and simple to adopt. And each of these motions requires us to have the right channel and the partners to be able to adopt this particular technology and make our customers consume it. It also has to have our CS organizations offer these in a much more simpler services led motion.

Historically, when we sold a product, we've sold product that's been perpetual. That's got software or an SNT attached to it. As we move to this new world of software, we are selling an infrastructure that is built for software and to deliver automation to deliver segmentation security at scale and to deliver assurance, which means the service-led motion -- sorry, the product-led motion by itself is not needed. Our customers want to be able to consume the entire stack which has built in services component. It has a component with our partners can offer adoption capabilities as well.

Jim Suva

So lot's changed during your 19 years at Cisco. The go-to-market strategy, what's your selling, not just product, but all these other things also?

Muninder Singh Sambi

Yes. And lately, we've also added about I think 500 plus DNA center specialists who're helping lead this conversation. We're also introducing some new concepts from an enterprise agreement perspective. You will see that in months to come where we're trying to simplify the offers that our customers can consume cross technology ES in a much more easier way.

Jim Suva

You have this product called the catalyst. It's actually many products in a family. People also called the Cat 9K, the Cat 8, the Cat 7 in all these, but can you talk just about when the recent 9K or 9000 series has been very successful? Why is it so successful? When did it launch? And are we lapping or getting to the end part of that good demand from it?

Muninder Singh Sambi

Absolutely. So, we launched the Cat 9K back in July 2017. With, I think majority of the shipments coming in Q1 fiscal '18, and like Chuck, you might have heard Chuck say, this is the fastest ramping product in the history of the Company. We are at the second inning. When we first launched this product, we introduced the Catalyst 9300 and the 9400 only. And only till last November, we introduced the Catalyst 9200, which replaces the 260X, which is the unit volume of the catalyst family.

And we also introduced the Catalyst 9600 in April, which is replacing the Cat 6K. This is the core aggregation platform that was up for refresh for more than a decade. In addition to that, we also added the wireless portfolio, which is the wireless LAN controllers and the access points into the catalyst family with the introduction of Catalyst 9800 and 9100. And I think we are still at the second innings that you heard is a long way for our refresh cycles to happen. There're a lot of customers who are still certifying, testing, validating not just the platform but also the automation, the analytics and the security stack that we have to offer with it.

Jim Suva

Now, no discussion is complete without talking about the cloud today. Can you talk about the cloud opportunity? How you go about the cloud? And how should we think about cloud in your business?

Muninder Singh Sambi

Yes. So, first of all, it is a multi-cloud world, that's what we will look at it. From enterprise switching or wireless perspective, I don't think there is any impact of cloud or moving to the cloud in sense. You need access into the network. You want those laptops and devices that you have to be able to on-board it onto a network that connect into an application that can be in the cloud.

On the enterprise routing, especially around the SD-WAN perspective, I think there is significant innovations that we've have actually done and enabled the cloud journey. There are two set of things that our customers expect. One is the ability to connect to cloud assets in a secure and be able to drive application experience and second is how they move workloads from the datacenter onto the cloud. And with the Cisco secured cloud scale SD-WAN, you have the Viptela acquisition as well as ACI Anywhere. We can actually offer both of these solutions to our customers.

On the data center side with ACI Anywhere, we can connect on-prem work loads and we can move them and interconnect them with any workload and any cloud environment. On the user device accessing those clouds asset, we have now extended the SD-WAN end point that can reside in any of these public cloud providers. Think of it as an extension of your branch or making that compute that cloud infrastructure now being available locally in a branch without being actually physically there. So, that's huge, that's a big accomplishment that we have come across.

Jim Suva

Maybe this is question potentially a better suited for Marilyn I don't know, but I wanted to ask a little about the impact of tariffs and trade wars? And then also a little bit about your enterprise orders, they used to be up a lot, in most recent quarter, they were down. Can you talk a little bit about those items?

Marilyn Mora

Sure. In terms of the tariffs, with the recent implementation on September 1st, that tariff has been incorporated into our Q1 guide, right. So, it's incorporated both into the gross margin as well as our top line figures. And what we have been saying and what you've heard from us since the get go, we've been optimizing our supply chain to accommodate the tariff as well as kind of mitigate the risk. So, in terms of what are doing from a customer standpoint, only where we cannot mitigate it, we will pass along cost to consumers. That's essentially our update on tariff.

And on the enterprise order, so I think you are referring to the enterprise orders that we talked about in our Q4 call, we had negative 2% growth from an orders perspective and that was really driven by a couple of key things. One of them being, we had two large ELA deals within the quarter that did not replicate this year, right. It was in last Q4. So, it was a bit of comp. Secondarily, we had our UK enterprise contributing to that the client. And then third, we talked about a point impact from China enterprise. So, if you aggregate all those three factors together, you excluded those you would look at more of a closer to a mid single-digit positive growth in enterprise.

Jim Suva

And that ELA and we mentioned the China slowdown is well understood because we're going to see that China slowing. The ELA is that something that we should expect the next few quarters also or was that just very unique to a year ago?

Marilyn Mora

That comment was unique to the Q4 fiscal '18 comparable.

Jim Suva

Right.

Marilyn Mora

Correct. Now, we as a company are always, right, looking to do enterprise agreements, ELAs, but in terms of compare perspective, it's Q4 of last year.

Jim Suva

The room is packed. I wish I could offer you a seat. I'm sorry, but what I can offer you is a microphone. So if you have a question, please raise your hand to ask the Enterprise Networking Business Vice President or Marilyn a question about the Company, packed room.

I can't believe people are so shy.

Well, I guess the next alternative is I could ask a question. And that question is on Wi-Fi 6. Many in this room aren't familiar about what it is? What's different about 6 versus 5 versus 4 versus 3? Why does it even matter? So maybe you can update us on what Wi-Fi 6.0? Is it important? Is it not?

Muninder Singh Sambi

Yes, absolutely. So, Wi-Fi 6 is the evolution of the wireless technology. For folks who are probably monitoring the curve, there was the 11a/b/g/n standards evolved to become 11ac Wave 1, Wave 2, and Wi-Fi 6 is what was previously I guess known as 11ax or variant of 11ax. Now, the wireless refresh cycle is obviously must faster and is driven by end point and wireless end point whether it would be laptop, phones or wearable that you might have.

Wi-Fi 6 provides the unique opportunity to provide dedicated high performance or established quality of experience for every dedicated application or any dedicated user point. Well optimized for IOT application, well optimized to deliver a much richer real time media performance as well. It has much higher performance than what 11ac Wave 2 can be offered.

Like any another wireless standard, we do see a lot of trials that are going on with Wi-Fi 6. We expect by the end of this calendar year, many more trials to actually get into production. Wi-Fi 6 as a technology is very well adopted by the end point as well. You will see a lot of more announcements on the end point side where they will actually support Wi-Fi 6 and 11ax standard.

In addition to that, we're very uniquely positioned with Wi-Fi 6 given the breadth of the portfolio that we have by introducing it on Meraki as well as on-premise as part of the Cat 9K family. The second element that we do bring on the table is the ability for us to now support non-IP end points let it be ZigBee or BLE-type end points as a web data required from an IOT perspective.

So think of it as a retail store, that's trying to deploy these sensors, these BLE sensors to be deployed better location analytics. You can now do that with integrated Wi-Fi 6 access points versus having to deploy two different gateways. You can now use the access point as an IOT gateway and deliver that experience.

Jim Suva

Can you buy that today? Or is it in R&D or certifications? Or how should we think about it? Is it broadly out there? Or is it just about to start?

Muninder Singh Sambi

Yes, you can buy it today, but the Wi-Fi certifications obviously you can buy it in the U.S. and selected countries. Like any other product that we have launched, this requires country certifications and we're going through this country certification cycle. Just like we would have done it for any other Wi-Fi product, but yes, for United States, North America, it is available.

Jim Suva

Oaky, but very new availability, it's not been around, okay? See, people don't like my questions. Hands are going up. There is a question right here in the very front row and the microphone makes its way over to you.

Unidentified Analyst

Just a follow-up on your enterprise commentary, you've mentioned orders down 2% which is from the comp, up mid-single digit. We've had a lot of negative enterprise data points recently in Jim's universe in particular from the HPs for example to intent. Can you talk more broadly just about what you see as the outlook for the enterprise environment and to the back half of the year and into next year?

Marilyn Mora

So, I'll chime in for it. So, we don’t provide outlook. We only guide one quarter a time. We can't foresee and provide outlook on a quarterly basis for the full year. We've never done that in the past, so it's not just a now thing. What we did say in our Q4 call, overall, is that when we came into the July time period, we do not see the close rates that we had anticipated in July that we normally would have expected to see, right. We did see some slowing in purchasing decisions by our customers. So, obviously, we're going to monitor and watch to see where that goes, but that’s essentially what we are seeing overall.

Muninder Singh Sambi

Notwithstanding macro and other trends that are there. From a technology perspective, we believe we are well positioned in the market to win, given that we are completing the refresh of our portfolio, we continue to add newer products and you’ll see in the next 12 to 18 months. We'll continue that innovation journey both on the platform as well as in the software side, with tremendous focus on the software side.

I think every customer in these uncertainty times is looking to resolve or lower their operating cost. And what better way to do it by being able to thinking about how you operate an infrastructure that it becomes so complex, and that has to on-board many more devices than they ever had to do in the past. So, we want a network and an infrastructure that’s fully automated, that’s fully programmable, that’s policy-driven.

And at the same time be able to take that data analytics and the richness of the data to make much better business decision. And we believe from the architecture that we offer in the access with data center as well as the vManage on the SD-WAN side and extending into the data center. If we can stitch all of this together by providing a multi-domain user access, a user device, end-to-end segmentation with applications SLA from the users all the way to the cloud, that's what our enterprise customers look for us to solve, and we are well positioned to make that use case come to life.

Unidentified Analyst

Marilyn, you've mentioned that the close rate slowed down from prior quarters. Is that -- did I hear that right?

Marilyn Mora

Yes, basically, it wasn’t at the level that we anticipated as we refer to.

Unidentified Analyst

In the past, today, is it just more of a couple of weeks deferment? Or is it potentially stretched longer? I just don’t know how the relationship in the sales closing process happens. If somebody says, oh, you know, I don’t want it on July 30th. Is it usually by August 3rd or 5th they close? Or is it typically they are contemplating these tariff macros political things?

Marilyn Mora

Yes, I would say it’s more the latter where they’re contemplating what does this means to my business, and it’s really for us not so much for the customer, but that's in customers, in demand on their end, right. And they’re being cautious.

Jim Suva

Yes, sounds great. Additional questions for CISCO. Please raise your hand. There’s a question. Why don’t we do this, right here first and then we’ll come over to the other side of the room a second, so first, and then second.

Unidentified Analyst

Could you just detail the sale cycle a little bit more so we have some clarity on this topic? Thank you.

Muninder Singh Sambi

Sorry, what was the question?

Marilyn Mora

On the sales cycle, how does the sales cycle work within an enterprise customer?

Muninder Singh Sambi

Okay. So, typically, our enterprise customers, I think, there is refresh cycle that they go through. There's also the greenfield which means, some enterprise customers who are expanding. they have to certify the product, that’s one of the big things that they do. Majority of our enterprise cloud customers, they'll certify the product, they'll certify the entire automation stack in a pre-pilot in a pre-stage environment, and then they’ll expand it to a much larger scope. They’ll go building by building or they’ll go site by site. That's typically the certification at the deployment process or the procurement process that they would go with.

At the mid-market, however it’s slightly different. I think a lot of our customers trust our product to have a certain set of quality and a certain set of use cases that work. With the introduction of the Cat 9200 and their ability to offer those software capabilities with no compromise, we were now able to extend the same use cases, whether it'd be software image management, config management, device management as well as software-defined access capabilities at a lower end to the market and provide policy-based automation along with wireless assurance.

In the mid-market not much certification, it's more, hey, the solution work. There’s a Cisco-validated design. I can take that design, I can deploy it and I can deploy it at scale.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]

Jim Suva

Okay, the question for those on the web was. How long does the validation and certification process take?

Muninder Singh Sambi

Yes. So, it depends customer to customer and what their use case is. There are certain set of customers who also leverage over services, internal testing, and it can be within 45 days of certification. Some customers have a much longer cycle, they can take anywhere between three to six months.

Unidentified Analyst

And just in terms of like overall sales cycle, how you characterize like with your visibility or like the, from day one to when they place the order?

Muninder Singh Sambi

Yes. So, we have a very strong mechanism to identify funnel and what the funnel closure rate is. And the funnel closure rate is determined by the sales cycle of where the customer is. I'm not at liberty to share what that funnel close rate is. But it does take into consideration what that average sales certification cycle for the customer would be.

Jim Suva

Then I believe there's a question over here on the second row?

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. It seems like the Cat 9K is a very powerful product cycle, but I'm wondering, if you can sort of elaborate. How do you know you're in the second inning? How did that -- could you give us comfort that it's still a long ways to go as you replace the installed base? Can you put some numbers on? How are you measuring it?

Muninder Singh Sambi

How do we measure it? Okay. The one way to measure it, I think, would be to take historical. If you look at our transition on 3050 and 3750-X, it's being roughly about a four to five year before we actually even considered doing an end up field of the 3750-X platform. So, there's historical trend that you can map to. Obviously, the platform is different when you're doing the value segment versus the volume segment. The volume segment seems to be much faster in terms of transitions.

As we look at the Cat 9K transition that is the number one thing that we are seeing and hearing from our customers is, it's about the ability for them to move to software subscription and consume those innovations that they need from an automation, security, analytics perspective. A lot of our customers have certified the Cat 9K. They have started to use some of those DNA capabilities that we talked about.

And they want to be able to extend that to the brownfield environment as well. And that's something that we fundamentally changed when we introduced the intent-based networking architecture. We extended it to our legacy product. They want to use some of the day 0, day N software image management capability onto legacy product that you already have in the market.

From a transition perspective, I think, like I said, the unit volume honestly is with the 9200 since it replaced 260X. And that product only started shipping towards the beginning of this calendar year. So, we still have a lot of runway to go. You can imagine the install base of Cat 6K that’s out there, for years for almost a decade since we've actually refreshed.

Unidentified Analyst

Got to be old and rusting.

Muninder Singh Sambi

It's all. It's up for refresh, all that Cat 6K we've seen a significant interest in the Cat 9600 and we just introduced the Cat 9300L at Cisco Live. And the 9300L actually replaces the 3650. And you'll see there are more and more new platforms that we will be introducing to make sure that the transition and the portfolio is complete to Cat 9K.

Unidentified Analyst

So that the number of the second inning out of a 9 inning game, there's no way to quantify that it's early, it's clearly very early. Thanks.

Jim Suva

Additional questions for Cisco. I actually got e-mailed a question asking about market share. You mentioned how positive you are about the market share. Marilyn and I probably look at bigger market share data than just your segment only. And Cisco traditionally, the good news is the big gorilla or the strength or the top market share. The bad news is you always got competition eating at you or trying to nip at your heels or take some market share. How should we think about market share for your business? And how you look at it?

Muninder Singh Sambi

Absolutely. So, I think from an enterprise switching perspective as well as enterprise wireless, we have gained market share in the last four to five quarters. And if you look at the Dell'Oro report, we continue to gain market share that speaks by itself on how we make phenomenal success with our intent-based networking architecture as well as the introduction of the Cat 9K. Based on the innovations that we have, we are confident that we should continue that trajectory.

Obviously, making sure that these, we stay focused on delivering on the use cases that provide value to our customers is going to be critical and important. Now, there are a lot of credible competitors that we have in the market, and the way we look at those competitors is the majority of them operate more on the volume segment, the price performance play versus as opposed to offering value that we are providing value to our customers and trying to give them a solution that can help them, overall reduce risk from a security standpoint and help them provide an automation pattern that can reduce operating expenses.

In the volume segment with the introduction of 9200, you have seen that we have been really aggressive in the market and enablement capabilities because we do want to go after the mid-market, the volume segment and make sure that we continue to retain our market share in that segment. Also in that segment, one thing that we did offer is extending those IBN capabilities intent-based networking capabilities, down market, and making them available.

What we believe is no customer should have to make a choice between or have to compromise or having to choose, I need a switch today or a infrastructure product versus security that I'll need in the future or even automation that I may need in the future. And only Cisco can provide that with a click of a button, you can now turn on the software capabilities on the 9200, which is the unit volume share that we have.

So, we are confident that we continue to win share in the market segment that we operate in. And it's been proven for the last four quarters and you'll see what…

Jim Suva

I just got four emails in a row, asking about the same topic, but nobody wants to raise their hands. So I'll ask the question. And that is, talk about the Acacia deal, the value it brings and customers what they're saying because Acacia also supplies to Aresta and some of your competitors. Can you talk about that?

Marilyn Mora

Sure. So, the Acacia announcement is very important announcement for us as we see three key foundational component to our strategy and architecture and that being silicon, optics and software. So, we see those as key. We see key that they will be integrated as we go forward. So, they bring a very important component, as you all know they bring DSPs. This is rounding out some of the investments we made in the past when you think about CoreOptics and Lightwire, silicon photonics, right.

We have made other acquisitions such as LIVA in the ASIC side, right, and of course Luxtera just prior to the Acacia. So this is a part of a focused strategy in terms of completing road map we're looking at. And the way to think about Acacia as we integrate the silicon software and optic, we want to increase that into our core networking platforms. So, you stay tune for what we're going to do on that front, but there is a highly strategic asset.

And what we see happening in market, we see from the technology perspective. We see the market moving from more systems to pluggable right, overtime. And this is not happening next quarter or next two months, this is going to be a bit of journey over the next two to three years that we see this happening, and we are going to help to drive that transition. Now in terms of we get a lot of questions about third-party and supporting third parties because we do sell too many of our peers, and we're going to continue to support and sell to those third party customers.

Jim Suva

If those customers third-party, they are using the Acacia solution who are peers competitors in the industry decide to go elsewhere simply because they don't want to keep feeding you profit dollars. Does that mess up the formula? Or is it more strategic as opposed to EPS accretion in the end?

Marilyn Mora

Yes, it's absolutely more focused on the strategic nature of this acquisition and the play will have in our core platforms switching and routing. As I mentioned earlier, we have a longer term play here, that's really about the future roadmap, and we will provide additional details particularly when we close the deal which must go through regulatory approval which we're going to at the moment. And as we've articulated, we're looking at the second half of fiscal '20.

Jim Suva

Great, I thought I saw another question or hand go up. Maybe that was somebody who asked about Acacia.

Unidentified Analyst

I was surprised you didn't mention Acacia when you talked about the impact to trade dispute, and I think if I'm not mistaken, you've mentioned in your last quarterly call that you've been disinvited a bid in China on certain networking technologies and Acacia is important over there. If the trade dispute doesn't get resolved, doesn't seem like you're going to Chinese improvement about things pretty clear. What's the plan there?

Marilyn Mora

Again, we don’t provide updates on the progress. So, we're going to continue to work through that regulatory process, as again, we see this asset as strategically important to our future roadmap. So, we're going to continue to work that as hard as we can. That’s all I can say at this time since we're still going through the process.

Jim Suva

Any additional questions? There is a question right now aisle of the middle of the room.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you talk about your outlook for the routing market Marilyn talk about that and then also about 400 g?

Marilyn Mora

You want to start maybe on the enterprise routing market.

Muninder Singh Sambi

Yes. So, I think the enterprise routing market is going to a huge transition that similar transition that you saw on the enterprise access market. The routing transaction with SD-WAN and the acquisition that we did with Viptela, I think it's phenomenal as we are catered towards success in terms of the architecture that we have with Viptela and the offering that it has to bring. The routing market in general is going to become much more cloud driven especially as applications move to the cloud, especially as application gets more dispersed or they're consumed in a fast format.

It is going to become beyond branch. It is just going to become extended to the co-location. It's going to be extended into the multi-cloud environment as well. And I think with the Viptela acquisition, we see strong momentum in the business, high percentage of the Fortune 100 companies that we talk about actually have standardized tested and validated the Cisco SD-WAN, secure SD-WAN solution, and we're confident that we're going to win in this market segment.

One value proposition that we bring unique, which is the ability for us to bring a single stack or single architecture that can offer security, that can offer application optimization, that can offer it in a multi-cloud, multi-domain environment that is fully automated through a single payment class. And that I think is going to be a very unique value proposition for Cisco. The other fact that we have taken Viptela and we’ve integrated it onto our ISR, ASR platforms, ISR 1K, 4K and the ASR 1K, with click of a button, customer can now move from traditional CPE to become an SD-WAN or can enable SD-WAN offerings, just through a software upgrade that is fully automated and managed through orchestration tool called vManage.

Jim Suva

I got another e-mailed question about. Can we ask them about the Cat 9K versus traditional products they sold? Is there a price or a value difference? Are you offering more? Does it impact your financials? Or is it like less than the ASP erosion? Or are you selling additional security in software with it that really boosts the ASP and margins?

Muninder Singh Sambi

Yes, so on the obviously and historically what we have sold is, we sold a product we sold it perpetual, and we sold the hardware with the network stack on it. With the introduction of the Cat 9K I think we have made a strong pivot toward software subscription and the fact, that we are offering capabilities that are needed for an automation security and analytics perspective.

With the Cat 9K, we have three software licenses, which are the essential license, the Advantage and Premier. And each of these license is depending on 24 ports versus 38 ports, the premium can be around 20% to 25%. The majority of the value outside of day 0 automation or base automation of software image or config is in the Advantage package and Premier.

In the Advantage package, from a security perspective, segmentation being a use case, Encrypted Traffic Analytics being in use case, assurance being another use case. Those are innovations that we continue to deliver as part of the Advantage package. And with the Premier package, we are cross-selling, more security components like our policy engines, Stealthwatch Cloud and other security products.

More and more customers who would have historically bought catalyst switch from us, they would have had to buy four or five other tools to be able to manage and operate the network, and then a different architecture from a security perspective.

As the customer does a PCO analysis, in terms of looking at the Advantage package that we offer and the innovations that we have brought to market around automation and security, they do see significant value and the value that we continue to innovate and offer and come to market every three to four months. That’s ongoing innovation is what is going to drive some of the adoption of the DNA capabilities as well as the future renewals, for us.

Jim Suva

When one adds-up the hardware plus the package whether they'd be the premium or the Advantage or the essential package, does that package end up being a lot more to what the prior 8K, 7K, 6K was when adjusted for inflation or similar? Or how should we think about it when you package it all together?

Muninder Singh Sambi

Yes, so the essential package and the Advantage package for a three-year license are at par with what they would have bought the Cat 3850 with, but the majority of the customers are looking at -- first of all majority of the customers are buying the Advantage package, so that’s definitely an indication that the customer would have bought like an initial price point and now looking at Advantage because of value that we have to offer. So, that's an upside to the business as well.

Marilyn Mora

Yes and we talked about it plus 20%.

Jim Suva

Plus 20%?

Marilyn Mora

Yes, in terms of what we did a compare against there, so the 50 platforms versus a Cat 9K family with the Advantage over package.

Jim Suva

So, the Advantage and Premium is 20% or more, got it those two.

Muninder Singh Sambi

Advantage is 20 and then Premier is another 20% to 25%.

Jim Suva

Okay.

Muninder Singh Sambi

And if you look at our ASP from a market share perspective, these ASPs have also started to trend up, which is an indication of our software attach.

Jim Suva

Got you, one more question in audience. If not, I want to turn over Marilyn. Marilyn, you talk with investors on the phone and meetings all the time. What's the one or two questions you get asked most frequently that in front of this very large audience and the webcast. You can kind of help for people's mind at ease or clarify or help out to make your job easier to this question or questions keep coming up with so much.

Marilyn Mora

I think, a lot of the questions were asked specifically on the Cat 9K upgrade cycle and our position within Enterprise Networking. How well we're positioned via since lots of points, point products players kind of get into market and lots of folks asking. How do we position ourselves and why we can continue to see a solid market leader in the future? I'd say the other thing that we feel good about is, we're executing really well on the strategy, right? We're doing really well on that shift to more software and subscriptions we provided our latest contract now 70% of our subscriptions.

Our software and subscription base, so we can continue to do very well there. And we continue to rollout new way reoccurring software offers, across the business continue to drive that really well. So we feel good about that. And of course, on the innovation side, we've had a ton of innovation introduced over the past year. We've got lots more in the pipeline. So, we feel very good from our occupation from a product portfolio technology standpoint.

And again, as you've heard from Muninder, notwithstanding the macro should that become more favorable, that should be good enough for Cisco. But we feel -- now we feel very well positioned against giving a portfolio, the assets, the acquisitions we've made and management change. We've got all the right assets and now it's just dependent on macro.

Jim Suva

I'd like to thank Cisco so much. That was great.