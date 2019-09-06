EssilorLuxottica: GrandVision Acquisition Is Too Much Too Soon

The GrandVision deal is all about revenue growth but misses the mark on value accretion.

But at an EV/EBITDA of ~14x, the premium paid may be too high, negatively impacting the company's margin and leverage profile.

Following the Luxottica acquisition in 2018, EssilorLuxottica has now announced yet another acquisition - GrandVision - to be completed in 12-24 months.

EssilorLuxottica's (OTCPK:ESLOF) shares provide investors with pure-play exposure to the global eyewear industry. The company is largely considered to have pioneered eyewear as a separate category, on its own. With the rising penetration of screens and other display technologies in our daily lives, the stress on human eyes is expected to stay or increase further. In this context, EssilorLuxottica, with its vast R&D, manufacturing and retail presence, could be a prime beneficiary.

However, the company has hit some speedbumps in recent quarters, which have impacted its near-term growth trajectory. The company is also already in the process of integrating the recent acquisition of Luxottica in 2018. Hence, GrandVision’s acquisition may be too much too soon. It will certainly boost growth but likely at the expense of margins and leverage levels. With shares already trading at a premium to peers, there are simply too many risks at this point - any execution missteps might result in shares coming under further pressure.

The GrandVision Acquisition

On July 31, EssilorLuxottica announced results for H1 2019, and along with it, a deal to acquire HAL’s majority stake of 76.7% in GrandVision (OTCPK:GRRDF), a major European eyewear retailer.

Source: Pg 15 of Investor Presentation

At €28/share, the deal values GrandVision’s equity at €7.1B and HAL’s stake at €5.5B. The deal is expected to be completed in 12-24 months. Post completion, EssilorLuxottica will announce an open offer to acquire the remaining shares from public markets to complete a 100% acquisition of GrandVision. The deal has already received approval from the GrandVision board and shareholders. In case EssilorLuxottica is not able to complete the transaction in 12 months, it will pay an additional 1.5% premium to HAL, hence eventually paying €28.42/share.

Other important considerations - the termination fee for EssilorLuxottica is set at a huge €400M, with EssilorLuxottica expected to finance the deal with a bridge loan of €8B.

On the surface, it looks like a good deal for EssilorLuxottica. On the strategic front, it is expected to transform the customer experience for EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision’s combined customer base where EssilorLuxottica can leverage GrandVision’s retail reach while GrandVision leverages EL’s large asset base and technology/R&D capabilities. It gives EssilorLuxottica access to GrandVision’s 7000+ stores, the majority of which are in Europe.

Assessing Post-Deal Economics

A quick look at the combined financials is as follows:

Source: Own research, Company data

Some key insights emerge from looking at these numbers. On a positive note, EssilorLuxottica will be able to increase the revenue contribution of its retail business. Growth has been one of the key concerns for EssilorLuxottica for past few quarters, but the growth issue should be taken care of by this deal. GrandVision saw a huge 10.3% growth compared to EssilorLuxottica's 3.2% in FY2018, implying a combined growth rate of 4.5%, which will certainly be beneficial for the EssilorLuxottica story.

On the negative side, GrandVision's EBITDA margins are weak. EssilorLuxottica's retail segment (primarily Luxottica) saw EBITDA margins of 20.8% compared to just 15.6% for GrandVision. One reason could be the high exposure to the EU market, which comprises 75% of GV’s retail stores, compared to just 10% for EssilorLuxottica. Through GrandVision, EssilorLuxottica may thus, be sacrificing margins to buy some growth.

On the valuation front, the EV/EBITDA multiple comes up to 13.7x, which looks reasonable as compared to the industry. The acquisition will be an all-cash deal to be financed through a bridge loan of €8B. A quick look at both the companies’ standalone and the pro forma entity’s leverage profile:

Source: Own research

EssilorLuxottica has more favorable leverage levels compared to GrandVision. But post-deal, the leverage ratio will rise from 0.6x to 2.7x - a big jump which will inevitably reduce EssilorLuxottica's balance sheet quality. A look at comparable companies’ leverage (latest available data) is as follows:

Source: www.gurufocus.com

EssilorLuxottica's leverage will become one of the highest in industry post-GV’s acquisition; this will severely impact its ability to raise further capital for future expansion. Moreover, it already has its hands full with integrating the Luxottica acquisition. Another major acquisition could heighten execution risk at a time when management should really be focusing on extracting synergies from the Luxottica deal.

I think the acquisition makes sense in terms of kickstarting an EssilorLuxottica growth story, but will likely be dilutive to margins and introduce additional stress to the balance sheet. As of now, this looks like a done deal given the size of the termination fee at €400M. It seems unlikely EssilorLuxottica will go back on its agreement, especially considering the upbeat tone on the latest conference call.

Conclusion

The EssilorLuxottica growth story has hit some speed bumps - barring Asia/Oceania, all other geographies saw a decline in FY2018 revenue. With more than 80% of revenue coming from these regions, it is vital for the company to somehow kickstart growth. The GrandVision acquisition seems to fit perfectly in this context - it offers EssilorLuxottica access to growth and an expanded reach in Europe.

On the flip side, the deal comes with key negatives - margin dilution and additional leverage. Note that the stock already trades at a premium in relative terms - the negative EPS impact from the acquisition will likely stress valuation further.

Source: www.gurufocus.com, share prices as on Sep 4 close

Overall, I think the nature and timing of the GrandVision acquisition (right on the heels of Luxottica) introduce additional risks to the EssilorLuxottica story. With margins likely to take a hit post-deal, execution will be paramount and any missteps could weigh heavily on shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.