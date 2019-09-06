Wabash National Is Still A Cheap Play On A Strong Economy

The company should be able to continue to prove itself, which will ultimately earn it a higher valuation.

The company trades at a cheaper valuation then its average, signaling risk may already be priced in.

Source

Wabash National (WNC) is a manufacturer of trailers, vans, flatbeds, refrigerated trucks, and even pharmaceutical equipment. The company has been seen as a cyclical play on the economy due to the nature of what it produces. Generally, when companies are selling less the need for transportation mechanisms declines. However, the economy is doing well and the shares trade as if there is a risk to the business model and earnings. The stock offers an attractive valuation and perhaps have more upside potential than downside risk. For the investor who can wait for consistent performance to result in a higher valuation, Wabash National is worth a look.

Performance

Wabash National reported second quarter earnings recently that beat on both the top and bottom lines.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Revenues continued to grow despite belief that the economy might have been slowing. Additionally, net income was higher as it was boosted by the highest operating margins in 2 years.

In the company's commercial trailer products segment, revenue actually decreased but not by much.

Source: Earnings Slides

The company did, however, see margins decline due to higher material costs and some supplier disruptions. Hopefully going forward the company can pass along higher costs through higher prices. This can happen easily during a strong economy, especially when offering a premium product.

The company's diversified products group saw revenue rise at a decent rate, but also saw margin expansion.

Source: Earnings Slides

The company was helped by the mix of sales and pricing initiatives taken the year before.

Lastly, the strongest growth came in final mile products.

Source: Earnings Slides

This is probably due to the strong demand for delivery of products from purchases made online. Due to the increased demand for package volume and shipments, companies are in need of additions to their fleet. Wabash produces an excellent product that can help transporters increase efficiency and at a reasonable cost.

The company had much improved cash generation this year than the year earlier period.

Source: Earnings Slides

Net income declined, but free cash flow was positive and converted at over 100% of net income. This allows the company to pay shareholders a dividend, reduce debt, and buy back shares.

Source: Earnings Slides

The company remains on track to deliver strong results for the rest of the year as well as the market demand for its products seem to be as strong as 2018. The company raised the midpoint of its guidance by $0.05 per share and expects earnings to come in between $1.58-$1.72 per share meaning at current levels the stock trades at about 9x earnings. Seems like quite a bit of risk is priced in.

Looking at the company's balance sheet we see it operates at a safe level.

Source: 10Q

The company has about $140 million in cash on hand versus long term debt of close to $490 million. This leaves the company in a net debt position of about $350 million. However, management has stated it plans on reducing debt through the end of the year. As the company generates free cash and continues to see demand for its products it will be able to do so. This should give investors more confidence that it can weather the next downturn better as well.

Valuation

Looking at the historical valuation for the last 5 years will give us insight as to whether the shares are trading at a discount to their average.

Source: Morningstar

Currently, shares trade at a discount to their average P/S, P/B, P/CF, and forward P/E. This would imply that there is an opportunity to acquire shares at a lesser value than we otherwise would be able to. It also is important to note the company is trading below its average valuation despite solid performance.

Looking at the DCF valuation, we can see shares are undervalued by this metric as well.

Source: Moneychimp

Based on the prior 4 quarters of earnings and a reasonable 7% growth in EPS going forward, the shares have a DCF value of close to $33 a share. That is double the current share price and offers investors plenty of upside.

Conclusion

While Wabash National operates in a cyclical industry, the company is not seeing weakening demand for its products. Yet the valuation suggests otherwise. This could offer an opportunity to an enterprising investor. The company has a leading market share position in the space it operates in and continues to diversify its revenue through acquisitions. As the company continues to pay down debt and show solid performance, the valuation should rise. Additionally, investors are paid a yield of over 2.4% to wait. While this is not a high dividend, it is safe and growing and income nonetheless. Investors should look to add shares to their portfolio if they can wait for the valuation to improve.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WNC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.