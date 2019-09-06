InfuSystem Will Benefit From Tailwinds, But It Is Low On Cash

This will produce operational leverage and next year a substantial reduction in CapEx, so profit growth is likely to be brisk.

Add to this, a windfall from a competitor winding down and revenue growth is accelerating and will accelerate more in H2 and next year.

InfuSystem Holdings (INFU) is a medical supplier offering infusion pumps and related products and services (repair, refurbishing, rent, lease, etc.) for for patients in the home, oncology clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and other sites of care from five locations serving all 50 states and Canada. The company even has 24/7 nursing staff.

In 2018, 60% of the company's revenue came from its oncology business and 34% from treatments of colorectal cancer. Management sees opportunities for an increase in the TAM. From the 2018 10-K:

There are also a number of other drugs currently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”), as well as agents in the pharmaceutical development pipeline, which we believe could potentially be used with continuous infusion protocols for the treatment of diseases other than colorectal cancer. Additional drugs or protocols currently in clinical trials may also obtain regulatory approval over the next several years. If these new drugs or protocols obtain regulatory approval for use with continuous infusion protocols, we expect the pharmaceutical companies to focus their sales and marketing efforts on promoting the new drugs and protocols to physicians.

In US healthcare, relations count for a lot. Again from the 10-K:

Another aspect of our business is to seek opportunities to leverage our extensive billing capabilities, pump resources and networks of oncology practices and insurers. This leverage may take the form of new products and/or services, strategic alliances, joint ventures and/or acquisitions. One of these is providing our ambulatory pumps, products, and services for pain management in the area of post-surgical peripheral nerve block.

And indeed, after the quarter closed, the company entered into a service contract with Eitan Group, a leading national provider of infusion pumps and related services for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada.

The company doesn't manufacture these pumps but it buys them, both new and refurbished. From its website:

InfuSystem maintains a complete inventory of ambulatory pumps from leading manufacturers in stock and ready to ship.

At first sight, this might seem surprising. InfuSystem just buys these pumps from OEMs, sells, rents and/or leases them on and services these, and this earns the company nearly 60% in gross margins.

However, SA contributor Nicholas Bodnar has an excellent take on the company's competitive position and barriers to entry, which is still relevant, so we won't dwell on that in this article, but here are a few pointers:

The company's IT department can take care of customer data for hospitals, and once they sign up for that, switching costs become considerable.

The ROI on new infusion pumps ($1500+ sticker price) is just nine months, while these pumps have life spans of decades.

The company also buys used pumps for dimes to the dollar, refurbishes these and resells (or rents) them as new with warranty.

Barriers to entry come from its relationships and third-party payor contracts, as well as economies of scale.

Here is management about these barriers to entry, from the 10-K:

We face the risk that other competitors can provide the same services as we provide. That risk is currently mitigated and barriers to entry are created by our (i) growing number of third-party payor networks under contract, which included nearly 600 third-party payor networks for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of 13% over the prior year period; (ii) economies of scale, which allow for predictable reimbursement and less costly purchase and management of the pumps, respectively; (iii) established, long-standing relationships as a provider of pumps to outpatient oncology practices in the U.S. and Canada; (iv) pump fleet of ambulatory and large volume infusion pumps for rent and for sale, which may allow us to be more responsive to the needs of physicians, outpatient oncology practices, hospitals, outpatient surgery centers, homecare practices, patient rehabilitation centers and patients than a new market entrant; (v) five geographic locations in the U.S. and Canada that allow for same day or next day delivery of pumps; and (vi) pump repair and service capabilities at all of these facilities. We do not perform any research and development on pumps, but we have made, and continue to make, significant investments in developing our information technology as described below.

Earlier in the decade, the company was rescued from what looked like certain bankruptcy by activist investor Meson Capital (see here for an interview with Ryan Morris from Meson Capital). How has the company fared? Well, here's how:

Data by YCharts

Not an altogether stellar performance, but the revenue decline in 2018 is entirely the result of an accounting change. From the 10-K:

Net revenues for the year ended December 31, 2018 were $67.1 million, a decrease of $4.0 million, or 5.5%, compared to the prior year’s net revenues of $71.1 million. Net revenues for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 were impacted by a $6.3 million change in recording of bad debt expense (“Bad Debt”) as part of net revenue from rentals related to the implementation of Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606: Revenue from Contracts with Customers (“ASC 606”). Absent the implementation of ASC 606, total net revenues for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 would have been $73.5 million compared to $71.1 million in the same prior year period, an increase of $2.4 million, or 3.3%.

The share price has done nicely this year, even in the absence of share buybacks, which were substantial last year:

A main reason for the recent revival is that a competitor is basically leaving the market, which provides InfuSystem with an ability to gain market share. Revenues indeed accelerated in Q2 (see below), and management is arguing there is more to come (Q2CC):

our largest competitor has changed its business model in oncology, and we are taking full advantage of and winning new customers every day.

That competitor got out of the third-party payer model just renting directly to the customer instead, which induces a lot of customers to come over to InfuSystem. As a reminder, here is what management said about this in the previous CC (Q1CC):

With material new business expected, we begun investing in our team, our operations and our pump fleet as we begin to scale to meet that demand. These investments will negatively affect profitability in the short term as seen in the first quarter. The additional revenue from the market share gains is expected to start hitting the income statement in the second half of 2019 and carry into 2020.



Over the long term, the incremental business we’re winning now will drive higher profitability, higher cash flow and substantial value creation for our shareholders... However, our initial analysis shows the long term impact is likely to increase InfuSystem revenue to approximately $80 million annually, and to improve EBITDA to around $20 million through 2020.

The market share gains are in oncology, and the company is also operating in pain management, also with pumps (which are largely not interchangeable between the two uses). With respect to the pain management business, management had this to say (Q2CC):

So it is growing. The team has done a great job at perfecting that model, which is it continues to allows us to gain traction in large teaching institutions. And with the big increase in new patients in new clinics, we expect it to double this year, and my expectation is for it to double again next year.

So things look pretty good.

Q1 results

From the 10-Q:

Revenue increased 20.2% in Q2 (y/y), which is a nice acceleration from the 10.4% increase in Q1, swinging the company into profitability in the process, as adjusted EBITDA increased to $4.5 million in Q2, up from $3.1 million in Q1 and up 42.6% from last year.

Here is a disaggregated view, from the 10-Q:

And the H1 equipment sales, which is mostly rental service (10-Q):

And the company moved back to profitability:

Data by YCharts

Guidance

During the Q4CC, InfuSystem provided the following guidance:

By the middle of the year, we hope to have more visibility, which will allow us to update and likely increase our revenue and EBITDA forecast that currently stands at $74 million and $16 million, respectively.

This was increased to $80 million in revenue and $20 million in adjusted EBITDA during the Q1CC, and now management increased it again to $85 million in revenue and $21 million in adjusted EBITDA.

Well, with $37.9 million in revenues and $7.6 million in adjusted EBITDA, the company is well on its way.

Margins

Data by YCharts

Margins are also recovering, and there was considerable operational leverage in Q2. The company's long-term goal is to achieve 25% EBITDA margin, and with respect to that too, it's making progress:

Data by YCharts

Cash flow

Data by YCharts

InfuSystem has always been able to generate a decent amount of operational cash flow ($4.3 million in Q2), but recently, CapEx has pushed free cash flow into negative territory. The company spent $7.9 million in CapEx in H1, while its normal maintenance CapEx is only a couple of millions a year.

Much of the CapEx went into the relocation of its headquarters and facilities improvements and can be considered a one-off. The company expects the same or even a little higher CapEx in H2. From the Q2CC:

We expect capital expenditure needs to continue into the second half of 2019 to support the next phase of our growth that we'll finance through improving internal cash flow and existing credit facilities.

Bad debt is down from 17% last year to 15% at the end of Q2. The following figure clearly shows the recent elevated CapEx efforts:

Data by YCharts

The company has just $1.7 million in cash though, it doesn't have a lot of margin here. It also has $33.5 million in debt, of which $6.1 million is current, i.e., is due within 12 months.

Risk

The elevated CapEx, in combination with the low cash and substantial debt (on which InfuSystem pays $1.9 million in interest a year), looks like a considerable risk. Here is what management argued (Q2CC):

These investments have negatively affected profitability in the first half of the year when the costs were incurred but the matching revenue has yet to be recognized. This will begin to normalize in the second half of the year, and we expect earnings to improve.

With the expected acceleration in revenues in H2 (and continuing next year), this looks quite likely so we see a fairly limited, but certainly not negligible, risk for the company to have to resort to the markets or (more likely) its credit facilities. From the 10-Q:

As of June 30, 2019, the Company’s term loans and equipment line under its credit facility had balances of $29.2 million and $2.6 million, respectively. The net availability under the revolving credit line under the credit facility is based upon our eligible accounts receivable and eligible inventory and is computed as follows (in thousands):

The company still has $9 million on its credit facility. Analysts seem less worried; in fact, there were already questions from them on how the company is going to spend the coming cash flow. That seems slightly premature to us. What's more, management itself apparently sees a good risk/reward situation for quite some time already. From FinViz:

We rarely come across companies where executives are only buying, and this should reassure investors to some extent. As recent as 2018, InfuSystem also managed to buy back 14.6% of outstanding shares, for a total of $10.4 million.

So, while cash holdings are indeed low, this seems very much the result of increased CapEx (changing headquarters, buying pumps, infrastructure and some hiring) to benefit from the falling away of its largest competitor. Indeed, that's exactly how the company announced it on the Q4CC:

our largest competitor has decided to change its offering in oncology, so what does that mean for InfuSystem? We have an opportunity to pick up significant market which will lead to material and sustained growth that's expected to show up in the second half of this year. It also means our costs will be seen mostly in Q2 as we begin hiring and investing in infrastructure to support that anticipated growth.

Also, creditors don't seem to be panicking, as the company's interest rates are really quite moderate. From the Q2 10-Q:

As of June 30, 2019, interest on the credit facility is payable at our option as a (i) Eurodollar Loan, which bears interest at a per annum rate equal to the applicable 30-day London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) plus an applicable margin ranging from 2.00% to 3.00% or (ii) CB Floating Rate (“CBFR”) Loan, which bears interest at a per annum rate equal to the greater of (A) the lender’s prime rate or (B) LIBOR plus 2.50%, in each case, plus a margin ranging from -1.00% to 0.25%. The actual rate at June 30, 2019 was 5.19% (LIBOR of 2.44% plus 2.75%). The actual CBFR Loan rate at June 30, 2019 was 5.50% (lender’s prime rate of 5.50%).

As of June 30, 2019, InfuSystem was in compliance with all debt-related covenants under the Credit Agreement. We aren't all that concerned, as:

Despite big CapEx efforts, cash bleed ($2.6 million in H1 2019) is really quite minimal, although the company did draw down $2 million of its credit facility.

The big CapEx increase (nearly 3x 2018 levels) is temporary.

The infusion pumps have excellent ROI.

The cost are already born in Q2, while the returns will come in H2 of the year.

The company has raised FY 2019 guidance twice.

It produces nearly 60% gross margin.

It has $9 million in credit facilities open.

Executives keep on buying the stock.

Further scrutiny of the Q2CC reveals the following (our emphasis):

we are progressing through 2 phases of market share gains in our oncology business: the first from elastomerics, which started late last year; and the second from our largest competitor changing its business model, which started in the second quarter of this year.



Because of the way our oncology revenues work, we provide the service and then start the billing process, and we don't recognize the revenue until that billing process is completed. While our quarterly revenue grew by over 20% and $3.3 million versus the second quarter of 2018, only about $300,000 of that growth was from business we have won from our direct competitor during the second phase. I explained on our last earnings call that the second phase of revenue will start to show up in the second half of the year, and that timing is holding true to form. What this means is that we are still early in the process and then oncology revenue will continue to ramp through this year and into 2020.

That is, as management previously said, the more significant improvements are yet to arrive, from H2 onward.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

We couldn't find analysts with EPS targets. Management had a 2020 target of $80 million in revenue and $20 million in adjusted EBITDA, which it now increased to $85 million of revenue and $21 million+ in adjusted EBITDA.

CapEx is also probably going to be less next year after the investment in the growth opportunity this year. At roughly $100 million in market cap, we really don't see any valuation concerns here should these figures pan out.

Conclusion

The share price is hitting some resistance, but we expect the shares to break out sooner or later given the expected improvements in revenues, profits and cash as a result of a major competitor leaving the market in oncology and the company's brisk growth in pain management. We think it's not too late to get on board, as we see little in the way of valuation constraints.

At first sight, its cash levels are very low compared to the substantial outstanding debt, but the company is tripling its CapEx this year to take advantage of the growth opportunity, and with revenue already accelerating in Q2 and management twice raising guidance, this is paying off.

InfuSystem can still draw on $9 million in its credit facilities, but even with the temporary elevated CapEx, cash outflow is small, so the risk of the company having to go to the markets seems low to us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in INFU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.