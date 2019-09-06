Exxon Mobil Trading Near Year Low; This Isn't A Cyclical Down Turn, It Is Structural

This near term threat is almost completely ignored in energy and transport investment analysis on Seeking Alpha; it shouldn’t be.

A lot of recent stories on Seeking Alpha concerning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) focus on the company being a dominant force pretty much forever, being in that select group of S&P500 top 10 companies and having an unbroken history of substantial dividend payments. The take home message from articles is that when times are uncertain (as they are now), it is a good idea to go with history and find safe havens such as XOM. These articles put XOM trading close to its year low as being just a cyclical phenomenon, which, as cycles do, will undoubtedly reverse in time. Here I suggest that in times of great transition (now for the energy space) history is not a good guide. Indeed I argue that XOM’s business is in historical decline. Cautious investors with a view to the long term need to consider this when contemplating investment in XOM.

Exxon Mobil exits the S&P500 top ten list

Very recently and for the first time, XOM exited the S&P500, top 10 companies list, first being substituted by Visa (NYSE:V) and shortly after by Proctor & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG); XOM now sits at position 12. Only one other oil and gas major is in the S&P500 top 100 (Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) at position 19). This represents a major shift in the composition of the S&P500 with oil and gas companies losing out to tech companies (eg Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Alphabet Inc Class C and Class A (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL)).

Some might consider it of little significance that XOM has shifted from position 10 to 12, but the context is that in 2009 XOM was number 1 and CVX was at position 11. So in 10 years XOM and CVX have both moved down the list dramatically. This is a less comfortable bit of history than some admirers of history prefer. A recent McKinsey study showed that whereas in 1958 the average life-span of S&P500 companies was 61 years, today it is less than 18 years. True XOM is one of the oldest companies on the S&P500, but it is clear that it can no longer compete with tech companies (XOM market cap $290 billion, MSFT (number 1 S&P500 company is $1.05 trillion)).

Also confronting is that in the first half of 2019 XOM’s operations, cash flow of $14.3 billion was substantially less than the $18.6 billion of combined capex ($11.4 billion) and dividends ($7.2 billion). In other words $4.3 billion of that famous 37 years of dividend growth was not covered by earnings. XOM is trading ($68.48) close to year low (12 month high/low $87.36/$64.65). The Energy Sector (only fossil fuel stocks) of the S&P 500 was the lowest placed sector in August, continuing a similar pattern in 2017 and 2018. The Energy sector now makes just 4.4% of the S&P 500, down from 28% in 1980.

It gets worse as pointed out by Stone Fox Capital in a recent article in Seeking Alpha (Exxon Mobil: Crazy Spending) warning investors about Exxon Mobil’s plan to ramp up CapEx in 2019 and 2020 and dramatically increase its Permian Basin activities. Their take on this was that it is madness to increase Permian Basin production as it will inevitably mean lower prices, so more investment for little benefit. Commentary on Stone Fox Capital’s article was lively about whether any company (even a very big one) can impact the price of a commodity.

I have another take on expanding oil and gas production, because a consequence is dramatically increased global emissions if this planned expansion gets harvested and burned.

My take on Exxon Mobil’s plans comes from a view about the world that is almost taboo on Seeking Alpha, although I have written two articles that conclude that XOM’s problem is climate change; I don’t think that has changed.

The climate emergency is so critical that there will have to be dramatic reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, meaning that any planned expansion of fossil fuel exploitation is doomed. Yet the 2019 ExxonMobil investor day sees dramatic increases in production. This represents a world view that continues a position that XOM has maintained for a long while. Of course XOM isn’t alone in planning to dramatically increase its oil and/or gas production, as BP (NYSE:BP), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)(NYSE:RDS.B), Total (NYSE:TOT) and others have similar plans. Meanwhile some other fossil fuel companies are transforming themselves (think Orsted, formerly Dong Energy (OTCPK:OTCPK:DNNGY), Engie (OTCPK:OTCPK:ENGIY).

A recent analysis of XOM’s drill, drill, drill strategy earned a D-, arguing that it weakens the company’s business model. Of course others on Seeking Alpha (eg recent articles by Achilles Research, Exxon Mobil: Strong Buy and Why I Am Overweighting Exxon Mobil) give XOM a “strong buy” recommendation and safe haven status.

The extent of XOM’s expansion plans is breathtaking

The ExxonMobil March 2019 Investor Day gives a snapshot of the kind of expansion that XOM is talking about. The extraordinary thing about the 2019 investor day report is that not only is dramatic expansion planned, but that the change from 2018 Investor Day to 2019 Investor day in projected upstream production is quite extraordinary.

Source : Exxon Mobil 2019 Investor Day

Two sets of numbers concerning upstream activities are very confronting:

Guyana : planned production in 2025 was 500 Kbd in the 2018 report, and 750 Kbd for 2025 in the 2019 report; Permian : 2018 report : 600 Kbd by 2025, while in the 2019 report >1,000 Kbd by 2024.

These numbers are about as aggressive in expanding fossil fuel-based emissions that one could contemplate. There is an attempt to make it OK by claiming that in 2C heating models, substantial increases in fossil fuel production are “allowed.”

If you get out of the oil and gas world and look more broadly at recent developments, a different world view, based on facts not past views, becomes clear. The point is that dramatic expansion of fossil fuel production is incompatible with the science and if XOM takes it seriously, then they can’t expand the business that they currently run. While XOM management acknowledges the need for emissions reductions, they are not planning to make the changes needed to their business that the science requires.

I think this is why XOM is sliding down the S&P500. Simply put, the transition to a low carbon economy is now clearly in train and there is no place for XOM to dramatically expand its production in this picture. This is a structural issue.

The climate story has new urgency because of dangers of global heating and threatened extinction of 1 million species

1) Massive extinction threatened A very recent UN report finds that humans are driving extinction of up to 1 million plant and animal species within decades. A summary of key findings is given in recent commentary in Nature. The report indicates that the climate emergency is amplified by agricultural practices that impact on clean air and water. Atmospheric chemist Robert Watson, the Chair of the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services, said “We are eroding the very foundations of our economies, livelihoods, food security, health and quality of life worldwide”.

2) Much disruption if global temperature rise more than 1.5C The IPCC has prepared a Special Report on 1.5C which covers the state of knowledge up to May 2018, drawing on 6,000 published articles. It has a Summary for Policy Makers, Technical Summary, 5 chapters, Annexes and online supplementary material.

For investors wishing to get a sense of what is going on, there is a mountain of information. It is comprehensive and answers lots of questions for people who are not familiar with the factual situation. It makes chilling reading. The Preface is a good place to start, and the Summary for Policymakers probably covers enough territory for investors to get a good picture. There are lots of statistics.

3) Norwegian Sovereign Fund decision to exit some of its oil and gas investments

Norway’s Sovereign Fund handles $1 trillion investments, so it is a major player in international investing. It claims to hold 1.4% of all of the world’s listed companies. It announced recently that climate is an important risk factor for the fund to consider. In part as a result of this emphasis, it recently announced plans to divest some oil and gas investments to make the fund less vulnerable to a permanent drop in oil prices, presumably in response to foreseeing massive electrification of transport.

Conclusion

We live in challenging times, with considerable headwinds apparent in the way the world is being run. It isn’t surprising that Seeking Alpha gets a lot of articles looking for "safe" havens through dividend aristocrats such as ExxonMobil. What is almost entirely missing in the commentary on Seeking Alpha is the possibility that ExxonMobil is embarking on a future that can’t happen if we wish to have an environment for humans that remains livable. Others have provided their views about XOM as a safe haven (eg The Value Portfolio "ExxonMobil - World's Largest Publicly Traded Oil Company For A Reason ") and they make good points. I’m just saying here that you must at least consider the elephant in the room concerning the oil and gas industry. The XOM stock price is marooned for a reason; the exit from fossil fuels is just getting started.

