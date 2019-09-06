On June 4, I let my Marketplace members know I was watching United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS). It had all the fundamentals we look for in an income growth stock but at the time, the stock had been pounded. In less than 2 months, the stock dropped from $114 to around $97. My thinking was that it was at a great price, but what was to stop it from continuing to decline? I waited.

In that same article, I also mentioned 3M (MMM), which I thought was another potential dividend growth stock, but concluded that it had too many challenges in the near term. I was right on that one. It's been relatively flat since June. But it's the miss on UPS that bothers me more.

Once the company reported Q2 earnings, the stock jumped 15 points! I tell myself that earnings could have been bad and the stock could have easily kept falling, as I feared and anticipated. But a lost opportunity hurts - not as much as actually losing money - but the thought of 'I knew it' persists.

When a Good Company Looks Cheap, Buy It

We all know UPS by the big brown trucks that deliver goods directly to our homes and/or businesses and as e-commerce has grown, we have witnessed an increasing number of trucks and visits as our online purchases are delivered. As part of UPS' strategy to grow while minimizing the costs associated with sorting, packing, and distributing packages, it has tried to automate many of the functions that were previously performed by humans. So far, management has done a good job of meeting its automation targets and it wants to further build out a solid automation network across the entire organization.

Automation should lead to an increase in the number of average daily packages processed while driving down the processing cost per unit, two important metrics as the company faces increased competition from FedEx (FDX) and Amazon (AMZN), with the latter a threat to build its own logistics network. It is also investing in a system to improve route efficiencies and lower costs for deliveries.

Automation in the U.S. Domestic Ground Business

During the Q1 earnings call - which is what my thesis was based on since Q2 results hadn't been announced - management talked about its prioritization of investments into automated global facilities by opening 22 new or retrofit automated facilities in 2018, an additional 4 million square feet in the US and 1 million square feet internationally. Additionally, the company plans to open another 20 new or retrofit automated facilities that will result in an additional 5 million square feet or 400,000 packages per hour of automated sorting capacity.

David Abney, CEO, stated in the earnings call,

And these expanded automated facilities are in Tennessee, in California. We’ll have some in Kentucky and Ohio as well, and we’ll go to Germany as well this year. Source: Q1 19 Earnings Call, April 2019

Approximately 55-60% of volume is now going through automated facilities and management anticipates this number to continue to increase. Furthermore, the company has completed roughly 60% of its planned building automation projects targeted for 2022. Now the big question is how much this automation will drive cost savings and operational benefits.

Analysis of Automation Savings

Let’s take a look back to a time when UPS was not as automated as it is today. In 1999, the average daily volume per package in the U.S. was 11.907 million and the company reported an operating profit of $3.5 billion for its U.S domestic package segment, which results in an operating profit per package of $1.15.

Source: 10-K Filing, 1999

Source: 10-K Filing, February 2019

For comparison, average daily package volume in the U.S. was increasing over the last several years with an annual growth rate of approximately 3.0-4.0%. It was driven by the growth in overall retail sales with the largest share coming from e-commerce growth. The company reported operating profit of $3.63 billion for the U.S. domestic package business in 2018. If we take into account an average daily volume of 17.4 million packages and the number of operating days of 253, it results in operating profit per package of approximately $0.82.

Surprisingly, UPS was more profitable per U.S. domestic package back in 1999 when its automation strategy was just beginning. We believe that one of the reasons for the lower profitability is increased competition from FedEx as well as the changing dynamics of pricing and cost to deliver - but we were surprised at this discovery.

The table below shows the average revenue per piece in both 1999 and 2018.

Source: 10-K Filing, 1999

Source: 10-K Filing, 2018

Even though UPS is facing more intense competition from FedEx and others, however, the average revenue per piece has risen from $7.38 in 1999 to $9.86 in 2019, a CAGR of approximately 1.5%, primarily driven by increases in the ground rate. So while revenue per piece has increased, the operating profit per package has declined. What gives?

According to David Abney, CEO,

Cost per piece growth rates have slowed over the last several quarters as we are beginning to experience the benefits of our newly automated facilities. Source: 10-Q Filing, April 2019

If we look at the trends over the last 5 quarters, however, the lower costs aren't evident yet.

Source: Author’s own computation

For example, operating margins have decreased by almost 100bps Y/Y in Q119 despite revenue growth of 0.2%. All we could conclude from this data is that either the automation isn't enough to compensate for other factors, or the flow-through of savings could take some time.

During the Q1 earnings call, an analyst from Credit Suisse (CS) asked a question about Automation benefits:

And when would you expect the productivity benefits from the automation and new store capacity to begin to outpace the startup costs from the newer facilities? And is this something that could occur by the end of this year? Source: Q119 Earnings Call

The response from Richard Peretz,

The timing across quarters is going to be a little different because what we’re seeing is the benefits are apparent. Our cost per piece ex-fuel grew about just under 2.5% and if you adjust to weather, it’s actually around 2% growth, which is the lowest it’s been in several years. That’s principally driven by the efficiencies that we’re getting out of the network. We now have somewhere between 55% and 60% of eligible volume going through automated facilities.

ORION

The second major investment area the company is focused on is Orion, an On-Road Integrated Optimization and Navigation system for optimizing driver routes. UPS developed the On-Road Integrated Optimization and Navigation or ORION system using advanced algorithms and expensive fleet telematics that find and plan the most cost-effective routes for UPS drivers. For example, each UPS driver delivers on average over 100 packages a day, and ORION makes sure that each driver uses the most optimal route in terms of distance, fuel costs and delivery time.

What is also very interesting is that ORION’s fleet telematics monitors driving behavior of each driver, such as acceleration or braking speed, fuel consumption, etc. Every 2 weeks each driver sits with his/her supervisor so they can analyze and discuss his driving skills and find potential areas of improvements.

ORION contributes to improved cost savings, saving UPS about 100 million miles per year. That is a reduction of approximately 10 million gallons of fuel and if we take U.S. On-Highway Diesel Fuel price of $3.163 per gallon as of 05/20/2019, that makes up cost savings of approximately $31.63 million per year.

Given the size of the company, these savings are not that significant but highlights management's focus on advanced technological solutions to save every dollar possible and we find this very positive for existing shareholders or potential investors.

Another very important aspect of ORION is supporting personalized customer service like UPS My Choice service that enables customers to have online and mobile access to monitor their incoming UPS deliveries. They can even actively modify their delivery preferences like selecting different delivery locations or dates.

Currently, millions of customers are using UPS My Choice but management would like to expand it internationally and bring new personalized solutions to the market as well as additional automation technologies that ORION can make possible.

Source: ORION Presentation

Risks

Automation and advanced technology investments should improve operating efficiencies and lower costs; however, none of these high impact investments can be analyzed in a vacuum. Our comparison of current operating profit compared to that in 1999 revealed that despite more automated processes that drive costs down, there are always other factors that impact the bottom line. There is no doubt that investments in automation and efficiencies in the delivery process are necessary, but the competitive environment is such that the cost savings may not always translate to higher profitability.

E-commerce is also not showing any signs of slowing, which means there will likely be an even greater number of packages delivered to individual homes or businesses, but I've also seen a greater number of 'unmarked' vehicles making deliveries for Amazon and other online retailers. Some of these delivery drivers may work directly with places like Amazon or could be independent contractors working through services like Doorman or Roadie.

We also know Amazon has been increasing its presence in the logistics space over the last couple of years. By 2021, it even plans to build an airport in Kentucky that has capacity for 100 planes and around 200 flights daily. The company would like to diversify away from carriers like UPS or FedEx and considering the size of Amazon together with its disruptive capabilities, they might even decide to compete head-to-head with UPS or FedEx. When customers purchase an item online on Amazon it usually goes through Amazon’s own logistics shipping business as well as multiple carriers, which involves associated costs and time delays. If Amazon builds its own integrated logistics business with a strong network of jet & truck fleets and drones, then it can become one step closer to two-hour delivery.

We saw back in December 2018 how both UPS and FedEx shares tumbled after Morgan Stanley released a report that the market is missing the risk Amazon Air poses to both companies. While analyzing the most recent 10-K from UPS, we couldn’t find the percentage of revenues attributable to Amazon but it does state that “no single customer accounts for 10% or more of our consolidated revenue.”

Dividends

UPS now has a dividend yield of 3.1% (it was over 4% in June) with an annual payout ratio of just 53%. The dividend has grown almost 8% annually over the last 5 years and has increased for 9 consecutive years.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation

I believe the stock is now fairly valued and that the stock will likely be range-bound - with the caveat that it could have further upside from optimism of a potential trade deal. Growth in earnings is expected to slow in 2019 but accelerate back up to 8% EPS growth in 2020. At a P/E of 16, the stock isn't too expensive and has traded at PE multiples of 22.

Using a dividend discount model to estimate the present value of the shares, we get a price of $125 using the company's weighted average cost of capital of 8.6%, a 50% payout ratio on estimated earnings through 2023, and 3% long-term growth rate in dividends thereafter. At a 10% discount rate, which we like to use for a margin of safety, the valuation is just $90.

Source: Author Calculations

My Take

I still like the dividend growth potential of the stock but this time, I don't think the stock is cheap. In fact, without a considerable incremental increase in earnings growth over the next few years - which are estimated at a not too shabby 8% - I think the upside is muted. For income investors that are okay with that, a 3% dividend growing at 8% is not a bad investment - but I still rate the stock Neutral.