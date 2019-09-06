Papa John's: Bullish As The New CEO Takes Charge

Investment Thesis

Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) dropped more than a quarter in 2018, after a period of negative publicity hurt its same-store sales and margins. Following its investment in 2018 February, the hedge fund, Starboard Value has brought about a series of noteworthy changes, the latest of which is the appointment of the new CEO. The industry veteran joins from Arby’s where his unconventional marketing strategies helped the fast-food chain outperform even the established players in the market.

Similarly, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) in 2018 February witnessed a well-respected leader joining the firm after a period of adverse publicity. Food safety issues in some of its outlets had slowed its same-store sales growth. As the new CEO gradually restored the sales recovery, the forward PE of Chipotle expanded close to 57.0% within six months. Due to the close resemblance of the two scenarios, I expect Papa John’s forward PE will also follow a similar expansion in six months. The application of the multiple thus calculated to the mid-point of adjusted EPS guidance results in a fair value of $59.25 with an upside of c. 23.1%, a compelling buying opportunity. However, my valuation assumes a stable economy and bullish market outlook as in 2018.

Source: Papa John's Investor Presentation - March 2019

Negative publicity affects sales

Papa John's, headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with 5,345 restaurants spread across the globe. Sourcing nearly 83% of the topline from the United States and Canada, the company’s systemwide same-store sales in the region were stagnant for the year 2017 and dipped as much as 7.3% year-over-year (YoY) in 2018. As highlighted in my previous article on the company, Papa John’s public image started to suffer from late 2017, amid controversial remarks by its founder and the former spokesperson, John Schnatter. The leadership changes and boardroom battles even involving the courts, saw the company’s top line for 2018 falling c. 11.8% YoY, leading to a 30.2% drop in the share price during the year. In contrast, the rival pizza chain Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) gained c. 32.7% for the comparable period.

Source: koyfin.com

Enter the Starboard Value

However, the stock rose as much as c. 9.0% in February 2018 when the Wall Street Journal revealed plans by the hedge fund, Starboard Value to invest in the company. The activist investor has had success in turning around struggling restaurant chains. In 2014, Starboard Value managed to increase the market value of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) by as much as 40% in less than two years through a series of bold moves ranging from leadership changes to cost-cutting initiatives and real estate spin-offs. Driven by Starboard’s reputation, the stock has gained c. 20.0% in 2019 so far (Compared to c. 1.7% decline in Domino’s). However, with the systemwide comparable sales growth remaining stagnant, the poor sales run at the company continues. The topline slid c. 7.1% YoY in the second quarter of 2019 (2019 Q2), the fifth consecutive quarter of YoY sales decline.

New CEO appointed

Last week, another catalyst provided the stock with a fresh impetus. Papa John’s announced the appointment of Rob Lynch as President and CEO with immediate effect from August 27, 2019. Lynch joins from Arby’s after a 2-year stint as the President at the fast-food restaurant chain owned by the Inspire Brands, Inc. Before joining Arby’s as the Brand President and Chief Marketing Officer in 2013, Lynch held leadership roles in branding and marketing for well over a decade at Taco Bell unit of YUM! Brands, Inc. (YUM), Kraft Heinz, and Procter & Gamble.

According to Bloomberg, Lynch was instrumental in creating Arby’s tongue-in-cheek promotional campaign, ‘We have the meats’, and social media stunts such as the ‘Pharrell’s hat’ in 2014. His unique approach to marketing helped in restoring Arby’s brand identity, and the unit’s systemwide sales grew c. 7.2% YoY in 2018 even outperforming its larger rivals. During the same period, McDonald’s Corp (MCD) and Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) managed c. 6.0% and c. 6.3% YoY growth in systemwide sales, respectively. Moreover, on his watch, the restaurant count at Arby’s rose c. 6.1% from 3,300 in 2017 to more than 3,500 in 2018, while McDonald’s and Restaurant Brands could expand their outlet count only by c. 1.6% and c. 5.5% YoY, respectively.

Source: koyfin.com

Sources: The Author; Data from Statista and SEC filings of MCD and QSR

Drawing parallels to Chipotle

Back in 2015, troubles were brewing in another national restaurant chain, Chipotle Mexican Grill. Food safety issues linked to some of its outlets were gradually harming its reputation. Similar to the negative sales impact Papa John’s witnessed following its reputational damage, Chipotle’s comparable restaurant sales growth had dropped by more than half by 2017, from a peak of 16.8% in 2014 as food-safety issues continued to make headlines well into 2018.

Similar to Papa John’s, back in February 2018, Chipotle, had sought to address the issues by appointing an industry veteran to the leadership. Brian Niccol, the former CEO of Taco Bell, and a veteran in the fast-food business with more than a decade of executive-level experience at Yum Brands took over the CEO position. By the time he left Taco Bell in 2017, he had had made the unit the leading same-store sales generator under Yum. With the announcement, the CMG stock price which had lost more than two-thirds of its value by February 2018 from its peak in October 2015 jumped c. 15.4% and has more than tripled in value since then. At Papa John’s, with the new CEO appointment last week, the stock price jumped c. 9.5% recording the largest single-day gain of the stock in 2019. It had dropped more than c. 29.6% since Schnatter’s controversial remarks first went public in 2017.

Since taking over Chipotle, Brian, reputed for his focus on digital innovation, is credited with the company’s digitally-driven sales push. The digital sales as a proportion of total sales have more than doubled to 18.2% by 2019 Q2 while overall comparable sales growth has increased up to 10.0%, a more than fourfold increase.

Source: koyfin.com

Better times ahead for Papa John’s

With the announcement of new CEO, the company reaffirmed its 2019 North America and International comp sales growth target at -1.0% to -4.0% and flat to 3.0%, respectively, an improvement from the decline of 7.3% and 1.6%, respectively in 2018. With stability returning to the company and macro factors remaining solid despite recessionary fears, I believe the target looks modest, given the reputations of the new CEO. Therefore, even a marginal beat of same-store sales growth will boost the share price in the future.

Papa John’s same-store sales, though still negative, are bottoming out with the quarterly decline of both total sales and systemwide comparable sales in North America gradually narrowing. When Brian joined Chipotle, its same-store sales have been growing for well over a year. Papa John’s lower base to lift sales and Rob’s novel approach to marketing, filling the void left by the sidelining of Schnatter will result in a faster-than-expected recovery of same-store sales at the firm.

Meanwhile, Papa John’s struck a settlement deal with Schnatter, who remains as the largest shareholder of the company. The deal included the requirement by both parties to cooperate in finding a mutually acceptable independent director and Schnatter in return dismissing the lawsuits he has filed against the firm. Now that Schnatter, a long-term critic of the former CEO, has already declared his support for the leadership change, I further expect that the senior management will set aside self-destructive boardroom battles and work towards recouping the market share lost to competitors. Meanwhile, on the economic front, the personal-consumption expenditure for July recorded a growth of 0.6%, an acceleration from the previous two months. Therefore, robust household spending despite recessionary fears could further support the sales growth.

A safe premium for a ‘Buy’

From sales decline after negative publicity to bringing in a reputed leader to address the issues, Papa John’s resembles Chipotle’s past. Within the first six months of Brian’s appointment last year, Chipotle’s forward PE climbed c. 57.0% to 46.8x. Meanwhile, Papa John’s recently reiterated its non-GAAP EPS guidance of $1.00 - $1.20 for 2019, and we are approximately six months away from its full year earnings release. Assuming Papa John’s forward PE also follows c. 57.0% increase in six months, from the level seen before the new CEO appointment, the mid-point of EPS guidance indicates a fair value $59.25. Backed by Papa John’s consistent dividend payment history despite tough operating conditions recently, the c. 23.1% upside to the current share price points to a compelling buying opportunity.

Source: koyfin.com

Is it too late for a new CEO?

Drawing parallels with Chipotle, however, is not without risks. The Chipotle’s board to its credit handed the new CEO a restaurant chain with five straight quarters of positive same-restaurant sales growth and no significant deterioration in its margins. As of the most recent quarterly financials, the company had three consecutive quarters of double-digit revenue growth and the highest operating margin in two years. In contrast, Papa John’s has been slow to address its issues. With seven straight quarters of negative same-restaurant sales growth in North America, the new CEO takes over an already unstable company with a shrinking topline and falling margins. It could mean higher execution risk of new strategies and a longer-than-expected latent period before the sales growth recovers.

Source: koyfin.com

Meanwhile, in the US, concerns over the tepid economic growth and falling share prices are widespread. According to a recent survey, a majority of fund managers believe the US stocks are already overvalued while Some experts argue that the economy is on the cusp of a recession amid US-China trade uncertainties. In July, the current US economic expansion became the longest on record, and in the first seven months of the year, the economy added far fewer jobs on average than that for the comparable period last year. Any change in the consumer sentiment fueled by slower job growth can have systemic effects across the economy, making the Papa John’s forward PE to deviate from expectations.

Conclusion

The appointment of a new CEO, Rob Lynch, has capped a troubled past and several leadership changes at Papa John’s. The veteran in the fast-food scene with his novel and digitally-focused approach to marketing joins a firm resembling Chipotle. Last year, Brian Niccol, a reputed leader in the QSR field, took over and turned around the company battered by negative publicity. Chipotle's forward PE shot up c. 57.0% in six months within his appointment. The application of the above premium to the Papa John’s forward PE and the mid-point of non-GAAP EPS guidance results in a gain of c. 23.1% to the stock, a clear opportunity to buy, assuming a stable economy and bullish market sentiment as in 2018.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.