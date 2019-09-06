Lazard: A Stock To Buy When The Going Gets Tough For Asset Managers

Lazard is not just an asset management company. The financial advisory business is a key component of its growth story.

Lazard’s savior during a crisis - the financial advisory business

As pointed out earlier, one of the primary concerns for investors is the ability of Lazard to earn stable revenues if a recession hits the global economy. It’s best to address this concern first.

Lazard’s revenues comprise 2 business segments:

Asset management Financial advisory

The financial advisory business currently generates around 50% of the company's revenues.

(Source: Author prepared based on data from company filings)

The financial advisory business of Lazard is comprised of M&A advisory, capital advisory, capital raising, restructuring, shareholder advisory, and sovereign advisory. As evident, the scope of the financial advisory business is extensive and covers every aspect of financial advisory.

Historically, M&A activities have declined during economic recessions but have hit new highs during the build-up to a crisis.

Global M&A activity

(Source: Financial Times)

There are two reasons why investors should not be worried about this trend. First, Lazard’s financial advisory business has performed well during the financial crisis in 2009. This is because of the strength of the company’s restructuring business. Even though M&A activities might decline in times of economic uncertainty, there will certainly be an uptick of restructuring activities as financially distressed companies search for ways to survive the hardship.

Financial advisory operating revenues by year

(Source: Company presentation)

Next, the anticipated economic recession might turn out to be intrinsically different from the previous instances. If a recession hits within the next couple of years, companies around the world would be in a good position to hunt for bargain deals. Recently, companies have shown a tendency to allocate more capital to facilitate the execution of M&A deals as opposed to capital investments and research & development expenditures.

(Source: PwC)

An economic recession will provide the opportunity for cash-rich firms to go bargain hunting, creating a strong platform for Lazard to generate stable revenues from its financial advisory business. There are few reasons to believe that Lazard will be among the top financial advisory solutions providers which companies continue to bank on.

First, Lazard is among the most trusted names in the financial advisory space. Its roots go back to 1848, and the company has been serving the industry for 170 years. Next, Lazard was ranked 4th from an advisory revenue perspective for the 12 months ended June 30. As one of the key players in the financial advisory industry, it will continue to get a chunk of the global advisory fees for many years.

Advisory revenue by firm for the 12 months ended June 30

(Source: Company presentation)

From a 7% market share in the global financial advisory industry in 2005, Lazard has grown to account for almost 9% of the total revenues generated in the financial advisory industry by the top 10 firms.

In Q2 2019, the company’s revenue from the financial advisory segment declined 21% in comparison to the corresponding quarter in the last year. The record performance of the last year is seemingly difficult to match, but revenues were in line with Q1. Financial advisory revenue will remain steady but likely will not grow. The Americas accounted for 73% of financial advisory revenue, a significant increase from the 57% contribution in Q2 2018. Muted M&A activities in the European region are hurting Lazard at present. The contribution to financial advisory revenue from EMEA was 26% in Q2, down from the 38% contribution in Q2 2018.

Despite this not-so-encouraging performance from the financial advisory business segment, Lazard is positioning itself to address the key challenges of tomorrow. As emerging markets mature, the number of megadeals in these regions will grow rapidly as large-scale companies search for ways to expand their scale and earnings further by acquiring value-accretive companies. To address this expected demand for financial advisory services in emerging markets, Lazard is investing to expand its scale. A strong presence in emerging markets will create a platform for the company to stabilize its financial advisory revenues in the future.

Lazard is tapping major emerging markets while strengthening its position in developed markets

(Source: Company presentation)

On the other hand, there’s a secular rise in the number of cross-border M&A transactions. A truly global financial advisor is required to cater to these transactions, and Lazard is certainly one of such advisors with an understanding of many major economies. I expect the company to leverage this advantage in the coming years to secure complicated, high-value advisory projects.

The asset management business - a driver of margins

The financial advisory business will continue to tick even under difficult economic conditions. The asset management business, on the other hand, will thrive when economic growth prospects are promising, which has been the case for the best part of the last decade.

The asset management business is more profitable, which is evident by the comparatively higher profit margins.

Operating margin by business segment (Q2 2019)

Business segment Operating margin Financial advisory 16.1% Asset management 30.5%

(Source: Form 10-Q)

The contribution from the asset management business to Lazard’s revenue has risen to 50% at present, and continued growth in this segment will result in an uptick in profits. However, it’s important for the company to strike a balance between the two segments, especially considering the bleak forecast for economic growth.

Kenneth Jacobs, the CEO, confirmed that the company is focused on implementing machine learning techniques and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven initiatives to provide high-quality asset management services. The substantial investments executed by Lazard to develop high-tech data science platforms will take a couple of years to yield results.

Even though asset management revenues fell 12% over Q2 2018 figures, the operating revenue of $291 million was an increase of 3% sequentially. The positive capital market performance in the first half of this year has provided a boost to the asset management business, but the sustainability of this trend is questionable. Even though the AUM grew 4% sequentially to $237 billion, a net outflow of $5.2 billion was reported in the quarter. This was offset by foreign exchange gains and capital appreciation. Emerging markets continue to bleed, and the outflows were primarily from emerging markets.

The $237 billion AUM is dominated by equity investments. Naturally, this makes the AUM more vulnerable to capital market volatility.

(Source: Author prepared based on data from company filings)

As per the firm's latest SEC filings, institutional investments account for approximately 86% of the AUM. With the possibility of an economic slowdown on the horizon, institutional investors will likely rebalance their portfolios to reduce the exposure to equity investments.

This will exert additional pressure on the asset management business segment as outflows from equities lead to lower fees.

To counter equity outflows, Lazard is focused on improving its ability to generate positive returns for investors during adverse market conditions. It plans to continue to invest in developing new capabilities to support this. The Systematic Equity Strategy team that was recently added to Lazard is one of such initiatives taken by the company.

Distributions - the reason why investors should not wait on the sidelines

Lazard is a cash-rich business, and it has remained so for a long time. The company generates sufficient cash to distribute wealth to shareholders and to meet capital expenditure requirements. In Q2, it distributed $217 million to shareholders by way of share buybacks and cash dividends.

As confirmed in the Q2 earnings conference call, management believes that the shares are undervalued, which is the motive behind the aggressive repurchasing of its shares. This has resulted in a drop in the number of outstanding shares, which, in return, will improve per share earnings numbers in the future.

(Source: Company presentation)

Without considering repurchases, investors can lock in a yield of 6.9% through cash dividends by investing in LAZ at the current market price. Even though there might be headwinds in the future, I believe Lazard will still be able to distribute the current level of dividends to shareholders. At the most, the company will avoid utilizing the authorized share repurchase program in full to free up some cash to support ongoing investments and business operations. A cut to the cash dividend is highly unlikely at this point.

Cost management; another thing to like about Lazard

In 2012, Lazard made a key announcement with regard to its operating costs. Back then, company management had identified the increasing costs, and as a measure to tackle this, had introduced a plan to reduce costs.

Cost reduction plan announced and implemented in 2012

Compensation expenses Reduce to a target range of 55-59% of revenues. Non-compensation expenses Reduce to a target range of 16-20% of revenues.

(Source: Reuters)

The idea behind the cost reduction plan was to improve operating margins to 25% by 2014. The below graph depicts how operating margins have behaved from 2012.

(Source: Macrotrends)

From just over 5.5% in mid-2012, the operating margin has shot up to the mid-twenties in 2019. The increasing contribution from the high-margin asset management business has certainly helped this, along with the successful implementation of cost-reduction plans.

In Q2, the compensation expenses-to-revenue ratio was 57.5% and the non-compensation expenses-to-revenue ratio was 20.3%. Lazard managed to stay true to its cost-cutting initiatives implemented in 2012, but the truth is, the company has been doing even better over the last couple of years.

The continued success of these cost-saving initiatives will be an integral part of the company’s growth story in the future as well.

Takeaway for investors

A maturing economy might not be the ideal macro-economic situation to invest in an asset management company, but Lazard is not just an asset management company. As long as the global economy continues to prosper and capital markets make hay while the sun shines, the asset management business will help Lazard achieve higher margins and earn stable revenues. The significance of the financial advisory business will come into light when the going gets tough for the asset management industry. It would be irrational to expect LAZ to deliver a stellar performance if economic growth doesn’t support its asset management business. However, even if this happens, I believe the financial advisory business will take care of income investors.

LAZ shares are trading very cheaply. While it’s true that cheap can get cheaper, I believe that Lazard deserves better. Shares are trading at a trailing P/E of 11 and a forward P/E of just over 8. This is identical to the earnings multiples at which the stock traded back in 2011. There’s not enough reason for investors to ignore the yield of 6.9% at the current market price, but there’s every reason to believe that Lazard’s financial advisory business will continue to thrive while the asset management business brings in high-margin revenue to the firm. I recommend investing in LAZ.

