Enterprise Products Partners: Don't View Performance In Isolation

If one stock has defined the word “average” in the last few years, it’s certainly Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), but this company isn't alone. Most midstream stocks have been rather disappointing investments, outpaced significantly by the returns of the broader market. Despite a complex business with numerous intricacies, this stock has yet to outpace broader equity market returns, is still down on a five-year timeline, and needs a boost from crude oil and natural gas prices in order to head past multi-year resistance. The company also sports high distributable cash flow growth, a dividend yield of over 6%, and multiple growth projects to ensure it retains a high quality asset base.

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

A High Quality Asset Network That Continues To Grow

The crux of Enterprise's business is to reduce its exposure to commodity volatility, such that it can operate its pipelines and terminals with minimal risk and collect revenue in a “toll-booth” style model. That’s what most midstream companies aim for and if that were the case with the stock, investors would be largely focused on idiosyncratic factors. That simply hasn't been the case the last few years.

That business model does exist with the company and the gross margin stability mirrors peers following the same method. Enterprise has 85% of its gross operating margin ("GOM") derived from fee-based activities, what can essentially be called guaranteed revenue when it's contracted, as it’s done on a take-or-pay basis. Thus, if investors have a high degree of visibility on the stock, why is it failing to produce quality capital returns?

After all, this is a company with an extensive asset footprint of over 50,000 miles of natural gas, NGL, crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products pipelines in the U.S. Additionally, the company has significant terminal assets, storing up to 260 MMBbls of the same products, as well as 14 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity. The company also has numerous export facilities for NGLs, PGP, crude oil and refined products. This diversified footprint with a fee-based model should provide a consistent and growing earnings base for the company.

Source: Investor Presentation

Enterprise also isn't relying on this asset base and resting on its laurels, but rather, the company currently has $6 billion worth of growth projects currently under construction. To put that figure in context, that’s roughly 10% of the company’s entire market cap invested in growth for the long term. This is where potential share price appreciation might be derived from, provided the projects are well-executed, on time, and deliver the expected IRRs or better. The company has over 500 miles of pipelines under construction (1% of the current base), as well as a mentone gas plant, 2 fractionators, 1 petrochemical facility, and significant expansion at its export terminals.

For the first half of 2019, the company currently has 84% of revenues coming from fee-based services. That leaves just 4% susceptible to commodity price risk and 12% that’s differential-based. Furthermore, fee-based GOM is up +9% YOY. At a segment level, the commodity price risk is being taken at the crude oil and natural gas level, but the degree to which the company is exposed is simply not all that high, but it is the part that investors care about. The crude segment has a 6% commodity price exposure and the natural gas segment has a 9% commodity price exposure. If this is what’s keeping the stock in a neutral position, then the company needs materially higher commodity prices for its stock to rally, despite the positive story that's currently underlying its earnings profile.

That seems counter-intuitive to reality and, to a certain extent, it is, but we have to remember that GOM grows when certain commodity spreads increase. For example, natural gas processing spreads have collapsed this year from $0.50/gallon to just $0.28 gallon and that hurts the potential profitability of the segment. Propylene spreads also fell from above $0.70/gallon to $0.57/gallon. These two are partially offset by higher octane spreads, but it’s clear that this weakness is what investors are focusing on. While the company’s ROIC trend has well-surpassed that of crude oil and natural gas, the stock is still not reflecting this positivity because of negative impacts to spreads.

Source: Investor Presentation

Higher crude and natural gas prices will help this stock move higher and I realize that this is a relatively simple argument, but it’s what the market is currently dictating. The good news is that this company has a proven ability to be increasingly profitable in a stagnant crude price environment, as well as a falling natural gas price environment. That’s something that will be reflected in valuation when the two prices do pick up and when associated spreads widen, further increasing Enterprise’s GOM.

The company has referenced that crude prices are a drag, especially since they’re currently in the mid-$50s, with no clear direction as a balance of risks keeps a lid on the market from moving higher. Below is a chart of the WTI on a 2-year basis, with the market struggling to get back to Q4 2018 highs. The downtrend has continued for the better part of five months now and prices above $60/barrel in the short term are not a given.

Source: StockCharts

Outperforming And A High Quality Dividend

The stock currently yields 6.17%, which is one of the best yields in the industry, let alone one of the safest. Despite the stock trading flat since early 2016, investors have earned a bond-like return on this stock. Yet, investors aren’t interested in this stock because it can offer a bond-like return, they want the potential capital appreciation associated with a growing midstream and high-quality assets. While I believe some will point to the fact that the stock is up +15.3% on a YTD basis, we have to remember that the stock has tried numerous times in the last year to trend past $30/share, failing each time.

Source: StockCharts

Interestingly enough, the valuation is supportive of a higher share price. I think this stock is particularly cheap at just 13x forward earnings. The market is expecting $2.18 per share for fiscal year 2019, which would be +26.7% growth from last year’s $1.72 per share. That's phenomenal earnings growth, especially from a company that has had to deal with crude prices on a downtrend the last five months and significantly lower from Q4 2018.

Source: StockCharts

Perhaps I am too harsh of a critic on the stock’s performance, but everyone’s expectations are different. Compared to the Alerian MLP Index, this stock has outperformed by +10.5%, which is quite substantial. The Alerian MLP Index is hardly positive on the year; however, this stock is often not a quick entry and exit for investors, as I imagine the base is primarily comprised of long-term investors. Thus, comparing the returns on longer than a 1Y basis is necessary. In that regard, in the last five years, EPD has actually seen half the drawdown that the Index has – that simply wasn’t what I was expecting as I thought the single equity might carry more risk than the index. In the last five years, the Alerian MLP Index is down -56% versus EPD’s -28.7%.

If the equity is outperforming the index, we have to ask if it’s outperforming peers or not, which may potentially open the door to better options for our capital at this time. Relative to C-Corp Kinder Morgan (KMI), the company has outperformed by about 250bps in the last three months, but trails by -17% on a YTD basis. From the longer-term perspective, which is arguably more important, EPD has outperformed by nearly +14% before dividends.

This lends support to the argument that investors may want to consider a long/short strategy of large-cap midstream, pocketing the differential in dividends, and pick the stronger, higher-quality peer. In looking at another peer, EPD has outperformed Energy Transfer (ET) by nearly 10% on a YTD basis and nearly 26% on a five-year basis. Against Williams Companies (WMB), EPD has outperformed by nearly +8% YTD and nearly +30% on a YTD basis.

These returns tell us that investors may be far more positive on EPD than they are its peers, but that the sector at large is challenged. That’s encouraging, but definitely requires patience from long-term investors to wait for commodity price increases.

The company’s 6%+ dividend is also well-supported. As of now, the company has LTM distributable cash flow per unit of $2.89 versus an annual dividend of $1.77. This is great dividend coverage and cash flow from operations tells an even better story, at $3.01 in the LTM. Free cash flow also continues to move higher, increasing to $0.98/unit in the LTM. This is higher than even in the environment of $100+ crude oil prices in 2013, which really tells you a lot about the company’s ability to be efficient with its assets and manage its expenses properly. Hitting $1.00/unit free cash flow in the upcoming months (on an annual basis) will be a significant milestone for the company and gives investors the breathing room to know that this yield isn’t in jeopardy, especially if commodity prices deteriorate. That’s return insulation you can count on.

From a valuation perspective, the company trades at 12.6x forward earnings and 10.8x EV/EBITDA, both of which aren’t expensive, in my opinion. Both are at a premium to the O&G sector, which averages a forward P/E of 9.9x and an EV/EBITDA of 6.1x, but given the asset efficiency, subsequent free cash flow generation, and increased profitability in a flat price environment, this premium is warranted. Again, I believe multiple expansion will come from an increase in the commodity prices themselves, rather than the company’s own developments. While investors wait for that to play out, you’re being paid a high yield bond-like return to wait. This isn’t the aim of equity investors, but it’s better than a losing capital environment where the macro environment has already seen an increased amount of uncertainty, especially in the last few months.

The valuation will also see a benefit from decreased leverage. The company has made a real effort since 2016 to reduce leverage and it’s of benefit to shareholders, especially from a dividend coverage perspective. At the end of the year, the company is targeting leverage of just 3.3x. The slide below does a great job at showing how the company has continued to grow, even in difficult operating situations, while maintaining a focus on leverage. It's reasonable to expect this focus to continue.

Source: Investor Presentation

Conclusion

Enterprise Products' track record to provide value for shareholders is far better than peers. Thus, the relative returns are attractive, especially when coupled with a 6% dividend, but the nominal returns continue to be weak. It's clear the market isn't interested in the cheap valuation or rapidly growing distributable cash flow, but rather is waiting on crude oil and natural gas prices to increase before allocating more capital to this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.