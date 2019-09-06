Intuit: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis

(Source)

Introduction

Traditionally, most of my analysis on Seeking Alpha has focused on how to avoid losses and how to profit from the price cycles of classic cyclical stocks. There is another group of stocks, however, whose stock prices and earnings fluctuate far less than the classic cyclical stocks I have traditionally written about. While these stocks aren't as cyclical as a "classic cyclical," they can still be subject to large swings in sentiment and can go through what I call "sentiment cycles." Recently, I have been adopting some of the techniques I've used with classic cyclicals and applying them to sentiment-driven cyclicals. Today's stock is one of those.

One of the major assumptions I make for both approaches is that history is the most reliable guide to the future. My experience has been that 80% of the time, even if we looked at nothing else, a stock will behave in a similar manner as it did the previous cycle or two unless there is a disruption to its core business. For this reason, I don't rely much on predictions of future earnings or sentiment that aren't supported by their existence during past cycles. That doesn't mean that "this time is different" isn't true sometimes - it just means that my analysis isn't counting on this time being much different. That said, if I think a stock is currently a "Buy" based on my 10-year, full-cycle analysis, before I invest I will examine the forward-looking trends and narratives more carefully to make sure there aren't major changes in the works that could affect the business.

The main differences you'll find between my analysis and others' is that: 1) I focus on a clear 10-year time frame and the compound annual growth rate (aka CAGR) one might expect over that period of time; 2) I assume we will experience a recession during that time period, and I build that into the expected returns; 3) I try to calculate the expected returns based on a full business cycle; 4) I usually share both a basic shareholder return estimate and a more conservative shareholder return estimate, where I lower expected returns for companies with higher debt levels and raise them for companies with higher cash levels; and 5) I usually provide an "opportunity risk/reward analysis" if a stock is a "Sell" so that we can get an idea of how likely it is that the stock will trade low enough to become a "Buy" again over the next few years.

As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the two main drivers of future total returns: Market Sentiment returns and Business/Shareholder returns. (Within the Business/Shareholder return category, I further break down where the future expected returns will likely come from: dividends, buybacks, business reinvestment, and earnings growth. This can help paint a clearer picture for investors who prefer to get their expected future earnings from one category or another.) I then combine the CAGR estimates from Market Sentiment and Business/Shareholder returns together to get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR estimate. Currently, I consider an expected 10-year CAGR > 12% a "Buy," 4-12% a "Hold" and < 4% a "Sell."

With that, let's get into the analysis.

How Cyclical Are Earnings?

Since I use different approaches for analyzing a stock based on how cyclical earnings are, historical earnings cyclicality is the first thing I like to examine. Let's take a look at Intuit's (INTU) historical earnings using a F.A.S.T. Graph, which is a great tool for this sort of analysis:

I break down earnings cyclicality into five basic categories. The first category I call "secular growth." This category describes earnings that continue to rise every year even during economic recessions. The next three categories are "low," "moderate" and "deep." "Low" is usually for businesses which have earnings that have a history of declining in the single digits percentage-wise during downturns but not much further than that. "Deep" I consider earnings that fall more than -50%, and "moderate" somewhere in between low and deep. And last but not least are businesses whose earnings go negative during cyclical downturns but recover soon after that, which I call "highly cyclical." For businesses that have earnings in the deep or highly cyclical categories, I use an entirely different type of analysis, so it's important to determine at the outset which category a stock falls into.

Over this entire 20-year period, Intuit has only had one year of EPS declines. That year was 2014/2015, when EPS declined -26%. That is kind of an odd year to have such a decline. I suspect it could be M&A-related, as the company did make an acquisition in August 2014. Overall, though, in terms of the business's historical earnings cyclicality, I would categorize it as "Low," and on a scale of 1-8, I would rate its earnings cyclicality a "2."

For stocks in the "Low" category, their price cycles are not usually explained by earnings fluctuations as much as they are explained by changes in market sentiment. In Intuit's case, with EPS this stable, it is appropriate to use a 10-year, full-cycle analysis rather than the shorter-term, price cycle-based analysis that I use for stocks with highly cyclical earnings. So, using a 10-year, full-cycle analysis is what I will do.

Market Sentiment Returns

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return I could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. In order to estimate that, I'm going to shorten the time frame of the F.A.S.T. Graph so it starts about 2007, a little before the last cyclical peak.

Intuit's current blended P/E is 41.64, while its normal P/E this past cycle has been 25.40. If, over the course of the next 10 years, the P/E were to revert to 25.40 and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about -4.82%.

Business/Shareholder Yield

There are four components to the business/shareholder yield: the dividend yield, the expected buyback yield, the portion of the earnings yield that the business keeps to reinvest itself, and the full-cycle earnings growth rate. Ultimately, the business/shareholder yield is going to be limited by the earnings yield or the FCFE/EV yield. So, let's take a look at those:

Intuit's basic forward earnings yield is 2.67%.

Since I'm using historical EPS estimates from the F.A.S.T. Graphs for many of my calculations, I like to have a way to quickly check to see if a business is taking on debt (or already taken on debt) as a way to prop up those EPS numbers (often through stock buybacks). I like to look at free cash flow to equity/enterprise value yield in order to highlight potential problems. Looking at the longer-term chart typically also will show events like acquisitions, because there will often be a downward spike in the FCFE/EV yield. I tend to avoid stocks that have made bigger acquisitions or mergers and stocks that are borrowing money to buy back shares. So this is a good, quick check for me to know whether I need to dig deeper or not.

As of the end of last quarter, Intuit's FCFE/EV yield is +3.10%. That's actually better than the earnings yield. This is a good sign in terms of the quality of the company. It typically means the company has low debt and higher cash. So no red flags are showing up here, and I'll even give Intuit a higher expected 10-year return expectation based on its FCFE/EV yield along with using the basic earnings yield.

Currently, Intuit's dividend yield is about +0.75%.

Now let's see how much is being used for buybacks. This serves two purposes. The first is, much like the dividends, we want to know as investors how our money is being allocated. If the stock price of the business is low, then buybacks are a very efficient way of returning money to shareholders, especially if they are paid for with earnings instead of borrowed money. If the stock price is high, then buybacks are not a wise use of funds, because the returns might be lower than an investor might be able to get if they received a dividend and invested in something else or if the business invested in itself. And the worst case is when a business is borrowing money to buy back expensive shares. Businesses that do this are to be avoided. It's a flashing warning sign that management's interests are not aligned with shareholders.

Second, since I use long-term EPS trends in order to estimate earnings growth, I want to know how much stock was repurchased over the last cycle so that I can back out those stock repurchases when making my earnings growth estimates.

Intuit has reduced the number of shares outstanding by -24.08% this past cycle. I will back these share buybacks out of EPS estimates later in the analysis, but first I want to estimate how much shareholder yield we might expect from buybacks based on the most recent trends of 3 years and 1 year.

While Intuit has bought back shares in the past, that trend has not been in place the past few years. Given how high the share price has been trading over this time period, the fact that the company stopped its buybacks is a good sign that management is allocating capital wisely. However, it does mean that I'm not going to expect much in the way of a buyback yield going forward.

So, at its current price, Intuit is earning +2.67% and paying out +0.75% to shareholders all via the dividend, and there is 1.92% remaining for the company to invest in its business. Including the more optimistic FCFE/EV yield limits the long-term yield expectation to 3.10%, which means right now we can expect a business/shareholder yield range of +2.67% to +3.10%.

Since I am interested in how much money Intuit might be earning over the next 10 years, I also want to take into account any additional earnings from earnings growth that might occur over this time period. I'll estimate that by looking at the previous cycle which runs about 13 years from 2007 to 2020, and I'll remove the effects of stock buybacks. When I do the math on that, I get a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate of +13.39%, which is very good.

Now, what I want to do is apply that growth rate to current earnings looking forward 10 years to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought Intuit's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $2.67-3.10 per year, and that amount would grow at 13.39% per year for 10 years. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $156.89-166.07, and that translates to a +4.61% to+5.20% 10-year CAGR.

10-year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment or business/shareholder returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years, Intuit will produce a -4.82% CAGR. If the business/shareholder yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, Intuit should produce a +4.61% to +5.20% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected full-cycle, 10-year CAGR of -0.21% to +0.38%. This range falls entirely below the 4% threshold I use for a Sell rating, so Intuit is currently a "Sell."

Opportunity Risk/Reward

Since I think Intuit is a good business and that it is simply priced too high, it's worth looking at the odds of the price falling to a level where we could buy it back if we sell, versus what we might miss out on by rotating out of the stock at today's prices.

The first step of this process is to see during how many years in the past 20 did Intuit trade below its long-term average P/E of 25.40. At some point during each year in 11 out of the past 20, you would have had a chance to rotate into the stock below its average P/E. The last opportunity would have been in 2014. So, it doesn't seem unreasonable to me to think that during the next economic slowdown, Intuit's P/E will fall at least to that level (during the Great Recession, the P/E fell below 14). If the company's P/E contracts from its current multiple of 41.64 to 25.40 while earnings are held steady, the price would drop about -39%.

In order to estimate the opportunity risk/reward, I use F.A.S.T. Graphs' forecasting tool to estimate future price appreciation, including dividends, for the next 2-3 years using analysts' estimates. Then, I assume we will have an economic slowdown after that point. What I want to know is if a recession begins in 2-3 years, whether I will have a reasonable chance to buy Intuit at a significantly lower price than it trades today or if I would likely never get a chance at a lower price.

Forecasting out toward the middle of 2022, including dividends, we can expect to add $115.59 to Intuit's current price. That gives us a price 2.5 years from now of $399.79 using today's 41.64 P/E ratio. If the stock price at that point reverts to its mean, it would lose about -39% of its value and produce a price of $243.87. That is significantly lower than today's price, so there doesn't seem to be much opportunity risk in selling at today's price if we experience an economic slowdown within the next 2-3 years. Obviously, if an economic slowdown were to occur sooner than that, the stock would fall much lower before reaching its mean P/E.

Long-Only Rotational Strategy Suggestion

I am currently writing a series about high-quality businesses that are overvalued, like Intuit. You can read about the strategy in these three articles: Part 1 "Ignore Sentiment Cycles At Your Own Risk," Part 2 "Mitigating Sentiment Cycles" and Part 3 "Sentiment Cycles: When To Sell And When To Buy Back Again."

My current suggestion is that owners of Intuit who would like to avoid part of the eventual correction in the stock rotate out of it and into a 50/50 mix of the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) and the Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) until Intuit's price falls to a more reasonable level that offers better forward returns. My expectation is that owners would be able to increase the number of Intuit shares they own by 20-25% using this strategy without spending any additional money. (To see how this strategy works, read the three articles linked above.)

I will track how this idea performs each month going forward, along with over a dozen other high-quality, overvalued stocks I have written about this year. Click the orange "Follow" button at the top of the page if you would like to follow the progress of this idea.

