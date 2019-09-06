Since 1970, Vanguard's VFIIX Has Produced Dependable Income

As an investment advisor, it is my job to constantly be on the lookout for investments that can provide my retirement clients yield and safety. A fund that I recently came across provides yield and non-correlated prices to equity markets. The Vanguard GNMA Fund (VFIIX) is a $23.5 billion fund that constantly provides steady returns for clients, while never receiving any financial media coverage. When doing your own due diligence or research on this fund, you won't find a bunch of articles or analyst reports on it. I would like the reader to take away why this fund is a great addition to your fixed income allocation, and why it's tough to beat when looking at producing stable dividend income.

Fund Overview

The Vanguard GNMA Fund seeks to produce stable interest income. This bond fund specializes in government mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily invests in GNMA securities, which are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government and typically offer a higher yield than U.S. Treasuries. The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in Government National Mortgage Association, which is also known as Ginnie Mae securities, or pass-through certificates, which are fixed income securities representing part ownership in a pool of mortgage loans supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government.

The biggest selling point of this fund is that the actual bonds are guaranteed. The balance of the fund’s assets may be invested in U.S. Treasury or other U.S. government agency securities, as well as in repurchase agreements collateralized by such securities. Securities issued by most United States government agencies, other than the U.S. Treasury and GNMA, are neither guaranteed by the United States Treasury nor supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government. Individual investors need to weigh this key point vs. funds that own more risky residential-backed securities and commercial-backed securities that are very difficult for the individual investor to value. We will get into this more in the next section below.

Government Mortgage-Backed Securities Are Different

I could write my own article on this topic alone. Many retired investors I have been meeting are owning funds that own mortgage and commercial-backed securities. The performance as of late for some of these closed-end funds are indeed impressive, but do not hold up well during periods of high volatility or recessions. However, VFIIX does hold well due to the securities being backed by the U.S. government. According to Ginniemae.gov, Ginnie Mae guarantees principal and interest payments to investors of mortgage-backed securities backed by federally insured loans - or loans insured by other government entities such as the FHA, VA or rural housing services. The bonds are also known as pass-through securities because homeowners make their payments to the bank, which takes a portion of the payment as a fee and then sends the money on to Ginnie Mae. Non-Agency MBS is a field of investments most investors are familiar with, but let's talk briefly about a few risks of these compared to Ginnie Mae's.

Ginnie Mae Bonds Are Not The Same As Non-Guaranteed Mortgage-Backed Securities

The heaviest issuance of non-agency mortgage-backed securities occurred from 2001 through 2007, which ended in 2008 in what we know as the great financial and real estate crisis. According to JPMorgan’s 2010 piece “Non-Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities, Managing Opportunities, and Risks," “The outstanding balance of non-agency mortgages grew from roughly $600 billion at the end of 2003 to $2.2 trillion at its peak in 2007.” These securities are still being bought by investors for their higher yields, where investors believe they are buying products like a Ginnie Mae, which they are not.

Since 1970, VFIIX Has Been Reliable

Not many mutual funds or ETFs I come across can boost this type of track record. When you look at the chart below, you can see why the long-term performance has also caught my eye.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

When looking at a fund to invest in, you have to see many years of annual returns. Seeing these returns year-by-year can help you see how the fund did in different type of market conditions. Then, you could use this information and come up with some type of estimate of what it's like to do in the future with that market condition. Let's take a look below at the VFIIX annual past performance since 1985:

Year Inflation VFIIX 1985 3.80% 20.68% 1986 1.10% 11.69% 1987 4.43% 2.15% 1988 4.42% 8.81% 1989 4.65% 14.77% 1990 6.11% 10.32% 1991 3.06% 16.77% 1992 2.90% 6.85% 1993 2.75% 5.90% 1994 2.67% -0.95% 1995 2.54% 17.04% 1996 3.32% 5.24% 1997 1.70% 9.47% 1998 1.61% 7.14% 1999 2.68% 0.78% 2000 3.39% 11.22% 2001 1.55% 7.94% 2002 2.38% 9.68% 2003 1.88% 2.49% 2004 3.26% 4.13% 2005 3.42% 3.33% 2006 2.54% 4.33% 2007 4.08% 7.01% 2008 0.09% 7.22% 2009 2.72% 5.29% 2010 1.50% 6.95% 2011 2.96% 7.69% 2012 1.74% 2.35% 2013 1.50% -2.23% 2014 0.76% 6.65% 2015 0.73% 1.33% 2016 2.07% 1.85% 2017 2.11% 1.87% 2018 1.91% 0.87% 2019 2.12% 5.36%

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Looking forward, many investors believe interest rates as a whole wouldn't decrease but they did. As the long-term rate continues to decrease, funds like VFIIX are benefiting. Another key fact with the VFIIX is the duration of the notes they own. VFIIX's average duration is around 4 years effectively. Every one percent move in interest rates will move this fund 4% up and down in price. If you are a believer that interest rates are going to suddenly spike, this is not a good fund to buy. However, if you are like me and believe in following what the Fed is doing, this is a great fund to add to your overall fixed income allocations.

Inflation Risk And Interest Rate Risk

With any investment, you have to take a look at the risks. The number one risk investors have to consider is inflation risk. As you can see from the above table, inflation was actually higher than what you were paid in interest. From 2016 to 2018, inflation grew faster than interest payments. However, this year the VFIIX is looking great with a gain close to 6%, with inflation coming in at 2%. Interest rate risk is one more to consider here. As mentioned before, for every 1% move in rates, the fund will fluctuate approximately 4%. Interest rates now are continuing lower on the long end, which is giving the fund another boost in price appreciation. The investor in this fund must believe that rates wouldn't suddenly spike.

In Conclusion

When looking at bond mutual funds to buy, you should seriously consider the Vanguard VFIIX as well. If you are looking to complement all your bond holdings with say the Barclays Aggregate Bond Index (AGG) ETF, it creates a stable yet effective annual returning bond portfolio. As you review the holdings of the fund, you must take a look at what the fund actually owns and make sure you understand what these bond covenants actually are. A non-guaranteed, non-agency MBS closed-end fund is not going to trade like VFIIX. VFIIX is going to provide a lot more steadier price per share than a typical closed-end MBS fund. Consider the total return of the VFIIX and not just the current yield of 2.74%. These simple tips will help you in building a better long-term fixed income portfolio as you get closer to retirement, and need dependable income.

