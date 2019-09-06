Chaikin Analytics' Dan Russo: This Unique Bond Rally Play Has Lots Of Upside

To juice the opportunity presented by both the bond rally and real estate bullishness, Russo likes buying CoStar Group, an analytics and information provider to the commercial property industry.

There is scope for the bond rally to continue, as the path of least resistance for yields in the US is likely lower, says Chaikin Analytics’ chief market strategist Dan.

Low interest rates and growth in the real estate industry make CoStar Group (CSGP) an interesting play for investors, Chaikin Analytics' chief market strategist Dan Russo told Real Vision’s Trade Ideas.

Russo believes that there is scope for interest rates to move lower, although we won’t get there in a straight line.

The trend towards lower rates is bullish for real estate, Russo said. In addition, Russo believes that in a slowing growth environment, investors will pay a premium for growth.

CoStar Group, an analytics and information provider to the commercial property industry, presents an opportunity to play the themes of both lower rates and a thirst for growth.

CoStar: Levered To The Real Estate Sector

CoStar is the go-to source for information and analytics for the real estate industry. Chaikin’s 20-factor model is giving a bullish signal for the stock.

While it is an expensive stock, CSGP scores high in Chaikin’s model, and is also in “a nice steady uptrend,” Russo said. “The stock has been a steady outperformer since the beginning of the year, so I view [the current] consolidation as an opportunity to get involved on the long side.”

Source: Bloomberg

Russo likes buying CoStar Group at current levels. He suggests a stop loss at $572 and a target price of $700 over the next 3 to 6 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion... The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as "RV RELEASES") is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors(collectively,"Affiliated Parties") make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise(whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance.Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.