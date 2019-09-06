Aurora Sells TGOD Stake: Impact And Implications

This may be a positive for TGOD, but only if it can replace Aurora's potential purchases.

Aurora has relinquished its right to purchase 20% of TGOD's organic cannabis production as wholesale prices.

Aurora sold its 10.5% stake in TGOD, its final shares. (The company still has C$22 million worth of warrants.).

All dollar figures herein are Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Source: TGOD investor presentation from September 2018

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) sold its remaining 28.8 million shares of The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) ("TGOD") after-hours on September 3rd. This stake represented 10.5% of TGOD's outstanding shares. After that sale, TGOD shares tumbled, falling 17% in trading on September 4th.

Aurora's sale of its stake in TGOD is sensible. The company has divested nearly its entire TGOD stake and has made great profit on its investment. Selling shares gives Aurora significant liquidity, which will help the company along its path to generating positive free cash flow.

For TGOD investors, this sale significantly increases the risk of the company. The sale could amplify both up-side and down-side potential. TGOD loses a large investor and, more importantly, loses potentially its largest customer. While Aurora owned its TGOD stake, it had the right to purchase up to 20% of TGOD's organic cannabis production at wholesale prices. If TGOD can replicate those sales through other channels, it may benefit from Aurora's departure through higher unit revenue. However, TGOD has a lot of production coming on-line (202,500 kg/year by 2021), and has yet to report any cannabis revenue after making its first recreational shipment last month.

For my part, I am bullish on Aurora over the long term and neutral on TGOD due to its high valuation and unproven ability to sell cannabis profitably. Aurora will report its June 2019 quarter results on September 11th after-hours.

Aurora/TGOD: Union and Break-up

Source: TGOD investor presentation from September 2018

In January 2018, Aurora invested $55 million into TGOD. The company receives 33.3 million shares and 16.7 million warrants (at C$3/share, expiring January 2021). Aurora's investment was structured as a tiered investment strategy.

The deal allowed Aurora to purchase TGOD shares at a 10% discount to market prices based on a series of TGOD milestones (e.g., TGOD's IPO, receiving a cultivation license, achieving $100 million in sales). In total, the deal would have given Aurora 35% ownership of TGOD. The deal also allowed the company to purchase 20% of TGOD's cannabis production at wholesale prices.

"This strategic partnership between Aurora and TGOD is mutually beneficial in that it accelerates TGOD's market access and penetration through technology and services, as well as through access to capital and distribution channels, while providing Aurora with a significant, sustainable supply of premium organic cannabis and the opportunity to benefit from TGOD's commercial success."



- Terry Booth, Aurora CEO

The deal was a win-win: Aurora secured a significant, sustainable supply of premium organic cannabis. TGOD received a capital infusion and access to Aurora's domestic and international distribution network.

In May 2018, Aurora invested a further $23 million into TGOD's initial public offering. After that investment, the company owned 18% of TGOD, with 39.7 million shares and another 19.8 million warrants. Combined with its milestone tier stock purchase options, Aurora could own more than 50% of TGOD.

But in September 2018, the company deferred its option to purchase more shares (based on one of the tiered milestones in the January 2018 deal) at a 10% discount. The next month, Aurora announced it would not purchase more TGOD shares, as I wrote about on Seeking Alpha. This terminated Aurora's further options to purchase shares at a discount under the January 2018 deal.

Aurora's perspective and outlook

Source: Whistler Medical Marijuana Corp.

Aurora invested in TGOD to secure a sustainable supply of premium organic cannabis. But in January 2019, the company purchased Whistler Medical for $175 million. Whistler Medical produces premium organic cannabis - so Aurora no longer needed its supply deal with TGOD.

Aurora has largely exited its TGOD position, leaving the deal with $55.7 million in profit, $22.3 million in TGOD warrants, and continuing to have access to top-quality organic cannabis through Whistler Medical.

Whistler Medical offers several advantages over TGOD:

Product is already available - Whistler Medical is an established medical and recreational brand. Its products have been available for years and enjoy a strong consumer reputation. In contrast, TGOD sent its first recreational cannabis to a distributor in August 2019. Aurora owns Whistler Medical - Rather than paying an outside company wholesale prices, Aurora can grow its own organic cannabis and can expand its cultivation facility as needed. Whistler Medical is much cheaper - Whistler Medical cost $175 million to acquire outright. TGOD trades at a market cap of nearly $900 million. The trade-off is that TGOD has a much larger cultivation capacity once its build-out is complete.

Aurora has decided that these advantages made its wholesale supply agreement with TGOD superfluous. This may suggest that the company doesn't believe the organic cannabis market is large enough to require purchasing wholesale organic cannabis from TGOD.

Date Cash (CAD) Shares Warrants Investment Jan/18-May/18 $78.1 million 39.7 million 19.8 million Aurora Sales Oct/18-Sep/19 $133.9 million 39.7 million Current Holdings 0 shares 16.7 million** Investment Profit $55.7 million +71% gross

Source: Author, based on company filings.

** It isn't clear when Aurora disposed of its 3.17 million IPO warrants. Jefferies analyst Ryan Tomkins suggested Aurora let these warrants lapse, although they don't expire until May 2020.

Aurora has profitably unwound its TGOD investment. On a gross basis, the company sold its 39.7 million shares for $133.9 million, as reported in its December 2018 and March 2019 quarterly reports and the September 2019 press release. This suggests it made a gross profit of $55.7 million from the deals, for a gross profit of 71%. Aurora reported an internal rate of return of ~50% gains/year.

TSX:TGOD.WT warrant price. Source: TMX Money.

After these deals, Aurora continues to own 16.7 million TGOD warrants. Those warrants are publicly traded as TGOD.WT on the Toronto Stock Exchange. They current trade for $1.34/share, so Aurora retains a $22.3 million stake in TGOD, despite selling all its shares.

It is not clear what Aurora plans to do with that stake. While warrants are publicly traded, they trade at very low volumes (around 20,000-30,000/day), so the company would need to use a block transaction and take a discount to market prices to sell the warrants. Aurora took a 15% discount to sell its 28.8 million shares on September 3rd.

Aurora stock price. Source: TMX Money.

Outlook: Aurora's sale of its TGOD shares reflects its confidence in Whistler Medical to be the company's primary supplier of premium organic cannabis. Aurora has also made $55.7 million from its investment in TGOD and retains warrants worth $22.3 million at market prices.

Aurora's outlook remains strong, and the company will announce its June 2019 quarter results on September 11th after-hours. It has already previewed those results, forecasting $100-107 million of net revenue, up from $65.1 million in the previous quarter.

TGOD's perspective and outlook

"Together with Aurora and its subsidiary ALPS, the industry-leading design consultancy for high-technology hybrid greenhouses, we will be able to accelerate our business plan and establish TGOD as the world's premier provider of premium organic cannabis," said Csaba Reider, President of TGOD. "Utilizing Aurora's distribution channels will ... increase our market reach."



Rob Anderson, TGOD CEO, added, "Partnering with the industry leader... creates substantial value for our partners and shareholders. This is a synergistic partnership that will help TGOD reach an international audience with its premium products and rapidly capture market share in this incredibly dynamic market, and will provide further differentiation and diversification to Aurora's product offering. We look forward to working with the teams at ALPS and Aurora as we execute on our de-risked but aggressive growth strategy."



- Aurora press release, January 2018

TGOD entered into the strategic partnership with Aurora looking to grow its market reach using Aurora's distribution channels, accelerate its business plan, and de-risk its growth strategy.

Over the course of the partnership, TGOD has benefited from Aurora's investments in the company - providing $78.1 million of funding - and from the latter's know-how in building cannabis greenhouses through Aurora Larssen Projects ("ALPS"). TGOD's Valleyfield facility was designed by ALPS to meet Aurora's "Sky Class" standard, and TGOD also received assistance from ALPS on its smaller Ancaster facility as well.

Source: TGOD Investor Presentation, Q3 2019

Both facilities have been plagued by delays, but there is light at the end of the tunnel:

Ancaster will reach its full capacity of 17,500 kg/year this quarter.

will reach its full capacity of 17,500 kg/year this quarter. Valleyfield is set for its initial 65,000 kg/year capacity to come on-line in in fourth quarter of 2019, while ramping to full 185,000 kg/year capacity in 2021.

Both facilities were initially scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Source: Author, based on company filings.

When they are complete, it is likely that TGOD will have attractive margins. Aurora's facilities were designed to the same standards as those of TGOD, and Aurora has some of the best gross margins in Canadian cannabis. This implies that TGOD's margins may rival those of Aurora, while Canopy Growth Corp. (OTC:CGC) undergoes expensive retrofitting to bring its rushed facilities up to par.

The biggest challenge for TGOD will be finding customers. It is coming very late to the party: TGOD shipped its first recreational cannabis in August 2019. It only has supply deals with three provinces - Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia - so its products will only be on store shelves in those provinces until the company secures further deals. Nearly a year into legalization, it may be more difficult to get onto store shelves and onto customers' radar.

Selling wholesale cannabis to Aurora would have been a big boost for TGOD. Although it would only get wholesale pricing, Aurora could have potentially purchased 20% of TGOD's crop. That would have given TGOD significant sales volume when its Valleyfield facility begins to come on-line. Without that revenue, the company will need to be that much more aggressive to market its products.

The Green Organic Dutchman stock price. Source: TMX Money.

Outlook: If the Aurora deal de-risked TGOD and let it increase its market reach, TGOD is now riskier and with a smaller market reach than before. That said, this move may have been foreseeable given Aurora's enormous cultivation footprint, leaving little need to purchase cannabis wholesale.

Spinning a 17% decline as a positive, TGOD's management has touted that the Aurora share overhang may have been scaring off institutional investors. Removing that overhang may help increase TGOD's institutional ownership. I am skeptical of this view.

To me, TGOD was much better off when it had a relationship with Aurora. That relationship has now been severed, and TGOD will have 82,500 kg/year (Q4 2019 run rate) to 202,500 kg/year (2021 run rate) of production coming on-line. I will stay on the sidelines until company management shows it can convert cultivation capacity into meaningful profitability.

Happy investing!

