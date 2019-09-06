Proto Labs: A Well-Managed, Profitable 3D Printing Company Facing Significant Headwinds

Proto Labs has become best in class at rapid prototyping, but that business is especially vulnerable in a recession.

I first wrote about Proto Labs (PRLB) back in August 2017 in an article entitled, Proto Labs: My 3D Printing Play. At the time, the company was a thriving 3D printer with some rare and attractive features in a growing industry.

PRLB had stable and impressive growth, a strong balance sheet, great margins and steady profitability. I issued a BUY rating and was pleased with my returns.

Then in August 2018, after a significant run-up in price, I told readers it was time to take profits in the name. PRLB's valuation was stretched at over 56x earnings and 9x revenues. Worse yet, the company's organic revenue growth was beginning to slow, despite overall revenues being buoyed by the acquisition of Rapid Manufacturing.

Today, many of the great qualities that made me purchase shares of PRLB back in 2017 still remain. However, macroeconomic conditions and poor results from the company's Rapid Manufacturing acquisition have caused a serious decline in growth figures for the company.

PRLB's business model may be making things worse as well. You see, PRLB is able to forgo sales of printing systems like many other 3D printing players and focus on aiding clients in their manufacturing on a customer by customer basis through their online platform. This makes a specialization in rapid prototyping and metal manufacturing possible and has allowed PRLB to compete with the big boys of the industry.

PRLB is now one of the few companies in the additive manufacturing(AM) industry which has the capability to rapidly 3D print what clients need with metal. They also have a strong CNC machining and sheet metal production business (mostly acquired from RAPID) which adds to their metal production capabilities.

The main component of PRLB's business however is rapid prototyping. This business was absolutely thriving for years with customer acquisitions flying in, and 20%+ revenue growth rates; however, in a recession, prototyping is one of the first things to slow down and we have already seen that begin in this turbulent market. This makes PRLB vulnerable at a time when their RAPID manufacturing business is weighing down results.

From Proto Labs

PRLB is no longer the thriving 3D printer it once was. In fact, today I am going to make the claim the whole industry may be in a slowdown. I am maintaining a Sell rating on PRLB, despite its strong balance sheet, profitability and margins. Although I will be keeping the company on my watch list as it is still well-managed and will surely make a comeback when economic conditions are more viable.

An Industry Slowdown?

Certainly, the long-term growth of the 3D printing industry isn't in question as the burgeoning technology is set to continue to make its way into a multitude of industries over the coming years. Just look at the expected growth of the 3D printing market size by 2025 shown below:

Source: Grand View Research

A word of caution however, because no industry gains are made exponentially or even linearly. No, more oft than not, even growing industries end up facing tumultuous times. I believe 3D printing companies are facing more pressure than industry research may suggest.

Take a look at the chart below of the YoY revenue growth of some of the largest 3D printing companies in the world:

YoY Revenue Growth Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 PRLB 5.7% 5.3% 19.7% 31% 33.7% SSYS -4.1% 0.9% -1.2% 4.0% 11% VJET -4% 10.3% 40.3% -3.7% 2.1% DDD -10.9% -8.4% 1.9% 7.6% 10.7% MTLS 7.4% 0% 9.6% 45% 34.1%

It seems recent economic uncertainty has hit at the heart of the revenues of the AM industry after three strong years of results. The trade war with China, the yield curve inversion, Brexit uncertainty and a myriad of other issues are causing businesses to think twice before investing in expensive additive manufacturing services.

I fear global manufacturing is falling into a bear market and 3D printing companies are going to be feeling the effects. On Tuesday, the news got even worse as the ISM manufacturing index fell below 50, signalling a contraction of manufacturing activity for the first time since 2016.

Source: Market Watch

Q2 Results

Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.71 beats by $0.01

GAAP EPS of $0.60 beats by $0.03.

Revenue of $115.9M misses by $0.59 million.

For most companies, 5.7% YoY revenue growth, gross margins at over 50% and over $60 million in gross profit (up$1 million YoY) would be a standout quarter, but not at PRLB.

Over the years, PRLB has set the standard in the AM industry for consistency in growth while maintaining profitability. That means that just 5.7% YoY revenue growth is not impressive considering Q2 2018 saw 33.7% YoY growth.

Worse yet, new product developers grew just 5% in Q2, continuing a disturbing trend for the company over the past few quarters.

Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Growth in New Product Developers 5% 9% 18% 23% 18.7%

PRLB's net income also fell in Q2 to $31 million vs. $36 million in Q2 2018. Although this was in part due to PRLB's tax rate which was 21.9%, that's up from 19.6% in Q2 2018.

PRLB's gross margins also fell to 52% in Q2 that's down some 100 bps YoY, due to the Rapid Manufacturing acquisition and a CNC machining facility in Minnesota. Operating expenses were maintained at around 35% of total revenue, while sales and marketing expenses increased as PRLB fought sinking sales growth.

R&D costs remained at around 7% of revenue in Q2 and the company produced $36.9 million in cash from operations. Cash flow has always been a strong suit of PRLB.

Next, PRLB engaged in share repurchases totaling $4.1 million or 41,000 shares of common stock during Q2. In May, PRLB's Board of Directors also approved a $50 million increase to the company's authorized stock repurchase program. The total repurchase program is now $100 million with $38 million being repurchased to date.

Perhaps the worst part of this quarter's results was the third quarter guidance:

Revenue: $116 million to $122 million

Non-GAAP EPS: $0.69 and $0.77

In the Q2 conference call, management mentioned the strength of revenue in Q3 2018 which was aided by the strong economy, then admitted to the current weakness which is causing them to take a cautious approach going forward.

On the low-side of their revenue guidance, YoY Growth would be just 1%. That's after years and years of impressive growth figures. PRLB was, however, hit hard in Q2 by currency headwinds. Constant currency revenue growth came in at 7%, but still guidance this weak should have investors thinking.

The difficult economic conditions were touched on by President and CEO Vicki Holt in the Q2 Earnings Call:

In summary, Proto Labs is not immune to softening macroeconomic environment. We have continued to generate revenue growth through the first half of 2019, despite weakening macro conditions. Aside from the economic environment, we continue to drive forward and take advantage of our position as a leader in the Industry 4.0 digital manufacturing revolution.

Holt outlines three megatrends associated with what she describes as the industry 4.0 digital manufacturing revolution that will aide PRLB going forward in these difficult times:

1) Shorter product life-cycles meaning increased importance of being first to market.

2) Increasing adoption of IoT meaning more complex, connected devices that developers need help creating.

3) Personalization and Customization

Although I do believe these trends laid out by management will aide PRLB in the AM industry, I fear it is the falling manufacturing revenues across the economy as a whole which will matter more.

I am also not pleased with the results of the company's Rapid Manufacturing acquisition. Revenue growth in PRLB legacy services was actually strong at around 9% in constant currencies. However, it was the acquired Rapid Manufacturing business declining 8.6%, with its sheet metal business revenues declining 13.3% YoY that really hurt results.

PRLB is no longer the fast-growing 3D play it once was. Although the company remains debt-free, generating solid cash flows, I fear the low growth of customer acquisitions will continue over the next few quarters. It seems the AM industry as a whole is seeing revenue decline and even PRLB can't fight against it. Worse yet, they seem to have added a loser with the Rapid Manufacturing acquisition, hurting shareholder returns.

Valuation

PRLB has always demanded a premium vs. its peers in the AM industry. This is due to its lack of debt, and consistent profitability. However, of late, with falling revenue, share prices have plunged and so has the company's valuation, but as you can see below investors are still required to pony-up if they want to buy PRLB and given current revenue growth I no longer believe it is worth it.

PRLB PRLB 5 Yr. Avg. SSYS MTLS DDD P/S 6.01 7.16 2.0 4.77 1.27 P/E 38.29 42.91 270.33 370.95 - EV/EBITDA 22.91 23.72 18.56 41.11 78.25 P/B 4.87 5.61 1.14 6.66 1.62

Returns are also down post the Rapid Manufacturing acquisition due to pressure on the industry.

PRLB TTM 5 Yr. Avg. ROIC 13.20 14.31 ROE 13.51 14.36 ROA 11.87 13.02

Conclusion

PRLB is one company investors should keep an eye on. It is a well-run company, in a (still) growing industry, that has consistently delivered bottom-line success. However, the recent acquisition of Rapid Manufacturing has hurt results and the business doesn't look like it will turn around in the near term. I also fear the global decline in manufacturing will continue and hurt PRLB's rapid prototyping business model going forward, making an investment at this time unwise in my view. Going from customer growth of well over 15% to under 5% in a matter of quarters should be concerning to all PRLB's investors.

For now, PRLB remains a Sell.

