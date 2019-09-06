Treasury Plan: GSEs Should Be Recapitalized 'As Promptly As Practicable'

FHFA and Treasury should be able to avoid sweeping at the end of September as part of recapitalization, and it is consistent with this plan to do so.

Josh Rosner points out that 1367(3) prohibits the two companies from being placed into receivership, since they do not meet the conditions to do so.

Treasury recommends that FHFA should exercise its authority as conservator to begin the process of ending each GSE's conservatorship in a manner consistent with the preconditions in this plan.

The plan sets the stage for recapitalization to be done as promptly as practicable and suggests the companies should begin retaining earnings in excess of their $3 billion buffers in preparation.

The Treasury plan to recapitalize Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) is now officially out. The story here, from my vantage point, is that Treasury recommends that the GSEs should be recapitalized as promptly as possible (before legislation):

This plan is largely better than what I was expecting. “While Treasury prefers legislation, further reform should not and need not wait on Congress,” a senior Treasury official told reporters Thursday. “Treasury and FHFA should consider moving up the capital buffers, so that could be a near-term” action, the official said. In fact, if you take the plan seriously, that's the next step, and if the goal is to recapitalize the two companies as promptly as practicable, it should stop the sweep scheduled for later this month. The government has already outlined how this happens:

Treasury, which has been taking all of the money from Fannie and Freddie, is now recommending that the companies be recapitalized and that they retain more than $3 billion of capital buffer. In other words, the net worth sweep must die in order for the companies to build capital and, eventually, raise enough capital to exit conservatorship, but before they kill it officially, they'll override it and stop it so the GSEs can build capital. FHFA still needs to finalize the capital rule and the GSEs need to put together the capital restoration plan, but all the pieces are in place now, and this marks a major shift in government policy.

Investment Thesis

The two companies, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, will emerge from conservatorship adequately capitalized after a series of steps and time. This is really just a blueprint that sets the guard rails, and a few items on it can be eliminated from it via process of elimination. For example, the companies currently do not meet the criteria to be placed into receivership, so that possibility isn't practical. The plan contemplates that senior preferred may still be converted to common instead of written off. The lawsuits go without mention in this plan - the elephant in the room. All things considered, I believe as a preferred shareholder and given that this is a recapitalization, there's no reason for me to accept less than par, and on top of that, the lawsuits may lead to more. Given that set of expectations, I believe the mechanics you end up with are Moelis-style ones. I don't think you can settle the lawsuits without declaring the Senior Preferred paid off, so I think that common have some upside, albeit not as much as the Moelis plan, but who knows.

Treasury and FHFA Should Consider Increasing the $3 Billion Capital Buffer

And they should do so immediately if the plan is taken seriously.

As reported by Politico, “Treasury and FHFA should consider moving up the capital buffers, so that could be a near-term action,” the Treasury official said. That basically continues to reinforce that receivership is off the table. Don't forget that FHFA's Calabria already said the commons will continue to trade. That's not part of receivership. If this plan is to be taken seriously, FHFA and Treasury could easily sign another letter increasing the Liquidation Preference. To not do so would be inconsistent with the plan, and they should do it ASAP, i.e., before the next net worth sweep payment, if it is to have any effect. Why? Calabria already said that he would begin discussing changes to the preferred stock purchase agreements in September or October.

So that's the first big shoe to drop, in my opinion.

Preconditions for Ending the Conservatorships

Treasury recommends that FHFA should exercise its authority as conservator to begin the process to end each GSE's conservatorship in a manner consistent with the preconditions in this plan:

You'll note that Treasury recommends taking action before legislation happens in order to end the conservatorship. This involves setting capital rules and raising capital.

Recapitalizing the GSEs

As contemplated earlier as the key point, the beginning of retaining earnings by increasing the $3 billion capital reserve gets highlighted as a Treasury recommendation as part of recapitalizing the two companies:

Josh Rosner makes the salient point that the current conditions do not permit Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to be placed into receivership:

In fact, the existing Senior Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement was designed around preventing the companies from being placed into receivership. Josh Rosner takes concern with Bloomberg's reporting:

Josh is right about receivership not being a practical option here. Austin Weinstein is right that it was an option listed in the report. I think it is interesting that it was left in the report, but for the report to be complete, I think it had to have it as an option. I view this plan as really a smorgasbord of items to be worked through and considered. Considering that the Treasury official is already talking about the near-term option of increasing the capital buffer, it's pretty self-evident to anyone who understands what's going on here that receivership is inconsistent with the two companies retaining even more capital.

Summary and Conclusion

I have had over 100% of my net worth in Fannie and Freddie preferred for several years now waiting for this plan. The plan is great - it sets the stage for retaining more capital and ending the net worth sweep. It doesn't really address the elephant in the room (ongoing litigation). Mnuchin and Calabria will be in front of the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday 10 am.

With this plan officially out, it will be interesting to see how quickly they increase the capital buffers of Fannie and Freddie (effectively putting the net worth sweep to bed). How to deal with the liquidation preference is a TBD item in the context of the recapitalization. Reporters reporting the news may seem to conclude that the senior preferred liquidation preference may be able to be converted to common, massively diluting the commons, but I still don't think it is possible for the preferred to get par with that happening, and I don't see why preferred would settle for less than par when the administration just came out saying this is a recapitalization.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMCCH, FMCCI, FMCCL, FMCCN, FMCCP, FMCCS, FMCCT, FMCKP, FNMAM, FNMFN, FNMFO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.