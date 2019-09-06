DocuSign: Strong Quarter

The company doubled its addressable market recently with new solutions and the company believes this expanded suite of offerings will fuel revenue growth for the foreseeable future.

Revenue growth was strong across the board as the company continued to attract new direct customers and upsell to preexisting ones.

Thesis

DocuSign (DOCU) posted an impressive Q2-FY20 earnings report. Revenue growth and billings growth both topped 40%, and subscription revenue was up 39%.

The growth figures were improvements across the board compared to the Q1-FY20 results, which were also strong, but had some skeptics concerned that sharp growth deceleration, particularly in billings, was a sign of slower growth to come.

The Q2-FY20 report alleviated those concerns. Shares jumped more than 20% after hours on the news. Despite the boost, DocuSign is still reasonably valued given its profile as the company believes it still has massive runway ahead of it in the $50 billion eSignature market.

Q2 Sees Huge Growth Across The Board

The drastic surge in billings growth to 47% was a swift departure from the 27% seen last quarter. When asked about this growth surge by multiple surprised analysts on the earnings call, company officials said they viewed both quarterly billings metrics - Q1-FY20, Q2-FY20 - as extremes. The company said it prefers to study billings growth on a rolling four-quarter basis because booking timing can ebb and flow and spill into subsequent quarters. Over the last four quarters, billings growth is up an average of 36%, which is a strong number.

Subscription revenue, which is recurring revenue from 1- and 3-year contracts, was up 39% compared to being up 36% last quarter. Subscription revenue comprises more than 90% of company revenue. Companies subscribe to the company's eSignature solution typically in one- and three-year increments. Service revenue comprises the remainder of revenue, and in Q2, like Q1, strong service revenue growth of 72% consisted of performing statements of work to implement the company's new multi-product solutions.

The company saw strong sales growth in North America and saw sales increase nearly 50% overseas. Domestically, the company is also making progress in government sales, closing a deal with a federal agency that consists of $1 million in recurring revenue. The company added 29,000 new customers and now has a total customer count of 537,000.

Margins Contracted

The company saw subscription revenue gross margin contract from 87% to 84%. The company attributed this to inclusion of SpringCM as well as higher capacity needs of outsourced data centers in developing regions where DocuSign does not have its own data centers.

SpringCM is a contract lifecycle management solution acquired in 2018. The SpringCM solution is part of an expanded portfolio of products. The company announced that it will re-brand SpringCM as DocuSign CLM. CLM stands for contract lifecycle management.

DocuSign Is Just Getting Started

DocuSign began in 2003 and went public last year. DocuSign's core product is electronic signature software for contracts and documents. Until last quarter, the company had touted a total addressable market of $25 billion for eSignature. With its recent introduction of complementary solutions, the company believes it has now doubled its TAM to $50 billion vs. its expected revenue this year of $1 billion.

"...we're still doing plenty of deals for our core eSignature solution by itself. And we believe this $25 billion market opportunity is still largely untapped. Moreover, we view nearly every eSignature win as the basis for future expansion to other Agreement Cloud products." - Dan Springer, CEO.

Competition

Though the company has competitors in names like Adobe (ADBE) and Box (BOX), the company believes it is in the driving seat from a competitive standpoint.

Adobe doesn't always report details of how its Adobe Sign solution is doing in the market. Adobe Sign is part of the Adobe Document Cloud portfolio of products, which is part of the Adobe Digital Media business segment. Adobe's Digital Media segment grew revenue by 26% in 2018. On some conference calls, Adobe calls out the specific revenue growth rates of Adobe Sign, which in both Q3-FY18 and Q4-FY18 were reported at 25% revenue growth. In Q2-FY18, the company also reported that more than half of the Fortune 100 companies were Adobe Sign clients.

"We look very closely what other (companies) are doing. And at the same time, even though we have that maniacal focus on potential competitive threat, we have been fortunate to have a very strong leadership position in the marketplace...we really believe that our biggest focus is...on going after this giant TAM ($50 billion market) that's ahead of us where we have so much of a high ROI opportunity to provide to our customers." - CEO Dan Springer, Q2-FY20 call.

Third-party reviewers online have attempted to compare the features and customer satisfaction of both DocuSign and Adobe Sign. G2 provides a user-review comparison of the two products, and it appears DocuSign narrowly edges Adobe in most feature categories. Gartner also has a snapshot page, and the results appear comparable to those reported by G2.

As someone who has not used either product, it appears the differentiation in electronic signature products between DocuSign and Adobe Sign is slight at best and that DocuSign's recent portfolio expansion is an attempt to further embolden its position in the market and strengthen its chances of retaining and growing subscription revenue.

Strong Q3 Guidance

Heading into Q3, the company expects revenue growth to again exceed 40% on the low end, meaning subscription revenue growth will probably clock in the high 30% range again.

Valuation

DocuSign is unprofitable and is spending to aggressively expand its market presence and retain existing clients. Prior to the Q2 report, I viewed the forward P/S ratio of 8 as a reasonable valuation when DocuSign was compared to other fast-growing SaaS companies with much larger price multiples. Following Q2, I suspect the P/S will boost dramatically to above 10, but that would still be reasonable for those long-term investors looking to pay for growth and hang on for the ride.

Conclusion

The company posted a stellar quarter and is on track for years of strong growth in a still largely untapped market. I initiated a position before Q2 and will hold for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOCU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long ADBE.