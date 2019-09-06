Burlington Stores: Justified Premium To Peers, But Don't Chase It Here

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) is a discount retailer with 690 stores in the United States and is recognized as one of the largest players in the "off-price" apparel and merchandise segment. The model has bucked the trend among a relatively poor environment in the broader brick and mortar retail sector with Burlington now reporting 26 consecutive quarters of positive comparable store sales. The company has a history going back to 1973 but more recently has been a big winner since its 2013 IPO, up over 700% from the debut price.

Much of the success has been based on a steady expansion strategy along with what has been in our view overall effective management. The company just reported its Q2 earnings which beat expectations and included higher full year guidance sending shares to a new all-time high. This article recaps those results along with our view on where the stock is headed next.

Source: FinViz.com

Q2 Earnings Recap

Burlington reported its fiscal Q2 earnings on August 29th with non-GAAP EPS of $1.36, up 19% year over year and $0.22 ahead of consensus expectations. GAAP EPS of $1.26 also beat by $0.16. Revenues in the quarter climbed 10.5% y/y to $1.66 billion which was driven by a 6% increase in net new stores openings compared to the period last year while comparable store sales increased 3.8%. The results were well received by the market and shares surged by 10% on the release.

The gross margin expanded 30 basis points to 41.4% from last year while the adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.2% also increased 10bps compared to Q2 2018. Inventory levels fell during the quarter in what was described as abnormally high levels ending Q1 which management sees as providing flexibility now for the second half of the year to target opportunistic merchandise buying opportunities.

Burlington Stores Q2 2019 results. Source: Company IR

During the conference call, management highlighted the following long-term strategic priorities.

Expanding key under-penetrated categories such as home and beauty, and ladies apparel noted as a significant long-term sales opportunity.

Marketing channels across social, digital, and mobile along with traditional TV.

Private credit card and loyalty program pilot still in early stages.

Store fleet expansion - 50 net new stores in 2019

Remodel stores for consistent "brand standard" expected to reach 60% by year-end and significant majority within the next 5 years.

Increase operating margin through merchandise mix.

In terms of guidance, for the full year 2019, management sees total sales increasing between 8.8% to 9.3%. The adjusted EPS target in the range of $7.14 to $7.22 was revised higher from the previous estimate of $6.93 to $7.01 back in Q1. If the midpoint of the new EPS guidance is reached, it would represent an increase of 11.5% compared to $6.44 last year.

Burlington Stores 2019 full year guidance. Source: Company IR

While Burlington does not pay a regular dividend, the company is active in share repurchases and during the second quarter used $51 million in cash to repurchase 300,742 shares of its common stock. The company announced an additional new repurchase authorization of $400 million in shares through August 2021. Considering the current $124 million buyback authorization outstanding, the increased total amount represents a buyback yield of 3.9% over the next two years.

BURL Analysis And Forward-Looking Commentary

The comparable store sales growth at 3.8% this quarter to us was impressive because it came in contrast to more tepid numbers from its larger peers TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) and Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) in Q2. Burlington's comparable store sales growth was nearly double the 2% TJX posted and above the 3% from ROST. We take this as representing Burlington has strong brand momentum and has been able to connect with its target customers while capturing market share. This explains the positive reaction in the stock price as BURL is now trading about 15% higher from prior to the earnings release. Whatever management is doing, it's working.

While there are some key differences in terms of merchandise mix and operating strategy, the smaller profile of Burlington is acting in its favor as the market recognizes it has potentially a greater growth potential. For reference, Burlington with a market cap of $13.5 billion and 690 stores compares to TJX and ROST each with a market cap of $67.4bn and $40bn each respectively. TJX operates more than 3,000 stores in the United States along with an international business while Ross has 1,745 locations between its concepts. The numbers suggest Burlington is growing faster with a stronger trend more recently. Separately, Burlington has higher full year consensus estimates for both revenue growth and EPS.

Name Ticker Q2 Comp. Store Sales y/y Q2 Revenue y/y Full Year Revenue Consensus y/y 2019 EPS Consensus y/y Burlington Stores BURL +3.8% 10.5% 9.3% 12.1% TJX Companies TJX +2% 4.8% 5.6% 6.5% Ross Stores ROST +3% 6.4% 6.2% 7.6%

Clearly, the market likes these numbers which are reflected in higher valuation multiples for Burlington compared to TJX and ROST. Including the recent spike in the stock price post the earnings release, BURL now trades at a forward price to earnings ratio of 28.3x which is a 17% premium compared to ROST and 32% beyond TJX. The chart below also shows that BURL with a price to free cash flow of 38x is also relatively more expensive by this measure compared to 30x for TJX and 24.3x for ROST. The scenario here is that Burlington will need to grow further into its valuation while TJX and ROST need to prove they can maintain their current profitability levels, both tricky circumstances.

Data by YCharts

There are caveats of course. We note that ROST and TJX are both more profitable with a higher EBITDA margin and net profit margin even as the spread has narrowed in recent years. Our view is that it comes down to a trade-off between the higher growth outlook for Burlington compared to the more established leadership position of TJX and ROST. It's important to note that Burlington is more leveraged with a debt to EBITDA level of 1.4x versus 0.45x for TJX and 0.15x with ROST. Burlington does not pay a dividend while investors can get a yield of 1.5% with TJX and 0.9% from ROST stock.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion And Takeaway

A very solid quarter by Burlington Stores but the stock has become expensive with higher risks. We think that some of the premium to TJX and ROST is justified but it's difficult to pinpoint what exactly that spread should be. Above $200 it's likely too late to chase the stock price at the current level as it appears fully valued for all intents and purposes.

We take a neutral view on shares of BURL, balancing the out-performance in growth compared to peers this quarter while remaining cautious based on the valuation. Going forward we want to see the operating margins climb higher while same-store sales will continue to be the main monitoring point.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TJX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.