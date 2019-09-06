Dividend Income Update August 2019

The proof of our dividend investing strategy rests in these real results, even with big stinkers in the mix. This is why we diversify!

Looking back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income the portfolio generated.

The start of every month is exciting for all dividend income investors as we look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income our portfolios generated. August was exciting as ever, as my year-over-year numbers continue to highlight the trifecta magic of dividend investing, which includes adding fresh capital, dividend raises and basic compounding to create an ever-increasing passive income stream. Even if I stopped adding fresh capital today and every dividend stock I owned kept all distributions flat, without a single raise, my passive income stream would continue to grow. With that being said, let's take a look back at my August 2019 dividend income.

Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $702.57 up from $383.68 an increase of 83.1% from August of last year.

Dividend income from my ROTH account totaled $240.86 down from $252.05 a decrease of -4.4% from this time last year. No biggie here as my TD dividend came in towards the end of July rather than August compared to last year.

Dividend income from my IRA account totaled $184.66 up from $170.45 from this time last year, an increase of 8.3%.

Grand total for the month of August: $1,128.09 an increase of 39.9% from August 2018.

Brokerage Account

Year-to-date dividends: $5,097.12

Date Symbol Description Amount 08/01/2019 T AT&T INC. $33.66 08/01/2019 GIS GENERAL MILLS INC. $118.58 08/12/2019 APD AIR PROD & CHEMICALS $47.56 08/15/2019 ABT ABBOTT LABORATORIES $25.28 08/15/2019 ABBV ABBVIE INC $217.21 08/15/2019 CL COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO. $7.74 08/15/2019 HRL HORMEL FOODS CORP. $18.06 08/15/2019 PG PROCTER & GAMBLE $20.89 08/16/2019 CLX CLOROX CO. $18.02 08/20/2019 CAT CATERPILLAR INC. $77.25 08/23/2019 WAB WABTEC $0.36 08/27/2019 VSM VERSUM MATERIALS INC. $1.60 08/30/2019 SBRA SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT $82.35 08/30/2019 LTC LTC PROPERTIES, INC. REIT $34.01 Total: $702.57

ROTH Account

Year-to-date dividends: $1,735.52

Date Symbol Description Amount 08/01/2019 GIS GENERAL MILLS INC. $27.93 08/15/2019 ABBV ABBVIE INC. $65.27 08/15/2019 HRL HORMEL FOODS CORP. $1.89 08/15/2019 PG PROCTER & GAMBLE $8.20 08/20/2019 CAT CATERPILLAR INC. $66.95 08/23/2019 RY ROYAL BANK OF CANADA $68.10 08/23/2019 SBUX STARBUCKS CORP. $2.52 Total: $240.86

IRA Account

Year-to-date dividends: $765.06

Date Symbol Description Amount 08/20/2019 HCP HCP INC. REIT $64.75 08/22/2019 WELL WELLTOWER INC. REIT $68.60 08/30/2019 SBRA SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT $45.59 08/30/2019 LTC LTC PROPERTIES, INC. REIT $5.72 Total: $184.66

I have to say I'm quite pleased with my August totals. Who would complain about a 39.9% year-over-year increase and hitting that coveted four-digit milestone? The proof of our dividend investing strategy rests in these real results, even with big stinkers like GE and KHC in the mix. This is why we diversify! After all, dividends don't lie. It's real cash being returned to investors. With patience and consistency, these results and better can be achieved. Just remember, sometimes investing with blinders on can be beneficial, as it blocks out the constant noise we are bombarded with on a daily basis and keeps you focused on the job at hand, which is to keep investing, not falling for market timing traps, diversifying, not getting shaken out of the market when it tumbles, and just creating a solid, ever-growing passive income stream.

Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your August dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above.

