Universal Display Corporation: Another Strong Beat

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) reported a strong set of 2Q results, where sales were up 35% qoq, or 110% yoy, driven by a strong materials segment which grew 40% qoq. Gross margins were good at 79.6%, up 86bps yoy. Most importantly, UDC raises FY19 sales guidance to $370-390 million from $345-365 million. The stock price has been on a tear this year, but I still like the demand picture going forward, especially with penetration in the IT market and blue emitters.

What drove the beat

First, the company did mention on the earnings call of a pull-in demand of $15-20 million due to Chinese customers getting ahead of the tariffs. But based on the business in the past three months, OLED activity has continued to increase across the consumer landscape. OLEDs have been gaining strong traction in the consumer electronics market (premium smartphones, premium TVs and smart watches) and in the emerging new segment which is the IT market.

The company's materials division, which is its largest segment, contributed to $76 million of revenue during 2Q or up 40% qoq. Royalty revenues of $39 million were up 29% qoq.

Samsung making great strides in OLED panels

Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) contributed to about 39% of UDC's total revenue in 2Q19, up from 33% in 2Q18. Samsung announced in May that it was expanding its AMOLED commercial focus to the IT market to laptop makers, showcasing OLED products at Taiwan’s Computex Trade Show in June, including the Gigabyte AERO 15, Alienware m15, ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo, Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition and the Dell XPS 15. Also, Samsung reported that Q2 OLED panel sales grew qoq and made up a significant percentage of its display revenues in the high-70%'s range.

Further, Samsung highlighted that its AMOLED displays are optimized for 5G technology, allowing users to truly experience stunning visuals, high frame rates and rich DisplayHDR True Black colorization.

Near-term positive catalyst - IT market

UDC estimates that about 25% of the smartphones produced annually have OLED screens, compared to 2.5% for TV and 0.1% for the IT market, which comprises laptop/monitors/tablets. Recently, OEMs have begun experimenting with OLED displays for premium laptops, and UDC believes this trend will continue. This is a relatively untapped market with near-term upside.

Blue light emitters will be a thing of the future

While UDC is quiet on the timing of blue emitter commercialization as yields and costs are uncertain at this point in time, the company remains on track and is making good progress. Efficient blue emitters are needed to achieve significant reduction of the overall display power consumption and higher display resolution. I believe blue emitters will be a technological upgrade for the future, driving long-term growth.

Valuation: Expensive, but the growth story is just beginning

After a horrible FY18, when display and smartphone sales waned, UDC has been making a strong comeback this year with revenue doubling yoy in 1H19. While Bloomberg estimates the company's FY20E revenue growth to be about 28%, I feel this could be conservative given the current run rate and potential markets like IT and smartphone upgrades due to 5G.

UDC is trading at ~58x forward earnings, which doesn't make it cheap at all, but it is deserved for EPS growth of 40%+. I expect the stock to continue to outperform as wider OLED adoption occurs in the next few years.

