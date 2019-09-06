Green Dot Is Extremely Cheap, But For Good Reason

Green Dot (GDOT) has been one of the worst stocks to own this year, down nearly 65%. The results from the second quarter painted a very negative picture of the company, despite headline revenue and earnings figures looking rather supportive. Brokers have been quick to cut targets significantly, having been caught on the wrong side of the trade as well. The weakness stems from the company cutting its fiscal year guide as a result of competitive pressures impacting account growth. This may not be a temporary factor, and I think investors need to seriously avoid this stock despite its low valuation.

Source: FinTech Futures

Walking Through Q2 Earnings And The Guidance Cut

Green Dot reported operating revenue of $278 million, which was up 6% YOY. Net income came in at $35 million, with EPS at $0.64. Adjusted EBITDA also rose 18% YOY and non-GAAP EPS rose 22% YOY. The company beat expectations on the bottom line, but failed to impress investors with the top-line result. However, the degree to which it missed was less than 1%, for which a 40% drop in the stock immediately after seems a bit harsh. Rather, it was the cut in the guidance that drove investors' negativity. I thought the quote from CEO Steve Streit in the initial earnings press release was particularly interesting:

"Despite the competitive challenges that are creating pressure on unit sales in our legacy prepaid product lines and therefore, active accounts, we feel confident that our strategic roadmap can put us back on a healthy growth trajectory in 2020."

The business' KPIs, for the most part, showed growth this past quarter. Taking a look at the below table, the number of active accounts fell from 5.86 million in Q2 2018 to 5.66 million in Q2 2019. Additionally, the number of tax refunds fell from 2.79 million in Q2 2018 to 2.52 million Q2 2019. I'm less concerned with this KPI, however, as the seasonality of the business resides in the first quarter each year, for which the company showed impressive growth from 8.75 million refunds to 9.39 million refunds this year. Despite the growth in gross dollar volume, purchase volume, and the number of cash transfers, with the latter surpassing 11 million in a quarter for the first time, investors have fixated on the lower number of accounts. A decline in this figure certainly isn't a good thing, and based upon the CEO's comments, competitive pressures are clearly having a very real impact on the business. Management pointed to the "multi-hundred million dollar investments in neo-banks that compete directly with Green Dot" as cause for the weakness.

Source: Company Press Release

The question then becomes "How does Green Dot grow active accounts?" Green Dot's core vision is that its market opportunity is the 120 million U.S. consumers from ages 18 to 50 that prefer digital banking over branches, providing card programs and payment solutions to these individuals that range from checking and prepaid accounts to remittance and tax refund services. While that seems like a great addressable market, the real weakness for the company in terms of account growth lies in the non-direct deposit accounts, which declined by 250k accounts YOY.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company also attributed the loss of accounts to a loss of unit sales in the prepaid product lines, the severity of which increased YOY. The earnings call provided a few interesting bits of color on the current situation. The loss in active prepaid accounts was partially offset by an increase of 240k Banking as a Service ("BaaS") accounts. According to the company, increased marketing spend from so-called "neo-banks" have caused competitive pressures to spike, as they're "flush with new rounds of venture capital, spending a record amount of marketing dollars to convert customers to their largely free bank account offerings." The company has referenced its track record of being able to ride through periods of increased competition before and thus sees active account growth returning in 2020; however, it also gave the guide that Q3 will likely show another decrease in active accounts before Q4 shows signs of stability.

The company has a "Six-Step Plan" in order to grow the business, which will serve as the rebuttal to the thesis that this business is in decline for the next several years. I've seen an increased amount of negativity on this stock and, certainly, performance reflects that; however, I find it hard to believe that management would sit idly by and not aggressively try to grow its account base and rather succumb to the pressures of competition.

Source: Investor Presentation

First, the two new products coming are interesting. First, the company launched the Unlimited Cash Back Bank Account (via Green Dot Bank) on July 30th, so we'll be able to see the relative success of the product on the Q3 report. It's a high yield savings account mixed with a high rewards feature, which seems quite attractive considering how low savings rates are in the U.S. (and globally, for that matter). The account offers 3% cashback on debit card purchases and 3% in an annual savings rate. However, the company doesn't expect the incremental revenue driven by this product to fully offset the loss of revenue associated with a lower number of active accounts in the prepaid line. I find this to be rather interesting in light of how compelling those rates are and there really aren't any other accounts that can compete with it.

After the launch, the company will increase purchase volume and attract a more committed customer base, for which I imagine a higher period of promotional spending will precede this development. That drives costs up and profits down, which impacts valuation. We'll have more visibility into this come the Q3 earnings report. Past that, the BaaS developments are actually exciting, and I believe to be one of the more positive things that came out of this report.

The company will release its 3.0 architecture for BaaS (the second new product), which is a more advanced version of its current platform, for which management has noted that there's strong interest from existing and prospective partners who want to use the technology in the future. The company also has the actual growth to back this confidence, as it's on track to see bank growth of +60% this year, which translates to an increase in sales of +70% for the platform.

I'm less concerned with step five since it's very high level in nature, but the final step is where investors want to focus. If the two product launches go better than expected and BaaS 3.0 resonates and drives incremental customer growth, then this stock can get back on track and can begin to command a higher multiple. Until such time, seeing is going to be believing for investors. This company currently isn't afforded the benefit of the doubt.

Ignore The Valuation At This Level

With a customer base of nearly 50 million people using its products, as well as over 5 million accounts open, it's difficult to see how this company is faltering at a high level. Yet, the devil is always in the details, and the guidance for continued weakness in active accounts, as well as higher marketing spend diverting revenue opportunities away from the company, is primarily to blame. All things considered, the valuation metrics look extremely cheap. The stock trades at 9.4x earnings and 5.6x EV/EBITDA. I've said it before, but finding stocks trading under 10x earnings that are growing earnings YOY is very rare and deserve your attention.

However, the potential value of GDOT depends on how investors want to balance risks here. The stock has seen value absolutely evaporate this year, which isn't a term I get to use often. There is a real fundamental reason backing that evaporation and it's not so clear how quickly the company can overcome competitive pressures, despite its general target of 2020 showing a return to growth. The six-step plan may not be all that bulls hope for with the stock and if growth falters.

Source: StockCharts

The company also doesn't pay a dividend. Normally, if a company's stock were to tank like this, the dividend can help prospective shareholders get over the line to buy shares because the yield will help to compensate for any potential short-term volatility; however, no such benefit currently exists. Now, the company has shown before that it is committed to shareholders and did an accelerated share repurchase back in May, where it purchased 1.7 million shares.

Considering the stock was trading in the mid-$40s then, the company definitely "put its money where its mouth is" as this represents a near $70-80 million purchase. The company's full commitment is for $100 million, which I expect to be fulfilled as the stock continues to hang around low levels. For a company with a market cap of about $2 billion at that time, that's a significant signal to investors that it is confident in its business and its future prospects.

Conclusion

While most performance metrics of Green Dot's business indicate that the company is performing well, especially when it comes to the financial statements themselves, there is real concern about the weakness of account growth, especially as it relates to a difficult to quantify factor like competitive pressure. There is no guarantee that the company's six-step plan digs it out of this hole, and there's even the chance that it gets significantly worse before it gets better, if it does. Despite the stock trading below 10x earnings, I think this is a stock well worth avoiding right now given the high level of risk attached.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.