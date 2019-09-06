Macy's Digital Contribution To Comparable Sales

When I wrote "Macy's Is Not Sears" in November of 2017, I said that Macy's (M) was close to turning comparable sales positive, at a time when Macy's had just posted 11 consecutive negative comps. Macy's stock was subsequently rewarded for delivering positive comparable sales over the next year, more than doubling from its November 2017 lows to its summer 2018 highs. However, the shares have since round-tripped that move as the "next Sears, next JCPenny" narrative has returned in full force. Since the retail apocalypse started making headlines, Target (TGT) has become viewed as surviving the transition to digital-first shopping, but Macy's is not getting credit for making the same transition.

Below are comparable sales for Macy's and Target since Q4 2014. Importantly, Macy's and Target include all digital sales in this aggregate comparable sales number.

Source: Macy's website, Target website, and SEC filings (compiled by Author).

Digital Channel

Macy's has been able to deliver positive comparable store sales in recent quarters on the strength of its digital business, which continues to grow at least 10% a year. Though not specifically disclosed, during Macy's recent earnings prepared remarks, management said, "Our digital business delivered its 40th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth." Macy's has invested heavily in its e-commerce offerings, and has ongoing capitalized software costs of about $300M a year:

"Investing activities for 2018 included purchases of property and equipment totaling $657 million and capitalized software of $275 million, compared to purchases of property and equipment totaling $487 million and capitalized software of $273 million for 2017." [page 26 of 2018 10-K, bold added]

Competing with Amazon is not cheap. Macy's allocating ~1% revenues for software development spend is commendable to compete in a digital-first retail world. Wall Street has recently lauded Target for investing in digital and omnichannel, while not giving Macy's any credit for doing the same. Target has been spending a little less than 1% of its $75B revenues on "Information Technology, Supply Chain, and Other" Capital Expenditures of $568M in 2018 [page 25 of 2018 10-K]. Macy's.com did very well last holiday season, and I expect Macy's digital and mobile investments will be enough to keep it as a top US e-commerce property. ComScore had December 2018 unique visits at 46M, compared to 79M at Target.com [Source: Portada Online, "Macy's Improves Online Ranking in December Despite Disappointing Comparable Store Sales"].

Macy's shareholders should pressure management to start disclosing digital channel sales, in the same way that Target has been doing for several years. Below is a screenshot from page 19 of Target's 2018 10-K:

Source: Page 19 of Target 2018 10-K

Target discloses digital's contribution to comparable store sales, whereas Macy's forces analysts and shareholders to deduce digital and physical sales contribution from vague commentary. This has probably been done to mask how poorly physical stores sales were doing, but there is no sense hiding it. Digital sales most likely now comprise around 20% of Macy's revenues, or about $5B. As Macy's digital channel continues to grow at more than 10% per year, it is now providing around a 2% boost to total comparable sales. (20% of revenues * 10% growth = +2%).

Physical Retail - Good Doors and Bad Doors

What about the other eighty percent of the business that is non-digital? Macy's recently revealed (slide 7) that 150 stores make up about half of its physical stores sales, I'll refer to these as good doors. Macy's is investing in these good doors with its "Growth 150" initiative, with all updates expected to be complete on all stores before this year's holiday shopping season. Macy's expects these good doors to deliver mid-single digit comparable store sales growth, which would provide about a 2% lift to total comparable sales. (40% of revenues*5% growth = +2%)

It's important to keep in mind these stores are located in areas with population and income growth as a tailwind. As an aside, +4% comp should be expected for any business maintaining its nominal share of US economy growing at 2% real GDP with 2% inflation. Although the 150 store list has not been published, it is likely similar to the top 150 stores the Cincinnati Business Courier published in 2016. [Before bashing your local Macy's in the comment section, please make sure it is not on this list.]

The other 500 Macy's stores are the bad doors that are suffering from declining foot traffic, and they are expected to continue to deliver negative mid-single digit comparable store sales. These are dragging down comparable stores sales by about 2% (40% of revenues * -5% contraction = -2%). Macy's is committed to keeping the majority of these open, as they view them as key to maintaining their national footprint and a driver of their digital sales growth. In the long-term, they might become staffed more as online "fulfillment centers" rather than full-service department stores.

Conclusion

Adding that up, we have digital adding 2%, good doors adding 2%, and bad doors subtracting 2%, for net 2% positive comparable sales growth. Importantly, the digital channel is finally growing enough to offset the declining bad doors. This explains how Macy's has been delivering slightly positive comps the last 7 quarters. The physical to digital trend is showing no sign of abating, so 12% digital growth and 5% bad doors decline could continue for the foreseeable future.

The above chart shows what would happen to revenue splits by channel Digital/Good Door/Bad Door channels if +12%, +5%, -5% growth rates were maintained in each channel. Note, this is not a prediction, but a theoretical exercise. Importantly, in this scenario the blended total revenue growth rate increases over time as the digital channel makes up a larger percentage of revenue and the 500 Bad Doors a smaller percentage. Based on current market prices, the probability of Macy's delivering positive comparable sales such as these is seen as remote.

If Macy's were to deliver consistently positive comparable sales, it would most likely lead to significant multiple expansion in Macy's stock. For a relative valuation comparison, look no further than to Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL). Burlington posted 3.4% and 3.2% comparable store sales in its last two fiscal years, which relatively speaking, is considered "killing it" in the struggling apparel industry. Interestingly enough, this momentum has caused Burlington's market cap to be worth three times that of Macy's, despite the fact that Macy's has about double the profits. That's multiple expansion and multiple contraction for you (30x vs 5x PE ratios). All of this despite digital being the future of retail, and Burlington having a software budget a tenth the size of Macy's. [Burlington's 2018 10-K]

I will be disappointed with anything below a 2% comparable sales number for Macy's this holiday quarter. Less than that would show the digital channel is not offsetting bad door physical sales declines. I am also hoping for Macy's to guide to +1% to +3% comparable sales for 2020, compared to 2019's flat to +1% comparable sales guidance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No information provided should be considered investment advice. Please do your own due diligence.