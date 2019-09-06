Limited Downside For Standard Drilling Due To A Large Discount To Book Value

The book value is also more secure given the large cash postion.

The large discount to book value makes the downside very limited at the current stock price.

Standard Drilling has continued to deliver good results but the stock has gone in the opposite direction.

Investment Thesis

Standard Drilling (OTC:SDSDF) has been trading at a discount to book value in just under a year now. Some initial criticism was that the conservative valuation assumed by the company was not conservative enough. However, after recent fleet sales above book value, the argument carries little weight.

Term rates have continued to improve, the company now has a larger percentage exposure to large-size PSVs, and a larger portion of the book value is in the form of cash. Despite this, the stock is trading at its largest discount to book value since entering the PSV market.

Figure 1 - Source: Financial Reports

Market Update

No additional fleet purchases or sales have been announced since my last article a quarter ago. After the sales in New World Supply, the company has an increased focus at the large-size PSVs which have continued to lead the recovery as the below charts indicate.

Figure 2 - Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

The utilization rate has been encouraging, with large-size PSVs being slightly better. There is a significant difference in profitability in favour of the large-size PSVs which have had a positive EBITDA of $2.3M YTD while the mid-size PSVs was negative $0.1M YTD.

Another positive aspect is that we have started to see more long-term contracts come into place, with some stretching well into 2020.

Valuation

The company had 576,026 thousand shares outstanding as of the last quarter, there haven't been any changes in over a year. Given a stock price of 1.04 NOK and an exchange rate USDNOK of 9.03, we are looking at a market cap of $66.3M.

The book value as of the last quarter was 118.8M. From the book value, the investor presentation indicated that $26.9M was in cash. From $26.9M, $6.6M was held in the parent company as of the end of Q2 and $14.9M was paid to the company from a share-repurchase related to New World Supply Ltd, page 4 Q2 2019.

I assume the remaining $5.4M (26.9-6.6-14.9) is part of the $97.3M level 3 conservative fair value. The company hasn't verified this, but if there is $5.4M are on top of the $97.3M level 3 conservative FV, the situation is even better.

Figure 3 & 4 - Source: Q2 2019 Financial Report, Page 13

The company has $9K in liabilities and a very clean balance sheet. The book value can be summed up by $26.9M in cash and $91.9M in level 3 conservative fair value. If we instead assume the valuation based on a more liquid market as the company provided, we are looking at $126.6M in level 3 valuation, after adjusting for the $5.4M cash position. Add back the total cash and the upside is even more attractive.

Figure 5 - Source: Own Calculations

Based on the very low market value of $66.3M, we are looking at a 79% upside just to go back to trading at conservative valuation as we have seen before. If the market returns to a more liquid state, the upside is 132%.

41% of the market value is covered by cash, which means there is very little downside. The conservative level 3 fair value could be selling at 50 cents on the dollar and we are still looking at a 10% upside from today's stock price.

Conclusion

Last time the stock price was down at these levels, we saw a number of insider purchases. It is also worth noting that the company is authorized to purchase its own shares, even though no purchases has been made to date.

Short of another $20 per barrel of oil scenario, the risk-reward is very attractive for Standard Drilling. I have been increasing my position over the last few weeks and months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SDSDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long Standard Drilling on Olso Stock Exchange.