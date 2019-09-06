Federal Reserve Watch: The New Regime

Commercial banks still hold large amounts of "excess reserves" on their balance sheets, indicating that financial institutions still possess massive amounts of liquidity.

However, Federal Reserve officials have seemed to move on to the next stage in terms of reducing the size of the Fed's securities portfolio, actually adding US Treasury securities in August.

It appears as if the Federal Reserve is ready to reduce its policy rate of interest, the reason being the uncertainty that exists in markets pertaining to unsettled trade discussions.

The Federal Reserve has ended its efforts to “normalize” its balance sheet.

That is, the Fed has now moved on to the next stage of its operations. It has stopped reducing the size of its securities portfolio and now is focusing almost entirely on what it should do with interest rates.

On Wednesday, July 31, the Federal Reserve reduced its policy rate of interest by 25 basis points. On that date, the ceiling of the Fed’s range for the Federal Funds rate was dropped from 2.50 percent to 2.25 percent. The lower end of the range was reduced to 2.00 percent.

The effective Federal Funds rate had averaged 2.40 percent in July, right around the average for June. In August, the effective Federal Funds rate averaged 2.13 percent.

It appears as if Fed officials are ready to lower the target rate for the Federal Funds rate another 25 basis points at the next meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, which will be held on September 17 and 18.

Nick Timiraos writes in the Wall Street Journal:

“Federal Reserve officials are gearing up to reduce interest rates at their next policy meeting in two weeks, most likely by a quarter-percentage point, as the trade war between the U.S. and China darkens the global economic outlook”.



“The idea of an aggressive half-point cut to battle the slowdown hasn’t gained much support inside the central bank, according to interviews with officials and their public speeches.”

The crucial point is that Federal Reserve officials seem to be resigned to the fact that their next moves on the policy front will be to lower the policy rate of interest. By how much the rate will be lowered, however, is apparently still open for debate.

There is a lot going on within this environment, and analysts and investors should pay attention to market reactions to Fed moves, with special attention given to movements in the value of the US dollar.

Recently, traders have seemed to want the value of the US dollar to strengthen, and the market has responded positively to Federal Reserve caution about reducing its policy rate too quickly or by too much.

Now, however, as mentioned by Mr. Timiraos, the Fed has become much more sensitive to the impact the ongoing trade discussion between China and the United States has been having.

Traders do not seem to want the Federal Funds rate to drop too quickly, if it is to drop at all. They want the value of the dollar to remain strong, given the relative economic strength of the United States in the world. So, the value of the US dollar is an important variable to watch in this world of threatening trade differences.

Beyond that, the Federal Reserve has apparently moved into a new era as far as how it manages its securities portfolio. It appears as if the straightforward reduction in the Fed’s securities portfolio is over.

In the banking week that ended on August 28, 2019, the Federal Reserve actually purchased $14.4 billion of US Treasury securities. This is the first outright increase in the Fed’s holdings of US government securities for a very long time. Overall, the securities portfolio as a whole still continued to decline as the Fed let $22.2 billion of mortgage-backed securities mature off of its balance sheet.

For August as a whole, the securities portfolio continued to decline, but only by $9.6 billion, as the Federal Reserve substantially modified its handling of how rapidly it was allowing the portfolio to change. In July, the decline in the securities portfolio amounted to over $52 billion, and in June the decline was almost $29 billion.

So, it appears that Federal Reserve officials have definitely modified their behavior with respect to the securities portfolio.

In terms of the liquidity in the banking system, the amount of excess reserves in the banking system, as proxied by the Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks, now stands at $1.455 trillion on September 4, showing that the banks still possess a lot of liquidity. However, over the past three months, Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks have dropped by over $80 billion.

Factors supplying reserves to the banking system fell by almost $90 billion, with, of course, the decline in the size of the securities portfolio producing all of the decline. Factors absorbing reserves fell by only about $10 billion, resulting in the $80 billion decline in Reserve Balances held at the Federal Reserve by commercial banks.

We need to continue to watch what the Fed is doing with the securities portfolio in order to interpret how Fed officials are managing the liquidity position of the banks.

As far as I can see, the excess reserve position is not impacting the level of interest rates at all. We are certainly far away from the time period when the Fed tried to keep the money markets “taut” so as to know where the market pressures were coming from.

Today, the commercial banks are awash with liquidity. Market pressure on short-term interest rates seems to be almost non-existent, and the Fed sets its policy rate where it desires, primarily to send a signal to the financial markets about where it intends to be going.

The absence of market pressure on the policy rate of interest shows up, I believe, in the fact that the effective Federal Funds rate changes hardly at all, once set, and only really moves after Federal Reserve officials make a policy rate change.

Thus, going forward, as in the past few years, the Fed’s balance sheet appears to have very little to do with the setting of interest rates. The setting of interest rates depends upon where Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues on the FOMC want to take it and for the reasons they give for a change. It looks like this procedure will continue for some time into the future.

