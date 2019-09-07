Parex Resources: Ultra Low-Cost Oil In Colombia Provides Pricing Protection

Introduction

I suddenly realized it has been almost 18 months since I provided an update on Canada’s Parex Resources (OTCPK:PARXF) which produces oil in Colombia. I was originally attracted to the story because of a combination of two important elements. First of all, Parex had a very low production cost while it is selling the oil based on a Brent-pricing (and the Brent oil price is traditionally higher than the WTI price). There usually is a discount on the Brent price for Colombian oil and this differential has caused Colombian producers quite a few headaches in the past. Definitely time to check up on Parex’s performance and how the company weathers the oil price volatility.

As mentioned, Parex Resources is a Canadian company and although its US listing does provide some liquidity (with an average volume of just over 3,000 shares per day), the company’s main listing on the TSX should be your preferred trading venue as the volume is superior (with almost 600,000 shares changing hands every day). The ticker symbol in Canada is PXT, and the current market capitalization is C$3.07B but as Parex reports its financial results in US Dollar, I will use the USD as the base currency throughout the entire article. Parex’s market cap in USD is US$2.34B.

Parex Resources’ financial results continue to be nothing short of impressive

In the first half of the year, Parex produced an average of 51,733 barrels of oil equivalent per day thanks to a higher production in the second quarter when the output increased to in excess of 52,000 boe/day. That’s roughly 20% more than the oil equivalent output in the second quarter of last year, and it’s good to see oil actually represents 98% of the oil equivalent output with the remainder of the equivalent production generated by natural gas sales.

Source: Company presentation

The Brent price in the first semester was approximately $66.21/barrel and due to the aforementioned differential between the Brent price and the local oil price in Colombia, Parex Resources received $56.25 per barrel of oil equivalent. Fortunately, the company’s pure production expenses remained very low at $5.61/barrel and even after including the $4.65 transportation expenses, the total production + transportation cost in the first semester was less than US$10.5/barrel.

Source: Financial statements

The total revenue from the oil and gas sales in H1 2019 was roughly US$548M and after taking the royalty payments into consideration, the net revenue was $481M. As Parex doesn’t hedge its oil production there are no hedge income or losses that need to be applied against the revenue. And as the total production cost was just $218M (including a $61M depreciation expense and $15M in share-based expenses), resulting in a pre-tax income of $266M and a net income of $184M or $1.23 per share. Indeed, the stock is trading at less than $17/share but generated a net income of $1.23/share in the first half of the year.

The operating cash flow was also strong at $137M which included a $148M investment in Parex’s working capital position. So on an adjusted basis, the operating capital including the lease payments was a very strong $279.5M. Parex also invested approximately $101M on capex and reported a $19.5M working capital change based on the investing cash flows. So after taking all these elements into consideration, the adjusted operating cash flow is approximately $265M. After deducting the $101M in capex, Parex generated $164M in free cash flow, which is approximately US$1.13 per share.

Source: company presentation

Low-cost production reduces the impact of oil price volatility

The main advantage of Parex Resources is the low production cost of its oil. Considering it spent just $97.5M in H1 in production and transportation expenses on the production of 9.36 million barrels of oil equivalent, the total expenses per barrel were just over $10, and that’s a serious competitive advantage for Parex. Because whether the Brent oil price is trading at $50 or $65, with a low-cost asset base of around $10 per barrel (and just $6/barrel in pure production expenses), it doesn’t really matter as Parex continues to generate strong cash flows.

That’s also clearly noticeable on Parex’s balance sheet which contains $318M in cash, and zero debt (only a few minor lease obligations of less than $10M and decommissioning liabilities totalling less than $80M).

This means that although the current market capitalization of Parex Resources is approximately $2.34B, the enterprise value is just $2B thanks to the net cash on the balance sheet.

Meanwhile, Parex continues to invest in expansion. In its 2019 budget, the company has included 16 exploration wells and 30 development wells to make sure it can continue to gradually increase its oil production.

Source: company presentation

The current 2P reserves of 185 million barrels are sufficient to guarantee a 10-year production life, but considering the new production and development wells that are currently being drilled, it wouldn’t be too optimistic to expect an increased 2P reserve and reserve life index when the independent consultants calculate the updated oil reserves at the end of this year.

Source: Company presentation

Investment thesis

Parex Resource is currently trading at an enterprise value of $2B which means the H1 free cash flow result of $164M is actually very impressive. And considering Parex is guiding for an average production rate of 53,000 boe/day, we should be expecting the average production rate in the second semester to exceed 54,000 boe/day which means that although the Brent oil price has taken a breather, the cash flows shouldn’t be impacted too hard as the higher output will compensate for the lower oil price.

As such, I think Parex has a good shot at generating $300M in free cash flow this year, and that makes this company very attractive, even at the current oil price. I still have a long position in Parex Resources and although the current share price is definitely frustrating, the strong cash flows continue to strengthen the balance sheet and one day, the market will catch up on that.

