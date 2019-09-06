Correctly Evaluating SINA's Worth

(Sina Weibo's upcoming Instagram-like app. Image from radiichina.)

It's been a crazy ride for SINA (SINA) investors in the past five years since spinning off its Weibo (WB) unit public in 2014. Its stock recently tested a multi-year low below $35 and has since rebounded back above $40 after an upside earnings surprise. Despite the stock's dramatic fall from above $120 in 2018, SINA's second quarter 2019 earnings showed a stable core business despite challenging conditions due to increasing trade tensions between the US and China. However investors should not concentrate on SINA's operating results but view it more as an investment holding company with a successful track record.

Core Businesses

At the headline level, SINA easily beat Wall Street's Q2 expectations by $0.25 in EPS which represented almost a 50% surprise. Because most of SINA's consolidated earnings include its 45.7% minority interest in Weibo, most casual investors will likely misinterpret SINA's earnings.

SINA's earnings report fully incorporates Weibo's financial figures. To take into account its minority interest in Weibo, SINA backs out the minority interest in the final profit and loss line. For example, the company's consolidated net income line was $99.1 million, but $47.6 million was removed for its non-controlling portion of Weibo leaving a final $51.4 million for its shareholders.

About 81% of SINA's reported consolidated revenues are from Weibo's operations. The remaining revenue portion comes from SINA's own legacy portal business and emerging fin-tech business. It's worth mentioning SINA's wholly operated businesses as a whole have been stagnant in recent years and nearly all of the company's consolidated revenue growth has come from Weibo's expansion.

In addition, SINA's core businesses excluding figures from Weibo operate at a loss. The table below shows the operating losses for SINA's numbers excluding Weibo in the first half of 2019.

SINA's core businesses excluding Weibo contribution:

Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Revenues $114.80 $106.70 Gross Profit $66.11 $58.88 Operating Expenses $87.81 $84.12 Operating Profit -$21.69 -$25.24

(Figures taken from SINA's and WB's Q2 earnings reports. Dollar figures in millions of USD.)

While SINA's core businesses operates at a GAAP operating loss, the financial impact is minimal to cash flow after backing out share based compensation and factoring net interest income from the company's large cash balance. At the net income level, SINA's individual business is GAAP profitable after factoring in earnings, dividends, and realized capital gains from its other equity holdings.

Since SINA's consolidated earnings include Weibo contribution, some investors may overstate SINA's valuations. If investors use the company's consolidated figures as a basis for stock evaluation, they should not factor in the 45.7% holding in WB stock separately. If investors use the 45.7% holding in WB stock as an intrinsic base for SINA's valuation, they should completely back out Weibo's revenues and earnings from SINA's consolidated report. Including both would overstate SINA's earnings and assets.

Lastly as I often note for US listed Chinese companies that report in USD but operate completely in China, investors should spend the time to convert the reported USD figures to its native RMB currency. Unless the company takes any actions that requires the use of USD, such as paying dividends, investors should ignore translated USD figures because it will skew results. The following table shows both SINA's reported USD figures and the actual RMB results to show SINA's core business has been stable while Weibo has actually grown meaningfully despite challenging macro-economic conditions.

Revenues in USD vs RMB:

SINA Revenues (USD) SINA Revenues (RMB) Weibo Revenues (SD) Weibo Revenues (RMB) Q2 2018 $114.80 734.75 $426.59 2730.17 Q2 2019 $106.71 733.12 $431.84 2966.71

(Figures from SINA's and WB's Q2 earnings reports. Dollar figures in millions of USD based on Q2 2018 rate of 6.40 and Q2 2019 rate of 6.87. RMB figures in millions.)

SINA's 'Other' Equity Holdings

While SINA's internally developed Weibo unit has been a major financial hit for the company, other external minority investments have on average been equally successful. The following table shows SINA's realized gains from its minority holdings and equity stakes which included big names such as Youku Tudou, MCOX, Alibaba, Tian Ge, E-House, and Jupai.

Realized investment gains:

FY 2013-2015 FY 2016 FY 2017 FY 2018 SINA Consolidated $240.23 $289.69 $132.01 $99.26 Weibo $1.43 $0.53 $0.01 -$0.29 SINA ex. WB $238.80 $289.16 $131.99 $99.55

(Figures from SINA's 2015, 2018, and WB's 2018 annual reports. Dollar figures in millions of USD.)

After backing out Weibo's portion of the consolidated long term investments, SINA's current investment basket totaled $1.394 billion as of the end of the second quarter. Despite very challenging market conditions in China which the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges reflect, SINA's current holdings have fared fairly well in recent quarters as the following table shows.

Unrealized net investment adjustments:

FY 2018 H1 2019 SINA Consolidated $40.75 $68.55 Weibo $17.23 -$4.16 SINA ex. WB $23.52 $72.71

(Figures from SINA's and WB's 2018 annual reports in addition to SINA's and WB's Q2 earnings reports. Dollar figures in millions of USD.)

The table above reflect current unrealized gains net of impairment losses and earnings contributions from current minority stakes and investment holdings.

While SINA has taken impairment losses on its holdings, the company has managed to maintain overall profitability from these investments. As the tables above show, SINA has never had to post an annual loss from equity positions in recent years and has managed to post very significant realized and unrealized gains totaling over $850 million since 2012. As the CEO mentioned in their recent Q2 earnings conference call, the company has been taking a very cautious approach on investments.

"And so with a lot of APP and Internet companies going away, that this particular market is either you're taking something that's very big or I mean your investment is just going to zero. So we'll be very cautious in this kind of market condition."

With almost half a billion in cash, SINA could take advantage of current market distress in China. Management also noted optimism in its US investment in TuSimple which is a potential unicorn in the making.

Valuing SINA Based On Assets

At the end of the second quarter, SINA's net cash and investment position stood at almost $1.8 billion, or about $25.60 per share. While SINA's long term investments are not cash equivalents, investors should treat it as liquidable assets that have as a whole produced positive returns as shown in the section above.

Cash and equity assets:

SINA Consolidated Weibo SINA ex. WB Cash $1,432.00 $961.00 $471.00 Short Term Investments $599.00 $598.00 $1.00 Long Term Investments $2,301.00 $907.00 $1,394.00 Short Term Debt $71.00 $0.00 $71.00 Convertible Debt $886.00 $886.00 $0.00 SINA Cash: $1,795.00 per Share: $25.64

(Figures from SINA's and WB's Q2 earnings reports. Dollar figures in millions of USD.)

SINA has also shown a willingness to divest to lock in realized gains after private equity positions go public so most of these positions are not long term strategic investments core to the company's business. The position in US based TuSimple is a prime example of a company with absolutely no relation or bearing to SINA's core businesses and would likely be divested should it undergo a successful IPO.

Thus even if investors valued the remaining non-cash/investment portion of SINA's balance sheet at zero, the floor should be around this $25-26 level. As noted above, SINA also own 45.7% of Weibo which as of today is worth about $4.6 billion or roughly $65 per SINA share. Combining these two asset classes puts SINA's worth at $90 per share. This also entirely discounts SINA's wholly owned core businesses which still generate over $400 million in revenues annually as well as other intangible businesses under development.

Of course, SINA's WB position is wildly fluid since it's a publicly traded company. At current levels WB is trading at about 15x forward earnings while still growing revenues at almost 10% despite macro-economic headwinds. Even if investors value WB at just 10x forward earnings which I believe is more than conservative, SINA would be worth at least $67 based on its cash and equity positions.

How much Weibo can grow from its recent 486 million monthly active user base in a country with almost 1.4 billion in population is up for debate, but it's fair to say there are still upside possibilities considering 90% of this population is below 65 of age. After all, the monthly active user base did increase by 55 million from 2018, representing 12.8% annual growth. Weibo which operates like Twitter has also been working on an Instagram-like app that could incrementally add to revenues once officially launched.

Final Thoughts

Given SINA's recent price action, it appears investors have been valuing the stock based on its consolidated earnings. Excluding the non-controlling Weibo portion of SINA's consolidated earnings, the stock is trading at about 14x forward earnings. With most of its revenues and nearly all of its net income reliant on Weibo which has struggled in the past couple quarters to surpass double digit annual revenue growth, SINA might not appear interesting as growth story based solely on earnings.

In my opinion, this would be the incorrect method of valuing SINA shares. SINA and Weibo's businesses have been undergoing a cyclical business downturn brought about by increasing trade tensions with the US. This wouldn't be the first time since even in China's secular multi-decade growth story, periods of deceleration did exists. SINA's wild stock swings from +100% one year to -50% a couple of years later repeated multiple times in the past 15-20 years mirrors cyclical cycles within China's secular growth.

Although SINA's consolidated earnings could stagnate or even decline, it would represent near trough levels that could normalize quickly to the upside after China's economy stabilizes. For this reason, putting valuations based on earnings during cyclical peaks or troughs would be the wrong strategy and investors should value the company based on its intrinsic assets during these periods of earnings uncertainty.

While SINA is deeply discounted intrinsically, there are still near term political and economic risks. Despite the overall US markets shrugging off increasing trade tensions with China believing cooler heads will ultimately prevail, the situation has only gotten much worse. While both sides have delayed escalation at times, neither side as backed off at all and in my opinion it doesn't look like the situation will improve barring a complete capitulation by President Trump.

Prior to China's National Day on October 1st, Chinese President Xi will unlikely to do anything to escalate the trade situation with the US. This event is too important to Chinese leaders and they would unlikely do anything to cause a calamity as this date quickly nears. In my opinion, this is why China tried to dial down the anti-US rhetoric in the past couple weeks but if President Trump misreads this as weakness, the situation could get much worse after October 1st when the real retaliation for President Trump's recent tariff increases could take place.

With some US companies already starting to relocate out of China combined with President Trump's recent tweet 'we don't need China', I would not be surprised if China decided to go nuclear and take actions against US companies doing business in China. If China believes the structural relationship between the two counties has permanently changed, China's un-played card is to make it extremely difficult if not impossible for US companies to make money in China. This would not only remove the amazing growth stories for many large US multinationals, but cause S&P earnings to decline. If China believe President Trump would do anything, including completely capitulating, they may play this card to cause extreme pressure on the US stock markets.

As a US listed Chinese company, SINA has shown to be extremely vulnerable to investor sentiment in the US so I would find it extremely unlikely it could rally contrary to the US markets if tensions got to the boiling point. However the 'quiet' period prior to October 1st could provide a relief rally especially after SINA's recent earnings beat and give investors a chance to either hedge or deleverage depending on their own situation.

I would also use rallies predicated on potential trade resolution as hedging opportunities such as to sell out of the money covered calls in order to buy protective puts. Negotiations have all failed in the past year because it's clear in my opinion China will not settle for anything less than the status quo prior to President Trumps initial tariff escalation last year. The only action China has been willing to take is to gradually increase US purchases which would lower the trade gap over a multi-year period. China's unwillingness to give into US demands beyond this offer has only incited President Trump's retaliatory actions and worsened relations after each negotiation period.

Since SINA is still so intrinsically undervalued with an absolute floor not far below current levels, it's still worth holding SINA through potentially extremely negative news flow. As I mentioned in my previous SINA article, management could divest additional Weibo shares to current SINA shareholders, or even make a privatization bid. Any action of nature would instantly benefit SINA shares so for long term investors its stock is still a good risk reward play on China's growing Internet usage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SINA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.