Great Britain: No Place To Go

With Mr. Johnson's idea failing, Great Britain faces no place to go, although, in my mind, a new vote to "remain" in the European Union would be an acceptable alternative.

Since the vote, no plan for leaving was developed, and newly elected prime minister, Boris Johnson, failed in his attempt to push through a "no-deal" alternative.

British politicians were not prepared for a Brexit at the time of the original referendum and, consequently, there were no real plans in existence on how Great Britain could "leave."

There is one clear conclusion one can draw from the ongoing spectacle going on in Great Britain. No one has a solution to the events that began in 2016.

From the start, I have been totally against Great Britain leaving the European Union. I have expressed my views on this many times. See, for example, this little comment. The vote from the start was a bad idea, and because of the very fact that such a vote was taken, there has been no party rising with a solution since.

The initial vote was expected to be a "sure thing" and that was why the referendum was originally held. At the time, no one really thought that the "leavers" would actually win the vote. As a consequence, no one really developed a coherent plan to "leave." The "Monty Python" consequences of the vote were almost assured from the beginning.

This vote has resulted in about an 18 percent decline in the value of the pound against the US dollar. On June 23, 2016, the date of the vote, it took about $1.48 to acquire one British pound. Recently, one pound could be obtained for about $1.21.

We currently read "Pound Climbs as Johnson Faces Repeated Blows Over Brexit."

Markets seem to be wary of what will become of the economy of the United Kingdom. Investors should be very concerned, given the weakness of the British currency.

And, even though the politicians have been going through the exercise for three years now, it does not seem to me that people are any closer to a solution than they were the day of the original referendum.

This result also, I believe, shows us the shortage that seems to exist in British leadership. Many members of the Conservative Party have left Mr. Johnson, and this was topped when even Mr. Johnson's younger brother decided to "leave" him. The road ahead for the prime minister seems daunting.

To me, there is only one result that will be beneficial to the people of the United Kingdom as a whole. That result is to "remain." How we get there in the current environment is currently anyone's guess. I believe that the "smart money" also believes that Great Britain should remain in the European Union.

As readers of my posts know, I usually put a lot of emphasis upon the movement in a country's currency to provide us with information as to where events should lead a nation.

In the case of Great Britain, it has always been the case that the value of the pound declines when the "leavers" seem to have the upper hand. When the tide seems to be going in the opposite direction, in favor of the "remainers," the value of the pound rises in foreign exchange markets.

Given the current setbacks for Prime Minister Johnson, the value of the pound has risen. I think that the traders "have it right." Personally, I think it would be an economic disaster for Great Britain to leave the European Union.

Yes, there are many things the European Union needs to do in order to function better, and there are concessions that the EU needs to make for Great Britain.

But they need to handle these things within a political setting that exhibits coordination and co-operation. Communities need to work together and work things out. You just don't get mad and pull out of your relationships.

So, here is hoping that Great Britain can find the "leader" it needs to pull things together and "remain" within the European community. Here is hoping that the community can then go forward and work together to build an even stronger union.

I have no doubts that the economic outcome of such a union will be far superior to one in which Great Britain actually succeeds in "leaving." As I have written elsewhere, "World Trade Is Not A Zero-Sum Game".

Working together can benefit all parties. If people work together, trade increases and investors will benefit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.