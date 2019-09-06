KemPharm Finally Licences ADHD Drug - What Investors Should Consider

KemPharm (KMPH) investors have finally received the long-awaited news on the licensing status of its ADHD drug candidates KP415 and KP484. The reaction to the stock price was not well received, and this is likely due to a smaller than anticipated upfront payment as well as the fact that the licensing deal is not with a big name big pharma company but rather a relatively unknown private equity firm.

In order to best understand what is happening, we need to go back in time a bit. Shire Pharmaceuticals had a right of first refusal on the licensed drugs, and it was widely anticipated that Shire would ultimately be the partner for KemPharm's KP415 and KP484. As these drugs approached a point in time where licensing them was a front and center issue, Shire found itself in merger talks with Takeda (TAK). These merger talks took time and really muddied the waters on the prospects of whether a licensing deal with Shire could take place, whether Takeda would carry an interest, and whether all of this had to wait until such time that the merger was completed. As time passed, KemPharm found itself to be the little fish in the ocean who's fate rested in the hands of others. KemPharm stock suffered and management did its best to keep the ball rolling while waiting for things to materialize.

Ultimately, KemPharm finally reached a deal with Boston Pharmaceutical Holdings SA, an affiliate of Gurnet Point Capital. What is ironic is that much of the management of this entity are folks from Shire.

HC Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat notes:

More importantly, we think the Street is entirely missing that GPC may actually be the best possible partner. GPC is low profile now, but note that it acquired CNS-focused Corium International-one of our previously covered companies-in late-2018 for $500M, and GPC just installed new leadership there almost entirely comprising recent Shire senior management. The new Corium CEO, Perry Sternberg, was head of Shire U.S Commercial and CCO of the Neuroscience Division. Also, the new CFO was head of Shire commercial finance, and the heads of market access-crucial in our view-as well as commercial HR have both come over from Shire. That the new commercial leadership team from Shire has snapped up KemPharm's ADHD franchise right out of the gate, has us speculating they wanted it at Shire but Takeda was disinterested in ADHD."

What is much more important than the $10 million in up-front money is the other $483 million. It appears that $63 million of that additional money is tied to events relating to pre-approval and approval. This means that KemPharm could have a lot of liquidity coming in the door over the next 12 to 18 months.

Approval Milestone Event Milestone Payment 1) FDA acceptance of NDA submission for KP415 [*****] 2) Regulatory Approval of KP415 in the U.S. [*****] [*****] 3) Regulatory Approval of a KP415 in the U.S., with a label approved by the FDA that includes 30-minute onset and 13-hour duration (the "30/13 Label"): a. If Regulatory Approval with the 30/13 Label is received [*****]; or [*****] b. If Regulatory Approval with the 30/13 Label is not achieved [*****], but the 30/13 Label is included in a subsequent Regulatory Approval for KP415 received by [*****] [*****] 4) Regulatory Approval for KP484 by the FDA [*****]

Source - Contract (portions redacted)

The remaining $420,000 are sales-related goals in both the United States and globally. In addition to these payments, KemPharm will receive tiered net sales royalties on a product-by-product basis. Those royalties range from a percentage in the high single digits up to the mid-twenties for U.S. net sales, and a percentage in the low to mid-single digits of net sales in each country outside of the U.S.

Along with the licensing of KP415 and KP484, the partner has options on other KemPharm candidates including KP879 and KP922. KP879 is KemPharm's prodrug product candidate targeted for the treatment of Stimulant Use Disorder (SUD). KP922 is KemPharm's newly discovered prodrug of amphetamine which is intended for the treatment of ADHD.

Along with the licensing deal, KemPharm renegotiated terms with debt holder Deerfield. Under the terms of the deal, KemPharm debt may be reduced by $22 million over a period of 240 days and up to $30 million in the aggregate. This was accomplished in the following manner:

Deerfield initially exchanged principal amount of $3 million of KemPharm's 5.50% Senior Convertible Notes due 2021 (2021 Notes) for 1,499,894 shares of KemPharm's Common Stock and 1,576 shares of KemPharm's Series B-1 preferred stock. Each share of Series B-1 Preferred Stock is convertible into 1,053 shares of Common Stock, based on a conversion price of $1,000 divided by $0.9494.

In addition, under the Exchange Agreement, KemPharm granted Deerfield a right to exchange, at Deerfield's option, up to an additional $27 million principal of the 2021 Notes into a combination of KemPharm's Common and/or Series B-2 Preferred Stock according to the terms and conditions of the Exchange Agreement, including limits as to the principal amount that can be exchanged prior to specific dates therein.

Under the Exchange Agreement, KemPharm and Deerfield also amended Deerfield's 9.75% Senior Convertible Note (the 2014 Note) to (I) postpone the due date of the principal and interest payment originally due on June 2, 2019, to June 1, 2020; (II) allow KemPharm to add accrued interest to principal in lieu of quarterly cash interest payments until the maturity date; and (III) reduce the 9.75% coupon rate on the 2014 Note to 6.75% for the remainder of the term of the 2014 Note.

While these actions will cause some dilution, the company puts itself in a better position to advance its drug candidates and obtain the $63 million in milestones under the licensing deal.

So, What Does All Of This Mean to Investors?

In the very near term, there will be volatility as the Street adjusts to an unexpected partner and gauges the motives of that partner. HC Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat sees the moves as positive and places a $3 price target on the equity with that target as high as $5 once de-risked. The analyst sees peak sales of KP415 at $340 million over the next 9 years with the $100 million level being achieved in 2023.

In my opinion, the next several months are critical to KemPharm. Getting milestones flowing will serve two purposes. The obvious is needed cash to fund the company. The less obvious, but more important one, is the validation of the partner and its intent to move the drug forward.

The stock took a nosedive on the news of the partnership. That could create a nice entry point. As of this writing, KemPharm is trading at $0.75 per share, a lot lower than when I published my previous article on this stock. In my view, KemPharm was always a speculative play and not for the faint of heart. The stock remains speculative, and while the announced deal did not provide the lift one might have expected, it did possibly open a door that could allow a savvy trader to make a profit.

In my opinion, the company needs to get out in front of the uncertainties surrounding the partner and make it clear than some healthy milestone payments are things that are actually in the control of KemPharm. If the company can navigate through that in a manner that entices new investors, it may well be able to get to a point where some of the risks get mitigated. This announcement will certainly sour some long-term holders and getting past that frustration and the sell-off which resulted is perhaps even more important than getting the next milestone. A silver lining in the structure of these milestones is that it will create several positive press release events over the next 12 to 18 months. These binary events can allow an active trader to capitalize. There is a speculative buy at these levels while the dust settles. Longer-term investors might consider playing the trading ranges, but that would involve adding new capital to the mix, so be cognoscente of what you appetite for being overweight in one company means to your tolerance for risk. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.