Sterling Bears Still Pounding

It would be prudent to assess the probability of no-deal Brexit, before taking a long position in the British Pound (GBP) currency.

The British Pound has been maintaining high volatility as there have been speculations about the future of Brexit.

There have been growing fears that the British Pound (GBP) might end up at parity with the US Dollar (USD) for the first time in history.

The US currency has been the most attractive currency to be in for very, very long periods of time. – Steve Mnuchin

There have been growing fears that the British Pound (GBP) might end up at parity with the US Dollar (USD) for the first time in history, if a no-deal Brexit is reached in October 2019.

Before the June 2016 British referendum, the Pound was approximately $1.50 against the US Dollar. Even before the 2008 financial crisis, the British Pound was stronger at roughly $2.11 per dollar. However, the Brexit vote that took place on June 23, 2016, has weighed heavily on the currency and the Pound Sterling has depreciated almost 18% with respect to the US Dollar since then.

At the same time, the depreciation of Pound Sterling with respect to the Euro (EUR) has been 15%. Throughout this period, the Euro (EUR) depreciated only 3% with respect to the US Dollar, which clearly shows that Brexit has been harder on British Pound (GBP) than the Euro (EUR).

On Tuesday, it tumbled to a 34-year low level against the US Dollar (excluding the brief flash crash of 2016) as lawmakers seek to challenge Prime Minister Boris Johnson's insistence of leaving the European Union (EU) on Oct. 31, irrespective of any deal. Surprises offered by British politics are expected to have a significant impact on British Pound (GBP) and traders fear that a no-deal Brexit can send the Pound (GBP) at parity with the US Dollar (USD).

Adding to the woes of the British Pound, the UK economy shrank for the first time in 7 years as declining manufacturing, and construction output caused the GDP to slide by 0.2% between April and June.

Slowdown concerns, coupled with the uncertainty of Britain's future, make British Pound (GBP) a less attractive currency for investors. The high volatility presents excellent opportunities for traders. However, investors seeking to invest in currencies should stay away from Pound until there is more clarity about the UK's withdrawal from the EU.

Over the past three years, the Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (FXB) has vastly underperformed the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP). While the UUP generated a positive return of 8%, the FXB posted a decline of 8%. It would be prudent to assess the probability of no-deal Brexit, before taking a long position in the British Pound (GBP) currency.

