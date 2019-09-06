The Dollar - The King Of Currencies But Not The Monarch Of Money

The dollar index could be steaming its way towards the 100 level. The last time the greenback index traded above the century market was back in April 2017. A move above that level would set the target on the January 2017 peak at 103.815. On Monday, September 2, while the US market was enjoying the end of summer Labor Day holiday, the dollar index moved through the 99 level for the first time since May 2017. On September 4, it traded to another new high at 99.33 on the September futures contract.

The dollar index has significant exposure to the euro currency and the British pound. Together, the two foreign exchange instruments comprise 69.50% of the dollar index. Meanwhile, the deadline for Brexit is approaching again. After extensions from the first line in the sand on March 29, 2019, it appears that October 31, 2019, could be the final day that the United Kingdom is a member of a club that its citizens voted to leave. The new Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged that the UK would leave the union with or without an agreement on the terms for the departure. The potential for a hard Brexit weighed on both the pound and euro currencies over the recent sessions. However, the UK remains a political mess, and the odds of another extension rose on Wednesday. Still, the pound is at close to multiyear lows against both the US dollar and the euro. And the euro is near the low against the dollar. The bottom line is that the strength in the dollar index is coming from the two currencies that comprise just under 70% of the instrument.

Dollar index futures contracts trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those who do not venture into the futures arena or the OTC foreign exchange market, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP) and its bearish counterpart (UDN) provide an alternative.

A continuation of the bullish trend

After trading to a high at 103.815 in January 2017, the dollar index fell to a low at 88.15 in February 2018. The index began moving higher from that low, and it has not looked back.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that the dollar index has made higher lows and higher highs since February 2018. Price momentum and relative strength are both rising towards overbought territory, but the index put in another higher high on September 3 at 99.33 on the nearby September futures contract. The index has moved 11.18 higher from its early 2018 low and was 4.485 below the early 2017 high, which stands as the critical level of technical resistance for the dollar index.

While declining interest rates in the US is typically a bearish factor for the value of the dollar, that has not been the case in the current environment. On September 5, the dollar index was back down to the 98.365 level, but each new high over the past months has led to a modest correction in the index.

Rates cannot drop fast enough in the US to keep up

On July 31, the FOMC cut the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points and ended the program of balance sheet normalization. Quantitative tightening that had reduced the Fed’s balance sheet by allowing the legacy of years of QE to roll off each month took upside pressure off of rates further out along the yield curve. The Fed meeting on the final day of July was a significant pivot to accommodative monetary policy. The rate cut but was the first in a decade. The next Fed meeting is on September 17-18, and rates will likely move either 25 or 50 basis points lower. The declining yield in dollar deposits is doing nothing to weigh on the value of the US currency. Interest rates around the world are likely to fall at least as fast as in the US. Moreover, the almost 70% exposure to the pound and euro currencies as the UK and EU head into what could be a hard Brexit makes the dollar far more attractive than the other two foreign exchange instruments. Moreover, the dollar still pays a yield to holders, while many other currencies charge with negative interest rates.

The dollar remains the king of currencies, but a more in-depth look reveals that all currencies, including the US dollar, are losing value. The decline in the dollar is occurring behind a smokescreen and a false sense of security that it is rising against other fiat currency instruments.

Proof that the dollar is also weak

Central banks around the world hold currencies as part of their reserves. They also hold the means of exchange that has been around the longest. While the dollar has the most attractive yield these days, the US, like many other nations around the world, can print banknotes to its heart’s content and without abandon to stimulate the economy. The reserve asset in central bank coffers that does not carry that risk of dilution is gold.

The yellow metal took off on the upside in the aftermath of the US Fed’s June meeting when they told the world that short-term rates would be moving lower by the end of 2019. The great bull market in gold began in the early 2000s, but after four years of consolidation in a $331.30 range in dollar terms, gold moved above its critical technical resistance level at $1,377.50. When the Fed pulled the trigger in late July, the price moved higher than $1,500 per ounce for the first time since 2013 as the next leg of the bull market was underway. At around the $1,520 per ounce level on September 5, gold is still $400.70 or 26.4% below its all-time peak from 2011. In other currency terms, gold has already moved to a new record level over the past weeks. In euros, British pounds, Australian and Canadian dollars, Japanese yen, Chinese yuan, Russian rubles, and a host of other currencies, gold reached new all-time highs over the past days. Aside from in dollar terms, gold is also below its record level in Swiss francs. The Swiss currency price was trading at the 1,498.70 level on September 5, 163.81 or 10.9% below its record level from 2012 at 1,662.51 francs per ounce. Gold could be heading for record levels in francs and dollars in the coming days and weeks even though the dollar remains the king of currencies. However, gold is the monarch of money in the current environment.

Central banks and governments can stimulate economic conditions with monetary policies that amount to printing fiat currency. However, they cannot create more gold. Governments and monetary authorities can only buy the yellow metal from each other or those that extract it from the crust of the earth.

Levels to watch in the index over the coming weeks

The dollar is likely to remain the king of the currency market. The US economy continues to grow at a moderate pace, which is a lot better than other countries around the globe. Since foreign exchange rates are often a function of interest rate differentials, dollar rates are likely to fall more slowly than rates in other currencies over the coming weeks and months. When it comes to the dollar index, which is a function of the euro and the pound, it is possible that the Brexit issue may cause the index to blow through the psychological 100 level like a hot knife through butter, eventually.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart illustrates, the ultimate target for the dollar index is the early 2017 peak at 103.815. Above that level, there is lots of blue sky in the index as the next level of resistance at the 2001 peak is at 121.29. Technical support stands at the 95 level, but the path of least resistance and trajectory of the dollar index has been higher for over the past nineteen months.

UUP and UDN replicate the price action in the index

Currency markets tend to move at a snail’s pace, and trends can last for years. Even though the dollar has been on a one-way street higher since early 2018, each new high came with a corrective move as monetary authorities around the world manage volatility in the currency markets in the interest of stability. Therefore, trading the dollar index by buying on dips and taking profits at new highs has been the optimal approach since the February 2018 low. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP) and its bearish counterpart (UDN) track the price action in the dollar index for those that do not trade in the OTC foreign exchange or futures markets.

The fund summary for UUP states:

The investment seeks to establish long positions in ICE U.S. Dollar Index futures contracts with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the Deutsche Bank Long USD Currency Portfolio Index — Excess Return over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund’s Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income over the expenses of the fund. The fund invests in futures contracts in an attempt to track its index. The index is calculated to reflect the changes in market value over time, whether positive or negative, of long positions in DX Contracts.

Source: Yahoo Finance

UUP holds futures contracts in the dollar index on the long side, while the bearish UDN owns them on the short side to replicate the bullish and bearish price action in the greenback index. UUP has net assets of $304.36 million and trades an average of over three-quarters of a million shares each day. UDN’s net assets are at $40.82 million, and an average of 36,326 shares change hands on an average trading session. Both UUP and UDN charge an expense ratio of 0.75%. Since February 2018, the dollar index rose from a low at 88.15 to its most recent high on September 3 at 99.33 or 12.7%.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that over the same period, UUP rose from $23.09 to $27.01 or 17%. The outperformance by UUP was the result of the interest rate differentials between the US dollar and other currencies which created a significant credit for the product since early 2018. The UDN product suffers from a debit as the rate differentials weigh on the performance in the current environment.

The dollar is the king of currencies, and that is likely to continue, given the current landscape for interest rates and economic growth. However, gold is the monarch of money as the yellow metal is outperforming all foreign exchange instruments, including the almighty US dollar. The ascent of gold is a commentary that a global currency crisis could be on the horizon as the price for years of accommodation that is nothing more than running the printing presses to create more fiat currency.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long gold.