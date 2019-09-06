A Bullish Case For BP Plc.

British energy major BP Plc. (BP) is one energy company that is ready to embrace change. Although BP is largely an oil and gas company, its stock performance is no longer dependent only on oil price and its movements. To get some perspective on this, one must look at BP's financial performance in 2Q19 (refer the below figure for details). Defying cyclicality of oil prices, BP posted better than expected financial results for the 10th consecutive time, which is an achievement in the current market condition!

But this does not mean that there are no immediate challenges for the British energy major. One of the challenges is the company's upstream production that may go down in 3Q19 because of planned maintenance activities in North Sea, Angola and Gulf of Mexico. In order to offset this impact on its stock price, BP has taken certain strategic steps. One of the strategic steps is the company's exit from Alaska.

Image Source: BP 2Q19 earnings

BP is ready to leave Alaska after 60 years

On August 27, 2019, BP announced that it will be selling its assets (including upstream and midstream business assets) in Alaska to U.S based Hilcorp Energy Co. for $5.6 billion. BP has been active in Alaska for last 60 years, so this deal may come as a surprise to many. But this decision supports the company's long-term strategy almost perfectly! The current oil production in Alaska is estimated at 500,000 barrels per day, almost 4 times less than what it was during the late 1980's. This was the reason why BP was scaling down in operations in the Prudhoe Bay field.

In fact, this deal is a part of BP's plan to strengthen its U.S business (after its $10.5 billion acquisition of BHP's shale assets last year). Interesting! It is also evident that BP is working towards fulfilling its promise of divesting assets worth $10 billion over the next couple of years. Even the market acknowledged this, as BP's stock price surged immediately after this deal was made public. However, I believe that this deal will have a much bigger (and long-term) impact on the company's stock performance, as this will help in reducing the company's debt and improve its cash flows - something that the markets love!

BP needs to focus on its alternative energy business

It is interesting to take a look at a statement made by BP's Chief Executive, earlier this year. On February 2019, BP's Chief Executive Bob Dudley stated that his company was growing its business by bringing more high-quality projects online, expanding downstream marketing activities and closing 'transformative' deals such as BHP. He also said that BP's strategy was clearly working, and it would serve the company and its shareholders well through the 'energy transition'.

Speaking of energy transition, BP has an impressive Alternative Energy portfolio which consists of renewable power, renewable fuels and renewable products. Although the company divested some of its wind generation assets in 4Q18 and 2Q19, its solar power business flourished in 2Q19. Lightsource BP (an entity in which BP holds 43%) expanded its operational presence in energy hungry markets- Brazil, U.S and India. This was an extremely smart and sustainable move! Another interesting move (in 2Q19) was made by BP Ventures, which invested $30 million in an alternative protein producing company called Calysta, Inc., which produces sustainable feed-stock for pets, fish and livestock.

And then, BP is planning to increase is Bio-fuel business in Brazil by forming a joint venture with BP Bunge Bioenergia. This joint venture will set up 11 sites in Brazil and generate renewable electricity from waste biomass. With this, I can clearly see that BP is slowly and steadily bracing itself for 'energy transition', which means shifting from conventional fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. However, it is important for BP to continue its efforts towards strengthening its Alternative Energy Portfolio, which is still very small in size, when compared to its upstream and downstream portfolio. The energy major still has a long way to go, as far as its alternative-energy ambitions are concerned.

Conclusion

BP has an impressive dividend yield of around 6.66% and a PE ratio of 14.2, which is also good. In my previous article on BP (which I wrote in August 2019), I stated that BP was the best energy stock for long term capital gains. Since then, the stock has increased by 1.8%. With less dependability on oil prices, smart divestment moves, investments in renewables, healthy operating cash flows - BP is one energy major that is ready to embrace change (or energy transition). With this, I rest my case.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.