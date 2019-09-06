Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/4/19

Includes: AERI, COTY, CTVA, DELL, FB, FTNT, GTES, ITCI, LIND, NEE, PCTY, PSA, PSEC, RM, STZ, VMW, VTVT
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/4/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Gates Industrial (GTES); and;
  • Coty (COTY).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • vTv Therapeutics (VTVT);
  • Prospect Capital (PSEC);
  • Intra Cellular Therapies (ITCI);
  • Aerie Pharm (AERI);
  • VMware (VMW);
  • Constellation Br (STZ);
  • Public Storage (PSA);
  • Paylocity Holding (PCTY);
  • NextEra Energy (NEE);
  • Lindblad Expeditions (LIND);
  • Fortinet (FTNT);
  • Facebook (FB); and
  • Dell Technologies (DELL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Regional Mgt (RM).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Harf Peter

DIR

Coty

COTY

B

$9,979,695

2

Laubies Pierre

CEO, DIR

Coty

COTY

B

$2,499,952

3

Basswood Capital Mgt

DIR, BO

Regional Mgt

RM

B

$1,941,000

4

Foresite Capital Mgt II

BO

Aerie Pharm

AERI

JB*

$1,574,741

5

Blackstone

BO

Gates Industrial

GTES

B

$1,406,871

6

Barry John F

CEO, DIR, BO

Prospect Capital

PSEC

B

$1,288,456

7

Alafi Christopher D

DIR

Intra Cellular Therapies

ITCI

B

$1,065,213

8

Perelman Ronald O

BO

vTv Therapeutics

VTVT

JB*

$1,000,001

9

Engel Klaus A

DIR

Corteva

CTVA

B

$551,790

10

Basswood Partners

DIR, BO

Regional Mgt

RM

B

$513,925

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Temasek \(Private$4

BO

Dell Technologies

DELL

S

$137,141,824

2

Hughes B Wayne Et Al

CB, BO

Public Storage

PSA

S

$65,775,408

3

Zuckerberg Mark

CB, CEO, BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$45,390,754

4

Sands Richard

VCB, DIR, BO

Constellation Br

STZ

S

$19,540,256

5

Sands Robert

CB, DIR, BO

Constellation Br

STZ

S

$19,125,578

6

Cutler Paul I

TR

NextEra Energy

NEE

AS

$5,310,209

7

Haske Michael R

PR, COO

Paylocity Holding

PCTY

AS

$5,288,787

8

Raghuram Rangarajan \(Raghu$4

COO

VMware

VMW

AS

$3,484,373

9

Xie Michael

VP, CTO, DIR

Fortinet

FTNT

AS

$3,125,366

10

Dryden L Dyson

DIR

Lindblad Expeditions

LIND

AS

$3,065,944

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.