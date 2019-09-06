Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/4/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/4/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Gates Industrial (GTES); and;

Coty (COTY).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

vTv Therapeutics (VTVT);

Prospect Capital (PSEC);

Intra Cellular Therapies (ITCI);

Aerie Pharm (AERI);

VMware (VMW);

Constellation Br (STZ);

Public Storage (PSA);

Paylocity Holding (PCTY);

NextEra Energy (NEE);

Lindblad Expeditions (LIND);

Fortinet (FTNT);

Facebook (FB); and

Dell Technologies (DELL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Regional Mgt (RM).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Corteva (CTVA).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Harf Peter DIR Coty COTY B $9,979,695 2 Laubies Pierre CEO, DIR Coty COTY B $2,499,952 3 Basswood Capital Mgt DIR, BO Regional Mgt RM B $1,941,000 4 Foresite Capital Mgt II BO Aerie Pharm AERI JB* $1,574,741 5 Blackstone BO Gates Industrial GTES B $1,406,871 6 Barry John F CEO, DIR, BO Prospect Capital PSEC B $1,288,456 7 Alafi Christopher D DIR Intra Cellular Therapies ITCI B $1,065,213 8 Perelman Ronald O BO vTv Therapeutics VTVT JB* $1,000,001 9 Engel Klaus A DIR Corteva CTVA B $551,790 10 Basswood Partners DIR, BO Regional Mgt RM B $513,925

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Temasek \(Private$4 BO Dell Technologies DELL S $137,141,824 2 Hughes B Wayne Et Al CB, BO Public Storage PSA S $65,775,408 3 Zuckerberg Mark CB, CEO, BO Facebook FB AS $45,390,754 4 Sands Richard VCB, DIR, BO Constellation Br STZ S $19,540,256 5 Sands Robert CB, DIR, BO Constellation Br STZ S $19,125,578 6 Cutler Paul I TR NextEra Energy NEE AS $5,310,209 7 Haske Michael R PR, COO Paylocity Holding PCTY AS $5,288,787 8 Raghuram Rangarajan \(Raghu$4 COO VMware VMW AS $3,484,373 9 Xie Michael VP, CTO, DIR Fortinet FTNT AS $3,125,366 10 Dryden L Dyson DIR Lindblad Expeditions LIND AS $3,065,944

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

