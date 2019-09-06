Ryanair: Low Cost Airline Likely To Fly Higher

Introduction

Ryanair (RYAAY) is the lowest cost provider of air transportation in Europe. Lowest cost wins in a commodity market, and despite years of attempting to differentiate flight services with food, movies, legroom, etc., the vast majority of air travelers are cost conscious more than anything else. This is especially true for short haul flights where Ryanair competes. Ryanair has plans to expand capacity—despite 737 Max delays—which will improve its future cost structure and expand the number of passengers it flies and airports it serves. Ryanair’s biggest threats are labor and fuel costs, but other airlines face the same threats. Recent deals with union representation will increase costs and reduce Ryanair’s cost advantage, but not eliminate it, or even reduce it significantly enough to change its lowest cost status. Ryanair’s fuel costs are hedged into the near future, but could be a threat if geopolitical issues heat up and its hedges roll off over time. Management at Ryanair is solid and proven, and the CEO is heavily invested. The valuation is reasonable, too, although better prices aren’t unlikely, especially with Brexit, 737 Max concerns, and geopolitical threats on the horizon

Description

Ryanair is a discount European airline modeling itself off the Southwest in the U.S., but adapted to the unique nature of European markets. Ryanair has 86 bases across Europe, serving 235 airports, 2,100 routes and 143 million passengers (as of 1QFY20) across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. Ryanair has recently been investing in and building side airlines as well. Lauda is a low cost Austrian airline with 20 Airbus A320s. Buzz is a former Polish charter airline now operating scheduled flights on behalf of Ryanair out of Poland with 7 aircraft. Malta Air was purchased from the government of Malta, but will be operating Ryanair aircraft and just looks like a way to get around taxes for Ryanair’s crews.

Lowest Cost In A Commodity Market

With a commodity product or service, lowest cost wins. That’s because when customers care little or not at all about differentiation and a lot about price, a lowest cost provider makes profits even when competitors are breaking even or losing money. Even better, a low cost provider is capable of generating much higher profits when competitors are making money. Overcapacity can cause short term low profits or even losses, but such a situation can’t be sustained for long.

As I’ve reiterated above, Ryanair is the lowest cost provider of air transport in Europe. That’s mostly due to its frugal culture and relentless cost-cutting, but also to bargaining for low costs with labor, fuel and aircraft. Ryanair has shown a particular knack for understanding aircraft economics and using that to both pick the most economical aircraft and to haggle for very competitive prices. This has especially been the case when Boeing (BA) was hurting. For example, Ryanair signed big deals when Boeing was struggling after 9/11 and during its 787 battery fire issue. Ryanair even stopped acquiring aircraft, putting growth on hold for a couple of years, instead buying back stock, when it couldn’t get a good enough deal with Boeing in the 2000’s. Boeing’s current 737 Max issues may prove another opportunity to negotiate a better deal.

Ryanair’s competitors have higher cost structures, which you can confirm by looking at their financials. According to Ryanair, Wizz’s (OTCPK:WZZAF) costs are 34% higher, easyJet’s (OTCPK:EJTTF) are 83% higher, Norwegian’s (OTCPK:NWARF) are 193% higher and E’Wings’ are 293% higher. Even Southwest’s (LUV) costs are 207% higher, but not a fair comparison because the U.S. market is structured differently than Europe’s. It does go to show, though, the cost advantage Ryanair possesses.

Ryanair has #1 market share in Spain, Central and Eastern Europe, Italy, Poland and Ireland; #2 market share in the U.K., Germany and Portugal; and #3 in France. The competitive landscape in Europe is tough, as several competitors have failed and others are expected to fail, be sold or cut capacity. This plays into Ryanair’s hands because every failure, sale and capacity cut allows them to gain share.

It’s interesting to note that Ryanair actually loses money on airfare pricing, but makes up the difference in selling ancillaries: hotel rooms, rental cars, food, priority boarding, seating, checked bags, even checking in anywhere but online. This may sound like a weak business model at first glance, but has proven robust for Ryanair, as it has at another favorite airline of mine: Allegiant Travel (ALGT).

Unit Growth Plans

Ryanair’s unit growth is key to valuing the business and understanding its investment potential. Ryanair aims to hit 200 million passengers per year by FY24 end (3/31/2023) or 4 ¾ years from now. That’s 7.3% annualized growth. I use that as the top end of my range, and ½ that as the low end assuming they have problems acquiring aircraft, signing up airports and routes, or something else goes amiss. To make that happen, Ryanair has a deal to buy 210 Boeing 737 Max aircraft with first deliveries in 2019. 135 of those orders are firm and 75 are options. This order is obviously tied up by recent 737 Max problems, but I think it will be well worth the wait. The 737 Max will provide 4% more seats at 16% lower fuel consumption (according to Ryanair, Southwest says 14% but that’s likely due to different route structures). This will help maintain Ryanair’s cost leadership, although it’s not necessary for their model. 737 Max delays are a given at present, but for long term investors I think the end-point is still intact and shouldn’t be impacted by short term exigencies of this year or next.

Fuel Costs

Fuel costs are Ryanair’s biggest expense by far, like many European airlines (in the U.S., fuel and labor costs are similar as a percentage of revenue, whereas fuel is 2.5x labor cost for Ryanair). Ryanair has, like Southwest in the U.S., decided not to try predicting fuel prices but to hedge fuel exposure going forward. Ryanair is sometimes hedged as much as 18 months in advance. This allow the business to plan and allocate capital with less uncertainty about future cost structure, but can lead to stiffer competition if fuel prices drop and un- or less-hedged competitors seek to take advantage by cutting fares accordingly. So far, this has never had a lasting impact on Ryanair, but it can influence short term revenue and unit growth. Ryanair’s strategy, like Southwest’s, has proven a significant advantage over full economic and fuel cost cycles.

Trade Unions

Ryanair has had a long, tough history in hard-bargaining with its pilots, mechanics, ground crews and flight attendants. This has allowed Ryanair to remain mostly union free, and kept a lid on cost growth for the last couple of decades. Ryanair’s CEO, Michael O’Leary, has been particularly outspoken about this issue, and effective as a bargaining manager. Alas, this edifice started to crumble as Ryanair rebounded from 1) the 2008 economic crisis, 2) Europe’s repeated growth challenges, and 3) the fuel cost crash of 2014. Its higher profits were not missed by employees. Labor providers thus became emboldened and have made significant inroads in union recognition as well as pay and benefit negotiations. Although this reduces the depth of Ryanair’s cost competitive position, it has not and doesn’t look likely to eliminate it or push Ryanair out of its lowest cost position. It must be kept in mind, too, that other airlines are facing similar labor difficulties both in shortages of qualified pilots and in unions and labor pushing for higher compensation in response to higher profit margins (mostly due to lower fuel costs, but also to fluctuating competitive intensity).

Ryanair Management

Ryanair’s CEO is the Michael O’Leary mentioned above. He took over Ryanair in 1994 after serving before as a tax consultant at KPMG, financial advisor to Tony Ryan (founder of Ryanair), deputy chief executive of Ryanair in 1988 and COO in 1991. He studied the Southwest model in the U.S. before implementing it at Ryanair. He has been laser-focused on being lower cost, frequently utilizing the press to advertise Ryanair’s frugal ways with publicity stunts like suggesting Ryanair might charge passengers for using restrooms or having a “standing only” section instead of seating to get more passengers aboard per plane. It’s impossible to deny his effectiveness as a leader and manager, although he has been frequently criticized for his outspoken and seemingly ruthless style. When push has come to shove, though, O’Leary has demonstrated the ability to back down for the good of Ryanair, as he did recently with labor negotiations despite saying for years that Ryanair would never accept union representation. He owns 3.9% of the company, worth roughly $400 million.

David Bonderman, a founder of TPG Capital, has been a director and Chairman of the Board since 1996, shepherding Ryanair through its largest growth and wealth-creation phase. He is, unfortunately, retiring at the end of this year, but still owns over $80 million of Ryanair stock.

Valuation

Sales per share at Ryanair was $39.35 over the trailing twelve months. I’m using a net margin of 17.8%, which is the median since 1998. This number is the hard to nail down because fuel costs fluctuate so much and labor costs are taking a step up. The 25th and 75th percentiles of net margin have been 12.2% to 20.4%, showing the broad swings possible in the historic data. I think growing scale, intense cost focus and more efficient planes coming into Ryanair’s fleet will allow Ryanair to hit this level over time (although my margin growth assumptions below take into account that this might not last). This results in earnings per share of around $7.

As highlighted above, I expect passengers to increase 3.6% to 7.3% per year over the next five years, hitting Ryanair’s 200 million pax per year goal, while also allowing for the possibility at the low end that something goes wrong, whether aircraft deliveries, economic calamity or difficulties signing routes/airports. I’m forecasting pricing growth per passenger of -1.4% to 3%, which is simply 25th and 75th percentiles of passenger pricing since 2012, which includes both fuel price spikes and falls.

Putting together pax growth and pricing, I’m forecasting revenue growth of 2.2% to 10.3% over the next five years. I’m forecasting margins ranging from a 7.3% annualized decline to 2.8% increase, which assumes margins can go back down to 12.2% or up to 20.4% as they have historically. This seems prudent considering higher labor costs and volatile fuel prices. Finally, I’m forecasting share declines of up to 3.8% per year to increases of 0.2% per year, just depending on what happens to Ryanair’s stock price and available cash flows. Putting it all together, I expect -5.3% to 16.9% per share earnings growth over the next 5 years. Hanging multiples of 8.9x to 24.8x on that broad range gives a low end price of $62 and high end of $173. With Ryanair selling below $60, that looks cheap.

$60 per share times 226 million fully diluted shares (ADRS), gives $13.6 billion in equity value. Debt of $4.3 billion added to that results in an enterprise value of $17.9 billion. LTM EBITDA of $1.8 billion gives an EV/EBITDA of 9.9x, using trend-line EBITDA (a smoothed trend that removes heavy cyclicality) shows LTM EBITDA of $2.3 billion, which is 7.8x EV/EBITDA. The historic multiples (25th and 75th percentiles) on actual 4Q EBITDA are 8x to 13.8x, and 6.9x to 14.1x on trend-line EBITDA, so it’s at the low end of the range but not below it. Lower multiples would imply prices of $44 and $50 respectively, so there is still some downside possible and it might be prudent to wait, especially considering some of Ryanair’s operational and financial threats.

Risks

There is no shortage of risks to a Ryanair investment. First: fuel costs, because it’s Ryanair’s biggest expense and the company has little control over these costs beyond short term hedging. If fuel prices spike, profit margins will come down as hedges roll off, but it must be kept in mind that competitors face this same threat. If fuel prices tank, Ryanair is locked into higher rates until hedges roll off, and competitors can use this situation to lower fare pricing in an effort to gain share. Over the intermediate to long term, this doesn’t seem like a sustainable threat because costs will be passed on to passengers and competitors face the same headwinds.

Labor costs seem to be the second biggest threat. Low labor costs used to be one of Ryanair’s defining characteristics, but that edge has diminished somewhat. On the other hand, Ryanair still has lower labor costs than Europe’s flag airlines, and the rest of its cost structure is still lower than that of other discount competitors. Labor costs are likely to continue creeping up, mostly because of a shortage of qualified pilots, but from here all competitors face the same threat and to a similar degree.

Brexit is another risk that must be considered. 22% of Ryanair’s revenue comes from the UK, and a hard Brexit would impact their operations significantly. Ryanair’s CEO has been waving the warning flag on Brexit for some time, but I think the impact would not last long and adjustments would likely, over time, turn lemons into lemonade. Could the UK government favor non-UK airlines? Sure, and that would hurt Ryanair short to intermediate term, but it wouldn’t remove its low-cost advantage in the rest of the EU where they would almost certainly expand more aggressively.

Boeing’s 737 Max problems represent yet another risk, especially over the next year or two. A reduction in short-term deliveries will reduce unit growth and expansion potential. Too, an intermediate term threat, very low I think, of continued safety problem could scare away passengers. This could limit growth for a time, reduce long term cost savings, and potentially lead to competitive threats if safety is really deemed a concern. Long term, however, this is very unlikely to be a sustained risk.

The airline business’s oldest nemesis is over-capacity, leading to too much competition, lower fares and reduce profits. Aircraft manufacturers, banks and lessors frequently allow or instigate too much capacity because airframes can always be recovered and resold/released. Over-capacity from competitors is a bigger threat than competition per se, and even with Ryanair’s low cost advantage, you can never be smarter than your dumbest competitor in a commodity business (as Buffett puts it). I don’t think competitors can get a leg up on Ryanair’s low cost structure in the short to intermediate term, but over the long term someone may find a better model, especially as Ryanair becomes larger and seeks to protect its share instead of gaining it from others.

One risk is not unique to Ryanair: foolish acquisitions or expansions into uncompetitive markets. The biggest concern here has been Ryanair’s potential entry into overseas routes. Ryanair hasn’t made many bad strategic moves, so this doesn’t seem like a big threat, but all large companies that want to get larger look for new growth and almost always end up overreaching by paying too much or buying weak assets. It’s hard to maintain high growth, and even harder to change a culture and downshift to lower growth and mature economics. Ryanair may fall into the poor asset allocation trap like so many other companies before it, in fact it’s much more likely than not, but I think this may still be five to ten years into the future.

Lower demand from a weak European economy is another threat for Ryanair. Europe’s economy is structurally weak compared to the rest of the world, mostly for political reasons, and that seems unlikely to change any time soon. On the contrary, on-going threats to the EU’s very existence makes it seem like this risk increases daily. As Europe’s economic and political heft decline over time, its slow growth will make it harder for Ryanair to grow and thrive. Like most of the threats I’ve highlighted, this clearly falls more in the long term than short or intermediate term camp.

Finally, at some point Ryanair will run out of routes to compete on with less efficient competitors. This won’t happen for a while, but at some point Ryanair will have to compete against other low cost airlines to continue expansion, and that’s likely to happen when it runs out of airports with high-cost competitors to disrupt. This is, again, a long term threat.

Conclusion

Ryanair is lowest cost and expanding across Europe with short-haul flights. This growth has much runway because Ryanair’s low cost structure allows it to continue growing into more markets and routes over time. With expansion plans to increase volumes by 7% a year, Ryanair is still a growth company. Management is solid and committed, and shares are priced at the low end of historical ranges, so it’s an interesting investment option. Fuel and labor costs, 737 Max issues, and Brexit are near term threats, but unlikely to be long term problems. Longer term threats include competition, capital allocation, Europe’s slow growth and an eventual limit on new routes and airports. I don’t think any of these risks make Ryanair a weak investment, but they may give investors an opportunity to buy cheaper in the short term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RYAAY over the next 72 hours.

Additional disclosure: © Copyright 2019 Athena Capital Management Corp. All rights reserved. Permission is hereby granted to electronically link, forward, or store this document in its entirety or to quote passages as long as source is attributed to “Michael Rivers, CFA, Athena Capital Management.” Nothing in this letter should be considered investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. The opinions, estimates and projections contained herein are subject to change without notice. Information throughout this letter has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable, but such accuracy cannot be guaranteed.