A Look Back At The REX American Resources-Pacific Ethanol Pair Trade

In a December 4 Top Idea article I presented an ethanol industry pair trade that consisted of a long position in REX American Resources (REX) and a smaller short position in Pacific Ethanol (PEIX). The article proposed the pair trade as a means of investing in the underperforming corn ethanol production sector while minimizing downside exposure in an uncertain operating environment. Specifically, the pair trade was predicated on a bullish outlook for the sector but balanced by the recognition that substantial downside existed in the event that policy and economic developments shifted in a manner that was unfavorable to corn ethanol producers. By pairing a long position in the higher-margin, lower-volatility producer REX American Resources with a smaller short position in the lower-margin, higher-volatility producer Pacific Ethanol, the article predicted that the pair trade would shift the risk vs. reward probabilities in favor of the latter regardless of policy and economic developments.

Nine months have passed since the article was written and it has become clear that the operating environment has developed in a way that has been very unfavorable for corn ethanol producers. The Trump administration's trade wars with China and other major U.S. trade partners have closed off important export markets to U.S. ethanol producers. Simultaneously the Trump administration has taken steps to weaken the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2], which creates demand for fuels such as ethanol via a blending mandate. These policy developments have combined with falling gasoline prices to create the worst corn ethanol operating environment in at least six years (see figure). Within the context of the scenarios that I outlined in December, actual production margins have remained well below that of my baseline ($0.25/gallon) scenario.

Source: CARD (2019) .

The presence of a persistent low-margin environment since December has not caused the pair trade to result in a loss to investors, however. On the contrary, the combined return of the joint positions has been consistently positive in 2019 to date and has also mostly outperformed the S&P 500 (see figure). I projected a net return from the pair trade of up to 25% in the event that production margins (as represented by the sector's return over operating costs) remained at or below $0.25/gallon. Margins have averaged $0.04/gallon since December 5, yet the pair trade has delivered a net return of as much as 34% over the same period.

The low-margin scenarios' net returns were based on the prediction that the share prices of REX American Resources and Pacific Ethanol would diverge in favor of the former company under the scenarios' expected conditions. As I discussed at the time, REX American Resources has historically been a comparatively small-scale producer that has focused on margins over volumes. Pacific Ethanol, by contrast, is a highly-leveraged large producer that has made large investments in capacity over the last several years. Whereas the former company's share price has been characterized by low volatility but relatively limited appreciation, that of the latter company has exhibited major volatility, with large movements occurring in both directions.

The share prices of the two companies have diverged sharply since December. That of REX American Resources has remained positive relative to its December 4 price throughout 2019 to date (see figure). The Pacific Ethanol share price has displayed its usual volatility but has lost as much as 66% of its value over the same period. This share price decline has corresponded with a loan deferment by the company and reports in March that it is considering the sale of some of its production assets. (See my October 2018 article for more information on the value of Pacific Ethanol's assets to understand why this is seen as a negative development by the company's investors.)

Data by YCharts

The inclusion of a short Pacific Ethanol position in the pair trade was intended to serve as a hedge against the larger long REX American Resources position. I expected Pacific Ethanol's share price to rise sharply in the event that corn ethanol production margins rebounded in 2019, meaning that the short position would partially offset the scenario's projected smaller increase to the share price of REX American Resources. On the other hand, I expected Pacific Ethanol's share price to fall sharply in the event that corn ethanol production margins did not rebound in 2019, providing the pair trade with a buffer even though I did not expect large appreciation from the share price of REX American Resources under that scenario. I expected the share price of REX American Resources to appreciate under both margin environment scenarios due to the undervalued status of that company's shares in December, though, and the pair trade was motivated by this valuation assessment in the first place.

This is not to say that the pair trade has completely adhered to my projections. If anything, the share price of Pacific Ethanol fared much worse, especially during the first five months of 2019, than I had expected under the baseline scenario. This discrepancy can be attributed to Pacific Ethanol's aforementioned loan service and asset liquidation news, both of which have shaken investors' confidence in the company as a going concern (its price-to-tangible book value fell below 0.1 in August). That said, the share price of REX American Resources has largely matched my expectations over the same period as its status as the sector's higher-margin producer has remained firmly intact.

My primary takeaway from the experience of the REX American Resources-Pacific Ethanol pair trade is that pair trades can provide a substantial hedge against risk without requiring an expertise in options or futures trading. In this case the pair trade was designed based on my knowledge of a single sector, albeit one that is characterized by producers with very different profitability metrics. Most importantly, the pair trade enabled investors to achieve a superior net return in a high-uncertainty operating environment than would have been achieved via a single long position in either REX American Resources or Pacific Ethanol. This would have resulted in a inferior net return in the event that production margins had rebounded, of course, but a positive net return under the poor conditions that have prevailed since December 2018 makes such a potential trade-off worthwhile.

Finally, I do not recommend initiating last December's proposed pair trade at this time. The large decline to Pacific Ethanol's share price that has occurred since then has eliminated most of the prior hedge value. The company's share price could still fall to zero, of course, but the risk-reward profile has shifted against the pair trade over the last nine months as the situation has played out. Uncertainty also remains high due to the political and economic risks described above, making the presence of a hedge now as or more important than it was in December.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.