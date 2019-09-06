LiveRamp Shares Are On Sale

The bigger picture is that this is a unique company, the shares of which are now really very reasonably valued.

There are some data points that are a bit soft, but apart from the fall in gross margins, these should be rather minor and temporary.

Despite revenue and earnings beat in Q1, the share price is rather soft.

The shares of LiveRamp (RAMP) have been suffering of late:

At first sight, this is surprising because Q1 figures produced both a revenue and an earnings beat. There were some softer points in the data though, most notably gross margins. But we think most of these are relatively minor and temporary issues.

We think that has gone a bit too far and see a good buying opportunity here, as the company provides a pretty unique service and sits on a mountain of cash to keep financing its growth, acquisitions, and buybacks.

LiveRamp likes to portray itself as the Switzerland of data on-boarding and they do have a point here. Here is the problem (Q1CC):

there is a proliferation in unique and proprietary identifiers including names, addresses, e-mails, third-party cookies -- third-party cookies, mobile ad IDs, subscriber and user IDs, device IDs, and many, many more. Within the complex landscape of fragmented identity one thing is clear, no one company has a complete view of their own customers' preferences and every company needs a trusted and neutral translation layer that enables identity and data to be accessed and connected across an ecosystem of participants.

And that is exactly the service they are offering. One could say that they democratize the Facebook (FB) or Google (GOOG) like amounts of data collection to all companies.

This not only provides clients with a much more complete picture of consumer preferences (and hence much better targeted ad campaigns and ROI of these and the like), but it also facilitates cooperation and data sharing with others and avoids companies being held captive to one particular source.

They add to that the concept of data stewardship, which not only guarantees regulatory compliance with stuff like GDPR (EU regulation) and CCPA (California regulation), but it also enables cooperation (Q1CC):

For instance, any company wanting to collaborate with any other company needs to ensure control, visibility and permissioning over what data is shared, how it is used, and within what limitation. Understandably, companies that want to leverage their own customer data often feel overwhelmed by how to navigate the complexity do what's right by consumers and appropriately protect an increasingly valuable asset and source of competitive advantage data.

By being the Switzerland of data on-boarding, the trusted safe haven across businesses the company facilitates and enables this cooperation, all the while guaranteeing privacy and regulatory compliance.

So, LiveRamp allows customers a much more holistic picture of their clients, both in terms of identifiers as well as ROI of campaigns across different media, even including offline sources. From the earnings deck:

The company has a data marketplace where these can be exchanged (and revenues from this were up 76% in Q1, excluding Facebook, so it's pretty successful).

Growth

One problem the company has is that, as a category creator, it is faced with a difficult selling process. That is, it has to educate clients and prospective clients on how to get the best out of their platform, so it is constantly fine-tuning its sales process in order to improve this.

For instance, they now add subject-matter experts to the sales process, like CTV experts or measurement experts. They have also formed sales excellence teams to spread best-practices. Here are some growth avenues:

New labels

New applications

International

The company did acquire 25 net new direct customers in Q1, bringing the total to 690 subscription customers and serving more than 20% of the Fortune 500.

The company also gained new functionality and acquired two businesses, adding new capabilities:

What is ATS? From the company blog:

Our Authentication Traffic Solutions (ATS) allows publishers to match consented user data with a LiveRamp IdentityLink in real time, which enables people-based advertising on authenticated, cookieless inventory across the open internet.

Here are the benefits from the Data Plus Math acquisition summed up (company blog):

Data Plus Math joins us to revolutionize the options available to the TV ecosystem, enabling the flexibility to tie together TV and digital to any real-world outcome online or offline -including website visits, app downloads, store visits, and offline purchases. This also ensures the advertiser is able to accurately measure ad effectiveness. After years of wanting something different, the industry is eager to embrace innovative ways to prove ROI.

Management holds great expectations for the $150M acquisition of Data Plus Math. They held a presentation at the time and SA has the deck (here). This is the rationale:

It's a pretty useful acquisition:

The acquisition both increases the TAM in CTV to $4B:

It also improves the amount of data that can be consolidated from different angles:

So, it is likely to enhance LiveRamp's position in CTV and accelerate its growth here in what is already one of their more promising growth areas, witness for instance how Roku (ROKU), one of our SHU portfolio stocks, has taken off.

International growth is another route for expansion. The company's international presence and experience with the EU's GDPR have prepared it well for US state regulation like California's CCPA.

However, from the 10-Q:

On a geographic basis, U.S. revenue increased $20.3 million, or 36.1%, from the same quarter a year ago. International revenue decreased $0.3 million, or 4.5%, from the same quarter a year ago. Again, both U.S and International revenue was negatively impacted by the lost customer.

That customer is Facebook, the loss of which is still plaguing the figures. Nevertheless, the company is expanding its international footprint with additional partnerships with retailers and data platforms (like that from Carrefour, the big French retailer).

Q1 results

From the earnings deck:

As noted above and in previous articles, the loss of Facebook is still marring the figures to some extent. Revenue growth would have been 39%, rather than 32% ignoring the loss of Facebook, for instance.

There was also some pressure on their subscription growth rate (33% in Q1), but that was also due to strong comps in the quarter last year, especially from two large clients.

Guidance

There was some element of disappointment among analysts that management didn't raise full-year guidance, despite a Q1 beat.

The net dollar retention rate went from 114% in Q4 to 108% in Q1 and is expected to decline to 105% in the rest of the year. Management argues 4 of the 6 point loss is because of the lapping of a few big up-sells last year making for difficult comps, but nevertheless have plans to strengthen the up-selling efforts. For instance, they formed a strategic growth team that (Q1CC):

opens and drives all advanced measurements analytics and data lake use cases and continue to invest in subject matter experts to provide overlays for Horizon two and three growth initiatives... we intend to continue building more automation, easier integrations, and better efficacy in all of our products.

One should also realize that not all up-sells are making it to the net dollar retention rate for accounting reasons (Q1CC):

Some of it quite frankly you won't see in our net dollar retention because it's going to go sit somewhere else in our P&L. And so the things that we're doing, the things that drove for instance marketplace are many times with the existing book of business, but those aren't factored into net dollar retention. So things like television or Data Store which are a result of those upsell conversations, won't actually show up in that dollar retention.

While guidance has not been improved, management is quite bullish, especially about its marketplace growth (Q2CC):

Our outlook, we continue to expect a very strong outlook for marketplace. I want to remind everybody that we are expecting a material step-up in revenue in Q3. That step-up is based about 50% on what's going on in marketplace, which we think is solid, based on our current run rates and also what we expect to have happened in Q3.

Margins

From the earnings deck:

Gross margins declined substantially, from the 10-Q:

The gross margin decrease is due primarily to increased Identity Graph data, hosting, and security costs, as well as accelerated depreciation. U.S. gross margins decreased to 57.7% in the current year from 64.5% in the prior year. International gross margins decreased to 32.4% from 40.6%.

Operational costs were up 40% in Q1, from the 10-Q:

However, Q2 should be the low for operational margins as transitional cost will wither and margins recover. Here are those transition costs:

Cash

The company is actually losing quite a lot of cash ($20M in Q1), but then again, they are still sitting on a mountain of that ($1B+) since they split off other businesses (the company used to be known as Acxiom):

So, despite the negative cash flow, they still keep a pretty hefty share buyback program going (nearly $70M in Q1) and acquiring other companies. They can easily afford it.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

The valuation last year isn't terribly relevant as LiveRamp was still part of Acxiom, but we notice a marked valuation softness.

Conclusion

We think LiveRamp, like Yext (YEXT) which we wrote about the other day, is a unique company with a unique value proposition that is really important for many, if not most businesses. Both have sold off recently, both grow roughly at 30%, both are not profitable but have ample cash to invest in growth for years to come.

We think that operational leverage is going to set in way before they run out of cash, and even if that assessment turns out to be too optimistic, they could always reduce their investments somewhat, or in the case of LiveRamp, go a bit easy with the buybacks for a while.

However, Q1 results, while beating expectations also contained some soft spots with gross and operational margins declining (the latter should be temporary), the net dollar retention rate declining, and the subscription growth rate, but the latter two were due to high comps in Q1 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RAMP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.