Cocoa Could Be At A Tipping Point

At the turn of this century, around six billion people inhabited our planet. As of the end of August, the number has swelled to over 7.595 billion, an increase of 26.6% in a little under two decades. Population growth is hard for me to fathom. Over my almost six decades of life, the number of people on the earth has more than doubled. In 1959, there were fewer than three billion people.

Population and wealth expansion around the globe means that there are more mouths to feed in the world each day. Competition for agricultural commodities has increased. At the same time, Chinese diets have changed with economic growth. An addressable market with 1.4 billion people has a dramatic impact on the supply and demand fundamentals for a myriad of raw materials.

Chocolate is a delicious treat enjoyed by people all over the world for centuries. Meanwhile, the dietary changes in China over recent decades have an explosive impact on the demand for chocolate. Cocoa beans are the primary ingredient when it comes to the manufacturing of chocolate confectionery products. Over half of the world’s annual supplies of the beans come from the West African countries of the Ivory Coast and Ghana. With China consuming more chocolate each year, production requirements are rising.

At the start of this century, the price of cocoa beans in the ICE futures exchange was under the $800 per ton level. Over the past twenty years, the price of the soft commodity has made higher lows. Cocoa futures have not traded below $1000 per ton since 2001, and they have not ventured below $1300 per ton since 2004. Over the past decade, the low was at $1769. The impact of increasing demand on the cocoa futures market has lifted the price of the agricultural product even during periods of oversupply. In 2011, the price rose to an all-time high at $3826 per ton.

Nearby cocoa futures were trading at the $2184 per ton level on September 5, and they could be at a level that offers value given the trajectory of demand for the soft commodity. The most direct route for a risk position in the cocoa market is via the futures and futures options on the Intercontinental Exchange. However, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product (NIB) provides an alternative for those looking to participate in the cocoa market without venturing into the futures arena.

Cocoa is approaching critical levels of technical support

After rising to a high at $2602 during the week of July 8, the price of nearby cocoa futures on the Intercontinental Exchange dropped to a low at $2089 per ton in mid-August, a decline of 19.7% in a little over one month.

The weekly chart highlights the price decline over the summer that took the price of cocoa futures to below $2100 per ton for the first time since early March. The move to a low at $1901 was a sharp one-day event that occurred during the March-May futures roll period. Aside from that event, the price of cocoa futures had not declined below the $2000 per ton level since October 2018. Price momentum and relative strength indicators have fallen into oversold territory on the weekly chart. In early July when the price of cocoa ran out of upside steam at just over the $2600 per ton level, the total number of open long and short positions rose to a high at just under 290,000 contracts. On September 4, the metric had declined to under 280,000. Falling open interest and lower prices are typically not a technical validation of an ongoing bearish trend in a futures market.

Rains boost the West African crop

The primary cause for the decline in the price of cocoa beans over the past week has been that the weather conditions in West Africa have been favorable for crops. Heavy rains in August helped to support crop development. The wet season should continue through September before dry conditions will support the harvest season later this month and into October.

Farmers in the Ivory Coast are positive about the upcoming harvest with lots of pods on trees. The IC is on track to produce a record 2.3 million tons of cocoa during the current season.

Ghana, the world’s second-leading cocoa-producing country, is emerging from a difficult period during the 2018-2019 season during which a severe outbreak of swollen shoot disease destroyed crops. Ghana reduced its projects for this year’s harvest to 800,000 tons, the lowest in three years. The weather conditions in Cameroon and Nigeria have been favorable for cocoa production.

The pound is also a bonus for chocoholics

London is the international hub for cocoa trading, and many physical contracts use the British pound as the pricing mechanism. A strong pound tends to support the price of cocoa, while a weak British currency often caused the price to fall.

With a new Prime Minister in place and the deadline for Brexit at the end of October, the pound has declined to the lows. Boris Johnson pledged that the UK would leave the EU by the deadline with or without an agreement. However, the UK Parliament voted to block that move.

The monthly chart of the pound versus the dollar currency relationship illustrates that at $1.2323 on September 5, the pound is not far off the lows. A new low could be on the horizon for the British currency depending on politics. The low level of the pound is another factor weighing on the price of cocoa beans these days.

Buying cocoa on a scale-down basis

While supplies of cocoa beans appear abundant, and the pound is at a depressed level, global demand for chocolate continues to rise. The trade war between the US and China is not impacting the demand for cocoa because demand tends to be inelastic. Moreover, tariffs between the countries with the world’s leading GDPs have little effect on the price of the soft commodity.

Technical support is currently at the $2060 per ton level and then at the critical psychological level at $2000 per ton. The March low at $1901 also stands as a level to watch in the cocoa futures market if the selling continues to take the price lower over the coming weeks. However, steady global demand and a new plan to introduce a premium on the sale of beans from the IC and Ghana could keep any significant move to the downside in check. At prices below the $2200 per ton level, buying cocoa on a scale-down basis could yield profits over the coming weeks. The price of cocoa could become volatile alongside the British pound as Brexit approaches at the end of next month.

NIB for those who do not trade futures

The most direct route for a risk position in the cocoa market is via the futures and futures options on the Intercontinental Exchange. The iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product (NIB) provides an alternative for those market participants who do not venture into the futures arena but wish to participate in the cocoa market.

The fund summary for NIB states:

The investment seeks to provide investors with exposure to the Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return. The Dow Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return (the "index") reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on cocoa. The index currently consists of one futures contract on the commodity of cocoa which is included in the Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index Total Return.

NIB has net assets of $15.89 million and trades an average of 16,621 shares each day. The ETN charges an expense ratio of 0.75%. A recent rally in the cocoa futures market took the December contract from $2165 on August 20 to a high at $2279 per ton on August 26 or 5.27%.

Over the same period, NIB rose from $24.47 to $25.55 per share or 4.4%. The NIB ETN product moves higher or lower with the price of nearby cocoa futures.

Cocoa futures could be at or near a tipping point at around the $2200 level on December futures. The contract was trading at $2235 per ton on September 5. The harvest, together with the path of the British pound over the coming weeks, will determine the price direction of the soft commodity. Any significant downdraft in the cocoa market could present an opportunity to purchase cocoa on a scale-down basis as global demand will continue to provide support in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.