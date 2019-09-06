Domo Inc. - Poor Results And Abysmal Guidance On Lack Of Feasible Go-To-Market Approach

Management should either consider raising more capital or outright putting the company up for sale at this point.

Shares of cloud-based business intelligence software provider Domo Inc. (DOMO) have been on a wild ride ever since the company went public one year ago. After pricing the IPO at $21, the stock fell victim to general market weakness in the fourth quarter of 2018, hitting an all-time low of $13.28 in late November but more than tripled over the next couple of months as markets recovered and the company's earnings reports were received well by market participants. The shares hit an intraday high of $47.08 in mid-March but have been mostly on the decline since then with the stock price down to $25.21 before Thursday's Q2/FY20 earnings report.

The story actually started to show some cracks last quarter after the company's billings growth decelerated to 22% and Q2 top-line guidance came in short of consensus expectations.

While the company was defended by analysts and fellow contributor Gary Alexander at that time, market participants cooled down further on Domo, sending the shares lower by another 20% over the past three months.

But Thursday's earnings report made quite clear that the company is experiencing major issues with its go-to-market approach as billings growth slowed to just 9% and guidance for both the current quarter and FY2020 came in well below consensus expectations.

Source: Company's earnings releases, author's own work

On the conference call, management blamed the recent strategy shift to pursue more large enterprise transactions which mostly didn't close within the previously anticipated time frame and admitted to the need to "simplify our message" only to elaborate for minutes after being asked by an analyst for "the new way of explaining what you do".

Clearly, there's a lot of work ahead for management, particularly when looking at the dismal billings guidance for the remainder of the year which actually calls for negative billings growth in both Q3 and Q4/FY20.

In addition, the company has slowed marketing spend considerably in recent months, not exactly what you would expect from a growth story in the SaaS space.

But, frankly speaking, Domo seems to have very little choice at this point.

The company's balance sheet is among the weakest in the entire SaaS software space with net cash down to below $35 million at the end of July 2019. Moreover, Domo has taken out a $100 million term loan that requires the company to comply with certain covenants tied to recurring revenue growth.

Source: Company's earnings releases, author's own work

While management underscored its commitment to reaching positive cash flows without raising additional capital, this could become quite a stretch given that the company still expects $17.5 million cash burn from operations next quarter and $74.5 million for FY20 as a whole.

At this point, Domo seems to be stuck between a rock and a hard place. Management's commitment to pivot to positive cash flows within the limitations of the company's current balance sheet will likely hurt its ability to re-accelerate revenue growth going forward which in return could cause covenant violations under Domo's term loan.

Bottom Line:

Things are starting to look really ugly for Domo. The company still lacks a feasible go-to-market approach which will likely continue to put pressure on the company's growth perspectives as very much evidenced by the abysmal billings guidance for the remainder of FY20.

Moreover, management missed out on the chance to raise fresh capital when the stock was trading in the mid-$40s earlier this year and now Domo's financial flexibility appears very much limited. The company actually needs to spend more to re-accelerate revenue growth but instead has cut back heavily on marketing expense to reduce cash burn. In fact, the company is actually required to grow recurring revenues in a meaningful way as otherwise respective debt covenants would be violated down the road.

At this point, management should consider either raising more capital or putting the company up for sale but not trying to square the circle by attempting to re-accelerate revenue growth while cutting back spending.

Investors should move to the sidelines given the company's very difficult situation. There's no easy way out of the above discussed dilemma and given the current state of the business, I actually doubt that potential suitors would be particularly keen to acquire Domo at this point in time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.