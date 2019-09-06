Aspen Group Is At An Inflection Point

Once Sentiment changes the story will be of a profitable and defensive company growing topline by 30%+ in the foreseeable future.

Sentiment is in the drain but should change as company becomes profitable within the next 12 month.

Recently, I decided to dig further into ASPU since it’s been a little under a year when I posted my first article and a lot has transpired since. This update will serve to provide some additional data points as well as synthesize data the investment community already has.

ASPU is a university that focuses on the nursing sector with the mission of making education affordable. It achieves that mainly by integrating online courses in its syllabus.

I recommend reading the my initial article to get the basic information about the company, its characteristics, and the education programs it offers.

I’ve corresponded with CEO Mike Matthews over the past week to try and understand what investors are concerned about given the depressed share price. Overwhelmingly, according to the CEO, investors are concerned about cash burn. The company had a ~$10M cash balance as well as a $10M loan on its April 30th balance sheet. During the most recent quarter the company burned through $2.8M of cash, bringing burn over the last twelve months to $10.2M. On its surface, it seems investors are rightfully worried. I will use this update to provide indications suggesting this worry is exaggerated and provides an exceptional buying opportunity for the medium to long term investor.

First, I will admit that there are a lot of moving parts in this business and therefore it is difficult to model with much accuracy for any given quarter. To model it you need access to very specific enrollment data which is not public information. I am not by any way criticizing the company since I believe such level of disclosure is unconventional. You would have to know the exact timing of each enrollment and exactly which payment method was chosen by the student. That said, the CEO and the CFO have all these data and obviously performed the relevant analysis – this is what they have to say:

CFO (during the most recent earnings call):

We do not expect to require any financing beyond our current resources until the final maturity dates of our existing debt facilities in the fall of 2021. By the time of those maturities, we expect the company to be generating significant positive EBITDA and free cash flow. Consequently, at that time, we will look to replace the current facilities with a traditional bank facility or, of course, we could choose to raise equity at the final maturity date if market conditions were favorable.

CEO (in an email to me dated August 28th):

We've been pretty clear that as we scale over the next several quarters that our cash burn will materially decline....I think people are just waiting to see, which I'm comfortable with as we're confident we'll deliver to our plan.

Apparently, insiders are very confident. Notice that the CEO comments from a few days ago were made after the next (unpublished) quarter has ended so I would speculate he knows what he is talking about. In order to gain even more confidence in the strength of future cash flows it is important to understand why they were negative in the first place and what will turn them positive in the future.

The company’s activities and cash flows can be divided into four parts: Corporate overhead, Core Aspen, USU and pre-licensure.

Corporate Overhead

Around $2.2M of corporate related expenses were incurred over the recent quarter (including about $1M in interest expense at 12%). This should grow very modestly as the company grows, but generally speaking be fixed.

Core Aspen

This includes the online-only programs the company offers. This part of the company is already generating positive earnings. The most recent quarter generated $1.1M of net income from these programs (including pre-licensure which was probably break even). The programs here are still scaling and additional leverage should be demonstrated – especially considering the high price point of the doctorate program which doubled enrollments over the last quarter.

Another interesting quote from the CFO during the recent earnings call is:

We strongly believe that these other businesses have higher long-term returns, but that does not mean that the returns for AU Online are low or that our growth opportunities are limited. Quite the contrary, AU produced a 16% operating margin in the fourth quarter, and we believe that is capable of consistently producing 20%-plus operating margins in the near future. We also think there's ample room for continued growth in this area.

My conclusion from this quote is that though the margins from core are satisfactory (will reach 20%), management expects the margins from the new programs to be significantly higher.

USU

USU was acquired in 2017 mostly for the FNP accreditation. Today, the FNP program is the vast majority of this part of the business - this program allows already employed nurses with a bachelor degree to receive a Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) masters degree. In the most recent quarter USU generated $0.5M in losses. Since the acquisition of USU in 2017, the FNP program scaled from 100 students to 1,300 students. Average revenue per student in this program is $18,000 (adjusted for dropouts) over a 2 years mostly-online program. Growth in this vertical just keeps on coming as it is priced extremely competitive (40% under competition).

Though the growth in FNP enrollments has been massive, the segment still generates losses. That said, losses are quickly narrowing. Per the CFO in the recent earnings call:

When we acquired USU at the end of 2017, it was losing a significant amount of money in the range of $1 million a quarter. To build the fact to a financially successful operation has taken us several quarters with our strategy being to drive most of the growth in the high expected margin FNP program. First few quarters showed revenue growth, but not much improvement in operating loss. However, the past couple of quarters have shown that our strategy is working and we've posted very strong operating leverage at USU. We expect this trend to continue.

USU achieved 80% in operational leverage over the recent quarter!

So why did it take so long for the financials to turn even though enrollments were off the charts? Back in 2017 Management decided to launch a monthly payment plan (MPP) for the FNP program. That meant that students would pay a monthly affordable fee with no interest instead of paying tuition upfornt. The characteristics of the MPP were such that an average student that graduates in 2.5 years will pay a monthly fee over 6 years and so from a cash flow point of view it would take a few long years for profitability to arise. That said, a dramatic announcement regarding the FNP MPP was made in the last earnings call. As of August 1st students enrolling in FNP will have paid all of their tuition by graduation. This will hit the books around August 2020 and will have a sizeable effect on cash flow. A student enrolling after August 1st will pay a monthly fee over 2 years to cover for the tuition of her first year but will pay upfront for the second and more expensive year.

As a side note, the company recently released its enrollment numbers for the quarter ending in July 31st and FNP enrollment went up gigantically (a 62% sequential increase). This is in part due to the MPP deadline and students that want to get on the free money train - since paying a no interest monthly fee over six years on a program already much cheaper than competition is a bargain. Therefore, it should be expected that FNP enrollment will go down the following quarter – some may interpret this by claiming that without MPP demand is reduced. I’m very confident demand will stay robust given the low price point but it's possible students wishing to enroll a couple of quarters down the road decided to enroll earlier and it might hurt numbers over the next couple of quarters but that is insignificant in the medium-term.

Pre-licensure

This is the newest vertical for the company and even though it was EBITDA neutral over the recent quarter it is probably the biggest money drain.

This is a revolutionary program that provides a hybrid online-offline approach to award bachelor degrees in nursing. This approach allows the company to offer this degree at a $47K price point whereas the industry average is at $85K.

Management explained that a typical campus should cost about $1M in Capex and then another $0.5M in operational losses over its first year of operations until reaching profitability.

Per the CFO in the last earnings cal:

Our first campus was launched in July 2018, and we currently expect that campus to be profitable in the current quarter

Thus, over the past year the company’s first campus reached profitability and lost about $0.5M while the company spent ~$700K in capex on its second campus that should launch as I am writing these words. So around $1.5M in cash was drained. Management said they will launch two new campuses annually until 2024. Some investors may worry about cash burn here. Others that I spoke with mentioned this is so new that it can’t be modeled and thus deserves no value. I think differently. I think we have reached a point where enough data is available to assign a value for this segment.

From all the comments made by management it seems this business should be high margin. I decided to crunch some numbers and verify this. Following is an income statement I put together for a representative single campus (all values are in 000's):

My assumptions in building this model are as followed:

Revenues - $9M after 3 years is based on the company’s presentation (slide 18). $14M after 4 years is based on comments made by the CEO in the company’s Q2 2019 earnings call (I used 5 years to be conservative). Marketing at 3% of revenues. The first campus only required 1.6% of revenues because of high demand. Enrollment Advisors at 3% of revenues. Again, the first campus only required 1.6% of revenues because of high demand. Instructional Costs – though the company’s presentation uses 17% of revenues, I thought this was a bit optimistic, so I used 30% of revenues at year 3 and 25% of revenues at year 5. Depreciation - $1M in capex + $0.5M in operational losses over the first year depreciated over 7 years. Rent – based on annual rent for the first Phoenix campus disclosed in the company’s 2019 10-K. The rest of the expenses are educated guesses.

Even after all these expenses I seem to reach margins in the 40s and 50s. Therefore, I will be using a conservative margin of 30% after 5 years. And so, a single campus should scale as follows:

Trying to project several campuses over the next few years I come up with the following:

You can see that this year and the next one will still be negative in terms of FCF given the capex but that starting in 2021 we should see significant FCF arise. Further, I want to remind the readers this is based on conservative assumptions – it is certainly possible that 2020 will be FCF neutral for this segment. Also, Capex is not part of the income statement so I would expect net income to turn positive before FCF does.

Conclusion

Based on all the above analysis I believe the company will be profitable by the end of the financial year (April 2020). I think pre-licensure by itself should be worth $200M-$300M within 3-5 years.

I reiterate my price target of over $20/share in 4-5 years for the patient investor.

Sentiment for ASPU shares is now terrible. Once sentiment changes and the company turns a profit people will pile on this profitable growth story.

Risks

The major risk here is that execution won't be good and positive FCF will be delayed. This could cause an equity dilution at depressed prices. Even if that happens, I still believe the business plan is solid and will bear fruit in a few years.

Additionally, there's the risk that my modeling is off. Specifically, I may failed to include costs that I am unaware of. That said, the modeled margin is so healthy that there is ample room for additional costs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ASPU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.