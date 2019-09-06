Samsonite International: A Victim Of U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Samsonite is showing strong sales growth momentum with the Asia market and the Tumi brand; a return to positive sales growth for 2H2019 is very likely.

Samsonite International can only partially offset the impact of U.S. tariffs on Chinese luggage imports by raising product prices and shifting part of its U.S. product sourcing away from China.

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong-listed Samsonite International S.A. (OTCPK:SMSOF) (OTCPK:SMSEY) [1910:HK] currently trades at undemanding 11.9 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E, representing a significant discount to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 18 times.

Samsonite International's cheap valuation is mainly attributable to U.S.-China trade tensions. Firstly, U.S. tariffs on Chinese luggage imports are negatively impacting the company's North American sales and margins. Secondly, global economic growth is slowing partly due to U.S.-China trade tensions. This affects Samsonite, a consumer cyclical whose product demand is dependent on global travel.

Considering the near-term headwinds and the possibility of a global recession, I suggest a lower entry price of HK$12.50 for Samsonite International pegged to 10 times FY2019 P/E.

Company Description

Started in 1910, Samsonite International is the largest travel luggage manufacturer, distributor and retailer globally. The company's range of travel products includes luggage, business and computer bags, women's bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices which are sold under its various brands such as Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann and eBags. The company generated 45%, 21% and 18% of its 1H2019 revenue from its key brands, Samsonite, Tumi and American Tourister, respectively, while the other brands accounted for the remaining 16% of its 1H2019 top line.

Samsonite derived approximately 37%, 37%, 21% and 5% of its 1H2019 sales from North America, Asia, Europe and Latin America respectively. The wholesale and direct-to-consumer, or DTC, channels accounted for 64% and 36% of the company's revenue for 1H2019 respectively.

Raising Prices And Optimizing Sourcing Mix To Partially Offset Tariff Pressures

A 10% tariff on U.S. import of luggage from China (part of the approximately $250 billion worth of Chinese imports affected by the first round of tariffs) came into effect in September 2018 and was further increased to 25% starting June 1, 2019. The U.S. tariff on luggage imports from China is expected to be increased to 30% with effective from October 1, 2019. Samsonite International is affected by the tariffs, as it sourced approximately 90% of its U.S. products from China in 2018.

Samsonite International has taken actions to counter the effects of the U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports.

Firstly, Samsonite International has already raised the prices of its U.S. products by approximately 12% to partially offset the impact of the prior 25% tariffs in place.

Secondly, the company is gradually shifting the sourcing of its U.S. products away from Chinese manufacturers. As of June 2019, Chinese imports as a percentage of the company's U.S. luggage products have been reduced from 90% in 2018 to 75%. Samsonite plans to further reduce this to 60%-65% by sourcing more of its U.S. products from its own factories and other manufacturers located outside of China.

Thirdly, its mix of both wholesale and DTC sales channels could give the company more options to deal with the tariffs. On the wholesale channel, the company could possibly work with wholesalers to have orders placed and shipped to U.S. prior to June 1, 2019, and October 1, 2019, the two dates where tariffs have been or will be raised. For the company's DTC sales channel, it has even more control over how it can adjust and optimize its products and selling prices.

Nevertheless, Samsonite International's sales and EBITDA declined -5.9% (-5.7% on a constant currency basis) and -24.5% to $654.3 million and $75.9 million respectively for 1H2019. EBITDA margin decreased from 14.5% in 1H2018 to 11.6% in 1H2019. At the company's 1H2019 earnings call on August 21, 2019, it explained how the tariffs have affected its U.S. business:

So we are dealing with a 25% tariff increase. That has had the effect of really impacting our U.S. business in 2 ways. One, it's impacting the way wholesale customers are buying as they manage and anticipate kind of the impact of tariff, and we're clearly seeing some traffic impacts with the trade tensions between U.S. and China. And it's the first year where we've seen inbound Chinese traffic down -- my data would say down 6% versus in prior years very close to double-digit growth in inbound traffic from Chinese. That impacts our gateway cities. And so in our U.S. business, we're seeing impacts to gateway traffic up as high as 15%, 16% reductions...And that continues. And as we all know, there is further tariff pending that won't impact our product costing, but it will impact the U.S. consumer on a go-forward basis that's been pushed out...Gross margin down by 120 basis points. So this is something that's meaningful and, again, largely driven by the tariff environment that we have. We have had some price increases to try to offset that to our wholesale customers. But if you're looking at the first wave of tariffs versus the second half, the amount that we've been able to push through is lower coming to the second half because from a consumer sentiment perspective and everything that you see in the market, we want to make sure that the demand is still there to drive sales, and there's only so much that we are starting to see some deterioration in gross margin in this region, specifically.

Looking ahead, Samsonite International is likely to initiate new price increases for its U.S. products when the tariffs are further raised to 30% starting October 1, 2019. The company's U.S. sales decline could worsen in 2H2019 with increased product prices dampening consumer demand. 2H2019 gross margin is expected to be lower than 1H2019, with the company disclosing that gross margin for the U.S. business only started declining in 2Q2019 while 1Q2019 gross margin was unaffected by the tariffs.

Sales Recovery Outside North America Led By Asia And Tumi

Apart from North America, Samsonite International delivered positive sales growth for the other markets in 1H2019. Asia, Europe and Latin America achieved constant-currency sales growth of +0.2%, +1.9% and +3.4% respectively for 1H2019.

Asia (the company's most important market apart from North America accounting for 37% of 1H2019 revenue) sales performance was better than what headline numbers suggest. Excluding China B2B (Business-to-Business) and South Korea (-8.7% sales growth in 1H2019 affected by weak consumer sentiment and a lower number of Chinese tourists), the company's adjusted Asia sales growth would have been +4.6% on a constant-currency basis instead of +0.2% in 1H2019. Underlying consumer demand for Samsonite International's products was strong. Sales growth for Japan, China (excluding B2B) and India were +4.8%, +8.7% and +9.2% respectively in the first half of the year. Hong Kong, currently affected by the anti-extradition bill protests, only accounted for 4.6% of the company's sales in 1H2019, so any decline in Hong Kong sales is expected to have a limited impact on Samsonite International's overall revenue.

Besides the Asia market, the Tumi brand was another bright spot. In 1H2019, Tumi delivered a sales growth of +4.8%, driven by Asia and Europe which witnessed a +11.9% and +20.4% growth in revenue respectively. Samsonite International acquired Tumi Holdings in August 2016, and it has been expanding the number of international points-of-sale for this global premium lifestyle brand. This has paid off with a strong showing for the Tumi brand in 1H2019. Going forward, Asia will continue to be the focus of the Tumi brand's international expansion. 15 net new Tumi stores were opened in FY2018, and the company expects to open another seven to eight new Tumi stores in Asia in 2H2019.

The company reported a -1.5% decline in revenue on a constant-currency basis on 1H2019, but it is likely to return to positive revenue growth for 2H2019 driven by the strong performance from Asia and the Tumi brand.

Samsonite confirmed this positive view on sales recovery at its 1H2019 results briefing on August 21, 2019:

The company's net sales are stabilizing, stabilizing in Q2. We were down just 0.7% in Q2. This is compared to down 2.4% in Q1. And again, this is against a very large growth of last year. And I'll cover that in another slide, but we were significantly up last year in the first half close to 10%. And if I exclude U.S., China B2B, South Korea and Chile, which are really the 4 markets that we've been seeing some unusual kind of pressures in the market, our underlying business is up 3.6%, and I might give you some trending. In the month of June, we were up around -- just under a point. And July is looking like it's up in the kind of 3% range from a sales growth perspective. So really positive kind of movements on the sales side, not back to levels that we're used to managing, but definitely stabilizing from what we saw in Q1...When we think about a forward view for this business, we're anticipating a positive second half. We're anticipating a slightly positive Q3 and a slightly better positive Q4 really against the trends that we were seeing last year. And all of that is playing out. We've seen a good July, as I said earlier. So that feels positive to us.

Cost Reduction Initiatives To Support Margins

As highlighted above, Samsonite International's gross margin has been affected by U.S. tariffs, since a 12% increase in selling prices is insufficient to completely offset the 25% tariffs in place now. The company's overall gross margin decreased by 50 basis points from 56.5% in 1H2018 to 56.0% in 1H2019. 2Q2019 gross margin was down -100 basis points YoY compared with a +10 basis points YoY improvement for 1Q2019 gross margin.

Samsonite International started the implementation of cost reduction initiatives towards the end of 2018, and it has accelerated these cost reduction initiatives involving headcount reduction, decrease in advertising and spending, and the slowdown of store expansion in 2Q2019.

The company has guided that its headcount reduction plans will result in annual cost savings of approximately $14 million going forward, with $2 million of cost savings already realized in 1H2019 and another $7 million of cost savings to come through in 2H2019. The expected $9 million cost savings in 2019 relating to headcount reduction is lower than $14 million because of one-off severance payments to employees.

Samsonite International is also reducing its advertising & promotion (A&P) spend for 2019 to ease margin pressures. It plans to cut back on $20-$25 million on advertising spend in 2H2019, and targets to have its A&P-to-sales ratio decreased from 5.8% in FY2018 to 5.1%-5.2% for FY2019. The company expects the A&P-to-sales ratio to revert back to the normalized 6% for FY2020 and it will not reduce any digital-related advertising spend for FY2019 as well.

The company is slowing down its retail store expansion in Europe. It opened only 13 net new stores in 1H2019 versus 28 and 37 new store openings for 1H2018 and 2017 respectively.

However, even with these cost reduction initiatives implemented, Samsonite International has guided for a 60-90 basis points YoY reduction in EBITDA margin for full-year FY2019 vis-a-vis FY2018.

Valuation

Samsonite International trades at 11.9 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 10.5 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$14.82 as of September 4, 2019. This represents a significant discount to the stock's historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 18 times.

The stock offers a trailing 4.6% dividend yield.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Samsonite are a slowdown in global travel which reduces demand for luggage, a larger-than-expected negative impact from trade tariffs, foreign exchange rate volatility given the global nature of the company's business operations and a change in consumer preferences.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.