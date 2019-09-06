VC Deals: Tyson Continues Plant-Based Meat Investments

Welcome to Seeking Alpha’s Venture Capital Deals of the Week. Follow this account and turn on the e-mail alert to receive VCDeals in your inbox on Friday afternoons.

Tyson Ventures (NYSE:TSN) completed an undisclosed investment in New Wave Foods, which makes plant-based shellfish and plans to have a shrimp alternative ready for food service operators early next year. New Wave is expected to announce its Series A launch in the near future. Tyson was a backer of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) prior to its IPO and has also invested in lab-grown meat company Memphis Meats.

Amgen Ventures (NASDAQ:AMGN) joined the $114M Series B for Nkarta, which develops natural killer cell therapies for cancer. Deerfield Management, NEA, and Novo Holdings also participated. NK cells come from the same family as T cells, but don’t need as much priming as the trickier Ts to target/kill tumor cells. The funding will drive clinical programs in blood cancers and solid tumors plus finishing the GMP manufacturing site in progress in San Francisco.

Comcast Ventures (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) took part in the $50M Series C for privacy platform developer BigID. Bessemer Venture Partners led the round, which brought total funding up to over $96M. With the financing, BigID announced founding a platform that will offer a variety of privacy services for customers, including data discovery, classification, and correlation.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) and Capital One Ventures (NYSE:COF) were involved in the $43M round for Credit Sesame, the online credit management platform. The round will likely be Credit Sesame’s last before going public, since the startup is already profitable and says revenue has grown 90% annually for the last five years. The new investments will help continue work on the AI algorithms and expand its current businesses.

Citi Ventures (NYSE:C) co-led and American Express Ventures (NYSE:AXP) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) joined the $25M round for Even Financial, creator of a supply-side platform for financial products. The funds will accelerate the growth of network partners, expand product offerings, and scale operations. Upcoming products could include the mortgage, insurance, and student loan verticals. Current customers include American Express, Goldman, TransUnion, and Credit Sesame. The startup says it has fielded $200B+ in consumer applications and originated 30M+ customer profiles.