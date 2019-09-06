KMF: Trade War Escalations Offer Investors An Opportunity

The latest escalations have put major volatility in the market, especially hard hitting to the financial and energy sectors.

This article was originally published August 8, 2019.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy (KMF) has been especially hard hit during the recent market volatility. The latest pullback in the overall market was sparked by an escalation in the trade war. President Trump announcing tariffs of 10% on the imports that didn't already have tariffs. This came a day after Jerome Powell announced an interest rate cut of "only" 0.25 in their benchmark rate. The Fed chair also seemed to not be as dovish as the markets expected. The combination of these events sparked a wild market over the last week. Putting investments in the financial and energy sectors spiraling downward. While the headwinds of the global economy and trade war probably aren't over yet, putting some cash to work in these sectors could prove to be a wise long-term investment.

It's no secret that the energy sector has been a sore spot since the collapse of crude oil prices in 2014/15. However, the last couple of years energy appeared like it was about to come back to life. Rallying from around $50 per barrel in 2017 to a high of around $75 in September 2018. But alas, it wasn't meant to be so.

(Source - macotrends.net)

The longer-term chart for crude prices is quite a volatility one, I will share it down below. Overall, crude oil is a hard asset that should continue higher over time. Commodities, in general, should keep pace with inflation.

(Source - macrotrends.net)

Several factors contributed to the plunge in crude oil prices during 2014. They include China's slowing economy, OPEC production was held steady and North America cutting their oil imports drastically. They cut their imports drastically by the U.S. fracking and Canada extracting oil from oil sands.

Here we can easily see a sharp rise in oil production from the U.S., doubling production in only a few short years. However, with all that being said, oil is still an important energy resource that powers many countries. There is only a finite amount in the world and eventually, prices will rise again. As of typing this, oil is up a solid 3.72% today. This is primarily due to expectations that OPEC will begin to cut production due to the recent collapse in price.

KMF specifically is looking like a solid fund to gain exposure to midstream companies and thus, the energy sector as a whole.

About The Fund

KMF is a product of a merger that took place last year, merging Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund, Inc. into the surviving fund, KMF. Along with the merger, KMF changed to a monthly distribution schedule. This can be seen as a positive as the more frequent an investor receives cash, the faster we can put that money back to work for us. Another expected benefit of the merger was approximately $1.1 million of cost savings. Instead of managing two funds separately the combined fund can cut down some overlapping costs.

KMF is currently rated as a "buy" in our CEF/ETF Income Laboratory Tactical Income- 100 model portfolio. This is a more aggressive portfolio than the other two, Income Generator portfolio and the Taxable Income portfolio.

The objective of the fund is "to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making cash distributions to our stockholders." They describe their investment strategy to achieve the stated objective is, "by investing at least 80% of our total assets in the securities of companies in the Midstream/Energy Sector, consisting of (A) Midstream MLPs, (B) Midstream Companies, (C) Other MLPs and (D) Other Energy Companies. We anticipate that the majority of our investments will consist of investments in Midstream MLPs and Midstream Companies."

Total assets of the fund are $876.639 million, which I believe is a sufficient size. The fund utilizes leverage and to a smaller extent, a covered call option strategy. Current leverage comes out to about 30.96% of assets. The leverage can come from several sources but is primarily composed of senior notes, followed by preferred stock issues.

(Source - KMF Fund Website)

The expense ratio for the fund is on the higher side at 1.8%. Total expense ratio when interest is included come to 3.9%. The last reported portfolio turnover rate was 17.3%.

Performance

One of the benefits of being a fund that holds midstream companies is the more consistent and stable cash flow that is provided. This is because midstream companies operate under a fixed-fee basis. So, total return and income generation are a big part of the strategy when investing in KMF. I wanted to lead with this as the price performance has been atrocious. This has had a considerable impact on total return numbers as well, of course. However, keeping in mind that we are looking for a recovery in energy prices. That should propel a fund like KMF higher whenever that may occur. So really focusing on KMF as an income source may be more beneficial.

(Source - KMF Fund Website)

Yes, you read that correctly, the period returns are not annualized. So the best period of performance, the 3-year period, means that is what the fund has returned over 3-years. With that being said, the fund was having quite a good year, up 30.9% NAV total return and the market total return of 24.7%. The current pullback in the fund, I believe is giving an investor another shot at picking up shares at a relatively safe price.

The last closing price of KMF is $10.49, with a NAV of $12.06. This gives us a discount of 13.02%. Overall, this seems to be about as wide as the discount gets for the fund. Occasionally touching over 14% at times.

(Source - CEFConnect)

The average 5-year discount is significantly smaller at 8.24%, telling us that the fund is discounted much steeper than its longer-term average.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Distribution

The fund currently pays a distribution rate of 8.60% on the market price and a distribution rate of 7.32% on the NAV. The distribution was cut starting in January of this year. Currently, the fund pays a monthly rate of $0.075 and had been paying out $0.10. KMF decides their distribution level each December for the following 12-month period. They "give a significant amount of consideration to the NDI the portfolio is expected to generate during the twelve-month guidance period."

In case you didn't know, NDI is referring to 'net distributable income,' this is a little bit different than NII that is typically seen in CEFs. They describe the differences as:

Reconciliation of NDI to GAAP The difference between distributions and other income from investments in the NDI calculation and total investment income as reported in our Statement of Operations is reconciled as follows: • GAAP recognizes that a significant portion of the cash distributions received from MLPs is characterized as a return of capital and therefore excluded from investment income, whereas the NDI calculation includes the return of capital portion of such distributions. 7 KAYNE ANDERSON MIDSTREAM/ENERGY FUND, INC. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION (UNAUDITED) • GAAP recognizes distributions received from MLPs that exceed the cost basis of our securities to be realized gains and are therefore excluded from investment income, whereas the NDI calculation includes these distributions. • NDI includes the value of paid-in-kind dividends and distributions whereas such amounts are not included as investment income for GAAP purposes, but rather are recorded as unrealized gains upon receipt. • NDI includes commitment fees from PIPE investments, whereas such amounts are generally not included in investment income for GAAP purposes, but rather are recorded as a reduction to the cost of the investment. • Certain of our investments in debt securities were purchased at a discount or premium to the par value of such security. When making such investments, we consider the security’s yield to maturity, which factors in the impact of such discount (or premium). Interest income reported under GAAP includes the non-cash accretion of the discount (or amortization of the premium) based on the effective interest method. When we calculate interest income for purposes of determining NDI, in order to better reflect the yield to maturity, the accretion of the discount (or amortization of the premium) is calculated on a straight-line basis to the earlier of the expected call date or the maturity date of the debt security. • We may sell covered call option contracts to generate income or to reduce our ownership of certain securities that we hold. In some cases, we are able to repurchase these call option contracts at a price less than the call premium that we received, thereby generating a profit. The premium we receive from selling call options, less (I) the amount that we pay to repurchase such call option contracts and (II) the amount by which the market price of an underlying security is above the strike price at the time a new call option is written (if any), is included in NDI. For GAAP purposes, premiums received from call option contracts sold are not included in investment income. See Note 2 — Significant Accounting Policies for a full discussion of the GAAP treatment of option contracts

So, as many investors already know. MLP's cash payouts are considered 'return of capital' or ROC for short. This is because of the considerable amount of depreciation allowances for MLPs. These distributions are paid out and passed through along to KMF, which is then paid out to investors. A considerable amount of the final tax characteristics of KMF's distribution for the last several years has been significantly composed of ROC.

(Source - KMF Fund Website)

So, while a good portion of the distribution is from this MLP pass-through income, it has also been destructive ROC too. Again, referring back to the introduction of the article. It has been a rocky period for the energy sector broadly.

Going forward, we can look at their latest Semi-Annual Report and see if they are in a good position after cutting the distribution earlier this year.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

This is a little hard to read so I will try and simplify the numbers a bit. This is from their Semi-Annual Report but is only showing for 3-months worth. The total outstanding shares of the fund is 47,354,874. This is as of May 31, 2019. So, the current distribution rate annualized is $0.9 per share. This works out to KMF paying out a total of $42,619,386.60 in distributions to shareholders.

Their NDI for 3 months was $10.5 (amount in millions) and we can times by 4 for a whole year estimate, then we arrive at $42 million. The $42 million is what we can estimate what the fund will payout over the course of a whole year. This means that the fund isn't significantly relying on capital appreciation on the underlying assets to maintain the distribution. Therefore, I believe the current distribution is an attractive one. Although to be sure, we can never be 100% sure that a cut won't happen. Of course, we will know as they review the rate in December.

I can share the more standard "Statement of Changes In Net Assets" sheet. But, it may be more confusing to look at without the above explanations for a CEF that holds MLPs.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

Holdings

(Source - KMF Fund Website)

As expected, the fund is made up primarily of midstream companies and midstream MLPs. The fund is also primarily invested in equities, with very little exposure to bonds currently. Additionally, the top holdings make up a significant portion of their overall assets. At 60.6%, the top 10 holdings can move the fund quite a bit.

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) operates primarily in natural gas processing and transportation. Kind of like KMF, WMB is a product of a merger. In August of 2018 WMB merged with WPZ to create the company it is today. WPZ was subsidiary WMB, it was also an MLP before being absorbed by its parent company. WMB has quite a sporadic history of dividends but has been slowly growing over the last several years. They had to cut after the energy price plunge that was discussed above.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

The latest exciting news for WMB has come in the form of a report that they are looking to acquire Noble Energy (NBL). Additionally, WMB announced earnings on August 1, 2019. They had a solid Q2 earnings beat. In these earnings, they announced that their distributable cash flow jumped significantly, by 36%. The dividend coverage ratio rose from 1.44x to 1.88x. The coverage before was fine, now it is exceptional!

This is, of course, good news for KMF as WMB makes up a ~9% position of their portfolio.

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) is another large position for KMF, making up a similar ~9% position for the fund. Another company that operates largely in natural gas.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

OKE has a stellar track record of dividends that they have been able to payout. The fact that it is in the portfolio of KMF is all the better too. This is one of those show-off companies that have been raising their dividend every quarter now. That is quite alright with me, I hope they continue to show-off this incredible feat. The dividend has been raised every quarter since the November 2017 payment.

Keep in mind, Seeking Alpha adjusts dividends for stock splits. So the dividend wasn't really raised during the stock splits, just adjusted to reflect what it would have been.

Similarly, OKE had a solid Q2 earnings beat. Their dividend coverage went from 1.39x up to 1.51x. Not as solid as WMB, but impressive nonetheless. Which, again, helps out holders of KMF through better coverage of their own distribution.

Conclusion

KMF is a midstream energy focused company. The underlying holdings are top-notch cash flow machines. This should help to maintain the distribution for KMF. Additionally, KMF is earning almost their whole distribution as of their latest report. It doesn't mean that the fund won't cut their distribution but makes it less likely so.

The latest round of trade war escalations has provided a more attractive entry point into shares of this beaten up sector. KMF holding primarily midstream companies have even less to worry about, as the underlying holdings can still generate large amounts of revenue. This is true even while energy prices may swing up and down.

Keep in mind, there could be more volatility ahead. If that is the case then I'm sure the energy sector will continue to get hammered. However, as soon as we get more clarity, this fund could be off to the races.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.