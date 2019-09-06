Why Qualcomm's Stock May Surge

It may be time to start getting bullish on Qualcomm (QCOM) again. Options activity has picked up recently with an increase in the open interest for the calls due to expire in the middle of November. Additionally, the technical chart has been trending higher, while the equity's valuation is very compelling.

We have seen bullish options activity on Qualcomm in past months, which has resulted in the stock rising. Since February, I have written on Qualcomm 4 times, with the equity achieving my prices target on three occasions. The last time I wrote on the stock was on June 17. At the time, I had noted the stock was likely to rise to around $76.50 from its then price of $69.20. You can track my articles on Qualcomm and my free Seeking Alpha stories on this Google Spreadsheet. I provide a similar spreadsheet to my Market Place subscribers, for articles behind the paywall.

Call Buying

The open interest for the calls set to expire on November 15 increased by over 5,500 contracts on September 6 to 8,500 contracts. According to data from Trade Alert, the calls traded on the ASK, which means they were bought, a bet for the stock to rise. The calls trade for $3.70 per contract on September 6, and it means the stock would need to increase to around $83.70, an increase of about 6.3% over the next few weeks. The bet is large, with an open interest having a dollar value of approximately $3.2 million.

(Trade Alert - QCOM Nov. $80 Calls)

Additionally, the $90 calls for the same expiration date increased by about 8,000 contracts on September 6. The open interest rose to around 10,000. For a buyer of the calls to earn a profit, the stock would need to rise to about $90.75 by the expiration date, an increase of around 15%.

(Trade Alert - QCOM Nov. $90 Calls)

Breaking A Downtrend

The stock broke a downtrend on August 16 and retested that break out August 26. The equity has since been trending higher and heading towards technical resistance at $82, a gain of about 4% from the stock's current price. Should the stock be able to rise above resistance at $82, the next level of resistance would come around $88, a gain of about 12%. However, should the stock fall below technical support at $76.50, it has the potential to fall back to $72.60, a decline of almost 8%.

The RSI has been trending higher in recent weeks too, a sign that bullish momentum is entering shares.

Valuation is Compelling

The stock's valuation trades for 18.3 times 2020 earnings estimates of $4.30 per share. This isn't cheap and is roughly in line with the industry average. The average one-year forward PE ratio of the top 25 stocks in the Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is 19.4, with a median of 18.2.

Analysts estimate earnings will grow by almost 24% in 2020 and about 40% in 2021. It means that the company is expected to see its profits rise by roughly 63% from its 2018's earnings of $3.69 per share through 2021. That is a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. It means the stock is trading with a 3-Year CAGR PEG ratio of about 1.04. When considering future earnings growth, the stock may be cheap.

(DATA From YCharts)

The company's advancement in 5G will fuel significant growth. Additionally, the company had a big overhang removed when with a stay placed on the lawsuit by the FTC.

Not Clear Sailing

Despite the optimistic view, there are plenty of risks around this story currently. Especially given all the uncertainty surrounding the US/China trade war. At the moment, investors are feeling optimistic about a trade deal, given that the two countries are set to talk in October. However, as we have learned in the past, those trade talks can break down quickly, and the stock can fall just as fast.

With optimism over trade talks building and promises of strong earnings growth over the coming few years. It would seem that traders bets for Qualcomm's stock to continue to rise are warranted.

