IPO Update: 10x Genomics Proposes IPO Terms

10x Genomics (TXG) has filed to raise $297 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, per an S-1/A registration statement.

The company provides equipment and software for genetic sequencing research.

TXG is growing sharply, but beginning to decelerate. The IPO is priced for perfection, and given overall stock market volatility, interested investors may have the opportunity for a lower entry point post-IPO if transient market corrections occur.

Pleasanton, California-based 10x Genomics was founded in 2012 to develop and commercialize instruments, consumables and software for preparation for genetic sequencing.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, CEO and Director Serge Saxonov, who was previously VP Applications at QuantaLife.

10x Genomics has developed the Chromium platform for high-throughput analysis of individual bio components, the Visium platform for identification of bio components' location and arrangement with respect to each other [spatial analysis], molecular assays utilizing the former two to provide sensitive and solid biochemistries that convert minute amounts of biological analytes into signals, as well as software for processing of large sets of raw data into user-friendly and easy-to-explore results.

Below is a brief overview video of the company:

Source: 10x Genomics

Management claims that as of its first product launch in mid-2015 through June 30 this year, the company has sold 1,284 instruments to researchers globally, among which 93 of the top 100 global research institutions by publications, and 13 of the top 15 pharmaceutical companies by 2018 revenue globally.

Additionally, it claims that the progress in the life sciences industry has stagnated as it requires the ability to measure and experiment on biological systems at fundamental resolutions and massive scales, which are inaccessible with existing technologies.

Management also asserts that 10x Genomics' technologies overcome these limitations of gene sequencing, consequently unlocking fundamental biological insights essential for advancing human health.

Below is an overview graphic of the company's revenue growth since 2017 and key achievements for 2018:

Source: Company registration statement

Investors in TXG included Wells Fargo, Fidelity, Meritech Capital Partners, SoftBank, Paladin Capital Group, and Foresite Capital among others. Source: Crunchbase

Customer Acquisition

The firm primarily hires highly-trained sales personnel with the required scientific background and the ability to understand TGX's systems at a technical level to effectively identify and execute sales with potential customers.

As of June 30th, 2019, 10x Genomics has 78 sales representatives, a 144% increase of personnel since January 1, 2018.

The company's sales reps target primarily "principal investigators, research scientists, department heads, research laboratory directors and core facility directors at leading academic institutions, biopharmaceutical companies and publicly and privately-funded research health institutions who control the buying decision."

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been dropping as revenue has increased, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To June 30, 2019 54.4% 2018 60.1% 2017 65.7%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was 0.8x in the most recent period, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To June 30, 2019 0.8 2018 0.9

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global DNA sequencing market was valued at $6.24 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $25.47 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19% between 2018 and 2025.

DNA sequencing is used for various life sciences applications, such as biomarker discovery, oncology studies, personalized medicine, and forensics, among others.

The main factors driving forecasted market growth are a surge in sequencing applications, technological advancements, an increasing number of genome mapping programs worldwide, and an increase in research and development expenditure.

The Asia-Pacific region holds a high-growth potential due to increase in awareness among the general population about gene sequencing and rise in DNA sequencing applications in the region, and is anticipated to exhibit fast-paced growth in terms of development and use of DNA sequencing technologies.

Major competitors that provide or are developing related gene sequencing tools and/or software include:

Becton, Dickinson (BDX)

Bio-Rad (BIO)

NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

TXG's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing top-line revenue although at a lower rate of growth

Growing gross profit, but reduced gross margin

Decreased operating losses

A swing to positive cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 109,397,000 84.9% 2018 $ 146,313,000 105.8% 2017 $ 71,085,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 80,426,000 58.8% 2018 $ 117,652,000 94.4% 2017 $ 60,525,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To June 30, 2019 73.52% 2018 80.41% 2017 85.14% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To June 30, 2019 $ (13,397,000) -12.2% 2018 $ (110,764,000) -75.7% 2017 $ (18,375,000) -25.8% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To June 30, 2019 $ (14,514,000) 2018 $ (112,485,000) 2017 $ (18,762,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To June 30, 2019 $ 13,401,000 2018 $ (76,409,000) 2017 $ (10,699,000)

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $56 million in cash and $140.3 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the 12 months ended June 30, 2019, was a negative ($68.7 million).

IPO Details

TXG intends to sell nine million shares of Class A common stock at a midpoint price of $33.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $297.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Class A shareholders will receive one vote per share and Class B shareholders will have ten votes per share.

Multiple classes of stock are a way for existing management or investors to retain voting control of the company even after losing an economic majority. The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $3.3 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 9.69%.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures. Additionally, we may use a portion of the net proceeds we receive from this offering to acquire businesses, products or technologies. However, we do not have agreements or commitments for any material acquisitions at this time.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Cowen, and BofA Merrill Lynch.

Commentary

TXG is seeking public investment capital at a challenging time for IPOs due to overall stock market volatility.

However, the firm's financials show strong revenue and gross profit growth, although that growth rate is beginning to show signs of deceleration. Still, TXG is currently at an annual revenue run rate in excess of $200 million based on the first half of 2019's results.

The market opportunity in the genetic sequencing industry is large and expected to grow at a very strong rate of 19% CAGR through 2026, exceeding $25 billion if the forecast is correct, so TXG has quite favorable industry growth dynamics in its corner.

As to valuation, when compared to competitor NanoString Technologies, 10x management is asking IPO investors to pay more than double based on its primary valuation metrics, although the firm is growing at a much faster rate and producing double the annual revenue.

A bet on TXG's IPO at this valuation is essentially a bet that it can continue to grow at a high rate to justify its lofty valuation expectations.

So, in a sense, the IPO is "priced for perfection." I tend to shy away from such offerings because it's a rare company and management that can perform to such a high bar.

Also, given the overall market's high volatility, a lower entry point may be found post-IPO depending on transient market conditions.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 11, 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.